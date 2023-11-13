Highlights The NFL has slowly gone from a sport dominated by the running game to one that is focused more on success throwing the ball, but that hasn't stopped these 11 guys from putting up legendary campaigns on the ground over the last half-century.

Earl Campbell had an impressive start to his career, averaging over 1,500 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns in his first three seasons, with his performance in 1980 standing above the rest.

Chris Johnson had a sensational sophomore season in 2009, rushing for over 2,000 yards and establishing himself as one of the fastest and most talented running backs in the NFL.

In the last 50 years, NFL fans have been treated to the greatest rushing seasons in the sport's history. From infamous stars to forgotten legends, the single-season rushing yard leaders were just as captivating off the field as they were on it.

Green: 355 carries, 1,883 yards, 15 touchdowns

Sanders: 331 carries, 1,883 yards, 7 touchdowns

Unfortunately for Green Bay Packers legend Ahman Green, his only top 20 rushing yard season has to share the spotlight with one of the greatest running backs to ever grace the gridiron, Barry Sanders. It also doesn't help that Sanders achieved the same number of yards on 24 fewer attempts.

While this is only a glimpse of Sanders' greatness, this was by far the largest workload of Green's career. His 355 rushing attempts were 51 more than the second most of his career in 2001. Green had a total of six seasons with 1,000 rushing yards or more, but this was by far his most successful. Considering that he also scored a career-high 15 touchdowns in 2003, it's safe to say that the Green Bay faithful were consistently donning number 30 jerseys.

373 carries, 1,934 yards, 13 touchdowns

Drafted with the first overall pick in the 1978 NFL Draft, Earl Campbell was one of the most surefire first-round draft picks ever. Throughout his first three seasons, Campbell averaged 1,573.5 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns a year.

After delivering for the Houston Oilers as a rookie, Campbell would see his usage increase each season for the next two years. In 1980, he would see his total boom to an astounding 373 carries. Campbell averaged career-highs with 128.9 rushing yards per game and 5.2 rushing yards per attempt as he capped off what is perhaps the greatest three-year start to a runner's career in NFL history.

332 carries, 2,003 yards, 12 touchdowns

In 1973, only two things were certain in the minds of the public: the war was over, and the Juice was loose. While Simpson is famous for a wide variety of reasons, he initially rose to fame because he was ridiculously good at football. After going as the number one overall pick in the 1969 NFL Draft to the Buffalo Bills, in addition to taking three years to realize his potential, Simpson would rush for over 1,100 yards or more for the next five seasons.

The storied career of O.J. Simpson is ultimately defined by his 1973 season. He became the first back to top 2,000 rushing yards and also averaged 143.1 rushing yards a game (still an NFL record) as he was propelled to superstardom. While his first and final three seasons were anything but stellar, Simpson's five-year run, which first began in 1972, is to this day one of the greatest reigns in NFL history.

358 carries, 2,006 yards, 14 touchdowns

After posting a blinding 4.24 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine in 2008, Chris Johnson established himself as a combine legend. Just one year later, he would further cement himself as an NFL legend for the Tennessee Titans.

Johnson's 125.4 rushing-yard average through 16 games, in addition to a total of 408 touches, is one of the most sensational sophomore seasons you will ever see. Completing the historic campaign at the age of 23, Johnson remains the youngest player on the list to have reached the 2,000-yard plateau. While others took some time to acclimate to the NFL, Johnson wasted little time as he rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first six seasons.

392 carries, 2,008 yards, 21 touchdowns

Unlike some of the other all-time rushing yard leaders, Terrell Davis was a diamond in the rough. Drafted by the Denver Broncos with the 196th overall pick, Davis shattered expectations during his rookie season. After finishing with 1,117 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, it was clear that the Broncos had a stick of dynamite on their hands.

From there, Denver would drastically increase Davis' workload. For the next three years, he saw no less than 345 carries a season. Everything came to a head in 1998 when Davis exploded to career highs in literally every rushing statistic that was available at the time. While it ended up being the last year of relevancy for him in the NFL, his amazing four-year stretch certainly ended with a bang, as he won Super Bowl MVP to cap his legendary 1998 campaign.

378 carries, 2,027 yards, 17 touchdowns

Derrick Henry has long been considered to be one of the last of what seems to be a dying breed. With more NFL teams deciding each year to incorporate more pass-blocking and pass-catching running backs into their offensive schemes, Henry has found himself as one of the last representatives of the bruiser style that used to make football a much more punishing game.

In 2020, "King Henry" finally established himself as one of the greatest running backs of the modern era. Reaching career highs in carries, rushing yards, touchdowns, and rushing yards per game (all of which were league-leading figures), the King showed that there is still plenty of value to be found in pure runners, as he led his team to a division title.

To further drive that point home, Henry is the only running back who has maintained elite relevancy in fantasy football despite lacking the upside that comes with being a frequent pass catcher. Enjoy him while he's here, as his brand of football may not be around for much longer.

335 carries, 2,053 yards, 11 touchdowns

To many, Barry Sanders is the greatest running back to have ever roamed an NFL field. He is the only man to appear twice on this all-time list, after all. With no less than 1,115 rushing yards in each of his ten NFL seasons, Sanders was simply prolific. After eight years of consistent greatness, he would finally erupt.

In his second to last season, Sanders rushed for 2,053 yards, averaging 128.3 rushing yards a game. What makes this even more impressive is the fact that Sanders had only managed to produce 53 yards on 25 carries through the first two games of the season. Only rivaled by the likes of Jim Brown, Walter Payton, and Emmitt Smith, Sanders' legacy among the pantheon of all-time great backs will forever be set in stone.

387 carries, 2,066 rushing yards, 14 touchdowns

Jamal Lewis may, somehow, be the least talked about of the 2,000-yard rushing club. Drafted by the Baltimore Ravens with the fifth overall pick in the NFL Draft in 2000, Lewis would record 1,364 rushing yards and six touchdowns in his rookie season. Unfortunately, he missed his entire sophomore year due to a knee injury.

Two years later, the Atlanta native had the season of a lifetime. Averaging 129.1 rushing yards across a full 16-game season, in addition to a career-high 14 touchdowns, Lewis put the city of Baltimore on his back. While he may be considered to be a bit of a one-hit wonder for never really standing out again post-2003, the talented RB was still able to retire with a career total of 10,607 rushing yards, leaving him in pretty good company.

348 carries, 2,097 yards, 12 touchdowns

Forever remembered for falling just short of the all-time record, Adrian Peterson sent the internet ablaze with his 2012 performance. After coming just 8 yards short of the record, everyone in football criticized the Minnesota Vikings' then-head coach, Leslie Frazier, for not putting Peterson out there to attempt to break the record in the final moments of what was a guaranteed loss to Green Bay.

Despite a missed opportunity at making history, the sentiment around Peterson's season should still be one of fondness rather than disdain for poor coaching. Peterson gave a whooping to nearly every defense that he encountered. He managed to average 131.1 rushing yards a game, secured his first and only NFL MVP award, gave everyone something to cheer for, and did it all just nine months after tearing his ACL. While his career may have fizzled out and ended as a journeyman, football fans will forever tell the tale of prime Adrian "All Day" Peterson.

1 Eric Dickerson (1984)

379 carries, 2,105 yards, 14 touchdowns

The reigning and defending all-time single-season rushing yards leader, Eric Dickerson, is simply the stuff of legends. His 1984 season is both the greatest sophomore season and the greatest rushing season in the history of the NFL. What makes this campaign so interesting, is that Dickerson's attempt total, 379, is only the fourth-highest of his career.

The pure efficiency that came with his 131.6 rushing yards per game average is what ultimately allowed him to become a once-in-a-generation talent. While he would set his career high for touchdowns in a season at 18 during his rookie campaign, he still managed to find the end zone 14 times in 1984. Ultimately, Mr. Benny gave himself a performance that not even he could follow. His legendary career was still prosperous even after he became an Indianapolis Colt. However, his sophomore showing ensured that, for the rest of time, both Dickerson and his peers would be chasing a ghost.

Rank Player Year Attempts YPC Yards TD T-10 Barry Sanders (DET) 1994 331 1,883 5.7 7 T-10 Ahmad Green (GB) 2003 355 1,883 5.3 15 9 Earl Campbell (HOU) 1980 373 1,934 5.2 13 8 O.J. Simpson (BUF) 1973 332 2,003 6.0 12 7 Chris Johnson (TEN) 2009 358 2,006 5.6 14 6 Terrell Davis (DEN) 1998 392 2,008 5.1 21 5 Derrick Henry (TEN) 2020 378 2,027 5.4 17 4 Barry Sanders (DET) 1997 335 2,053 6.1 11 3 Jamal Lewis (BAL) 2003 387 2,066 5.3 14 2 Adrian Peterson (MIN) 2012 348 2,097 6.0 12 1 Eric Dickerson (LAR) 1984 379 2,105 5.6 14

