Highlights Kevin Durant passed Shaquille O'Neal for 8th in NBA scoring, close to retirement but still phenomenal.

Top 10 Scoring Performances showcase Durant's efficiency and prowess throughout his career.

Durant's scoring binges come from necessity and highlights his unstoppable nature, especially in crucial games.

Kevin Durant is undisputedly one of the best scorers in NBA history.

Kevin Durant passed Shaquille O’Neal for eighth in the NBA’s all-time scoring list. We’ve always expected it, but it’s a different feeling when the time comes. As ageless as he’s looked on the court ever since late 2020, Father Time always wins. We’re closer to the end of Kevin Durant’s career than we’d want it to be.

Instead of being sappy, it’s best to celebrate. To commemorate Durant’s newest career milestone, GIVEMESPORT took a trip down memory lane and compiled the Top 10 Scoring Performances of Kevin Durant’s illustrious career.

1 55 Points versus the Atlanta Hawks

April 2, 2022, Regular Season

Kevin Durant’s career-high best should capture the KD experience post-Achilles: scintillating, incredibly efficient, yet so frustrating for reasons that are usually not in KD’s control.

Kevin Durant versus the Atlanta Hawks: April 2, 2022 Points TS% GmSc BPM 55 83.7% 43.0 22.9

This was the most efficient performance of Durant on this list. On top of that, he also had seven rebounds and three assists to help out the Brooklyn Nets. The problem? The rest of his teammates outside of Kyrie Irving weren’t very good. What surrounded him was an imbalanced roster that forced him to put up more shots than he’d like.

Will Durant ever achieve a new career high? Never say never, but given his current circumstances, it’s difficult to imagine. He’s Efficiency Man for a reason. He’ll only put up big scoring binges when he needs to.

Right now, the Phoenix Suns don’t exactly need it. When the time comes that they do, expect Durant to do it in the way that he’s done so his entire career: with efficiency, simplicity, and smoothness that can’t be matched.

2 54 Points versus the Golden State Warriors

January 17, 2014, Regular Season

Entering 2014, LeBron James was still considered as the undisputed best player in the world. Kevin Durant was number two, but the gap was still considerably big, and for good reason. What could have Durant done to close the gap?

Do what he does best: Get buckets.

January 2014 was a special time to be a basketball fan. We were witness to one of the hottest stretches in Durant’s NBA career. With Russell Westbrook in and out of the lineup due to injury, the Oklahoma City Thunder's franchise player needed to step up. He put on a flurry of scoring performances, dropping 30-point games like it was nothing even though he faced double team after double team.

This performance versus the Golden State Warriors was the peak of that stretch.

Kevin Durant versus the Golden State Warriors: January 17, 2014 Points TS% GmSc BPM 54 80.1% 44.3 16.9

By the time the fourth quarter rolled along, fans in the building were starting to grasp that Durant was about to finish with a special closing stretch. Even without his star point guard, Durant could not be stopped by the Warriors. The dagger was a turnaround jumper versus Draymond Green with a little less than five minutes left in the game clock.

The energy in the building was different that night. The gap was starting to close. Durant had arrived and had to be considered as the top MVP candidate by that time.

3 53 Points versus the New York Knicks

March 13, 2022, Regular Season

By choosing the Brooklyn Nets over the New York Knicks, Kevin Durant immediately became a member of the Most Wanted List of the Knicks fanbase. The Nets-Knicks games during the Durant era always had extra juice to them because of the history.

Durant understood the assignment.

Kevin Durant versus the New York Knicks: March 13, 2022 Points TS% GmSc BPM 53 62.7% 38.6 15.0

This game included the customary Durant daggers and difficult makes. It’s also remembered for one of Durant’s most memorable celebrations: the “too tiny” celebration he put up against Evan Fournier. Again, one of the few gems in a hot mess of a season for the Brooklyn Nets.

4 52 Points versus the Dallas Mavericks

January 18, 2013, Regular Season

The Dallas Mavericks were one of Durant’s earliest rivals. They booted his Oklahoma City Thunder out of the Western Conference Finals during the 2011 season and they continuously gave him a hard time even after that season.

This performance was a dagger in the hearts of Mavericks fans.

Kevin Durant versus the Dallas Mavericks: January 18, 2013 Points TS% GmSc BPM 52 64.6% 36.1 14.9

This was a gritty overtime classic that had Durant taking and making 21 free throws. It wasn’t his most efficient on the field, but he made it when it mattered the most, scoring a high-looping jumper that sealed the deal for Oklahoma City in this game.

The Mavericks were a pain to Durant during his formative years. In many ways, these games were essential to the education of the Kevin Durant we’ve grown to know at present.

5 51 Points versus the Denver Nuggets

February 19, 2012, Regular Season

The 2011-2012 season was a special one for Kevin Durant. Coming off a Western Conference Finals finish the previous year, Oklahoma City was looking like a team to truly take seriously coming into the lockout-shortened season.

It was also the start of Durant’s rise from a young superstar to an undisputed top-two player in the league.

Kevin Durant versus the Denver Nuggets: February 19, 2012 Points TS% GmSc BPM 51 78.7% 42.1 20.4

It was a cherry on top of the sundae that he did this against division rival Denver and fellow scoring forward Carmelo Anthony. At the time, it was the sweetest way to get one’s career high.

Little did we know this was the quintessential Durant performance that would define his peak: efficient, effective, and smooth.

6 51 Points versus the Detroit Pistons

December 12, 2021, Regular Season

Kevin Durant’s Brooklyn Nets tenure was polarizing at best and tumultuous at worst. One thing can be agreed upon: we were witness to the best basketball being played by a player post-Achilles injury.

This performance versus the Detroit Pistons was one of the gems that he put up in a Nets uniform.

Kevin Durant versus the Detroit Pistons: December 12, 2021 Points TS% GmSc BPM 51 67.8% 39.1 14.7

This was the point of Durant’s Nets tenure where James Harden started to act up and decline in quality of play. This required Durant to increase usage which led to an increase in points scored. Again, most of Durant’s scoring binges have come from a place of need. The Nets needed every bit of Durant’s 51 points versus Detroit.

In some ways, this game was representative of the downfall of the Brooklyn Nets; needing a 50-piece to beat the lowly Pistons isn’t supposed to be celebrated. Another way of looking at it: that’s how good Durant was. Even when the world was burning down, he still found a way to stand tall and shine even brighter than the flames that surrounded him.

7 51 Points versus the Toronto Raptors

November 29, 2018, Regular Season

The 2019 regular season was a mixed bag for the Golden State Warriors. They were riddled with injuries and growing internal conflict, and competition was starting to catch up to them. One of those teams competing against them was the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors were elite and the Warriors were without the two engines of their offense, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, in this case. Those are what makes this Durant performance particularly special in its own way.

Kevin Durant versus the Toronto Raptors: November 29, 2018 Points TS% GmSc BPM 51 70.3% 42.2 18.3

Durant (expectedly) took on a lion's share of the shots. What stood out the most was how efficient he was despite the circumstances. He put up 51 points, and missed just 13 shots, even though he was matched up against Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, and a loaded Raptors defense.

There is a case to be made that 2018-2019 was Peak Durant. This performance can be used as proof for that claim.

8 51 Points versus the Toronto Raptors

March 21, 2014, Regular Season

Durant loves Canada, doesn’t he?

Most fans remember Kevin Durant’s MVP season solely for his “You the Real MVP” line in his iconic speech. He’s a living, breathing quote machine, even when he doesn’t mean to do so.

What’s lost in the weeds is how ridiculous Durant was during this year. This performance against the Raptors was one of many gems that he put up.

Kevin Durant versus the Toronto Raptors: March 21, 2014 Points TS% GmSc BPM 51 63.2% 37.0 16.1

It wasn’t his most efficient game by his standards, but what this game was all about was his ridiculous shot-making in the clutch. This was a bucket-getting masterclass for Durant. His MVP season was the period when his speed, quickness, and handle all lined up perfectly. The Raptors had zero answers versus KD.

The final shot of his masterpiece was a contested pull-up three that went in to seal the deal for Oklahoma City. He ran back to the OKC bench with a blank stare while Michael Jackson’s “Don’t Stop ‘Till You Get Enough” blasted through the speakers. If the game went into a third overtime, KD wouldn't have stopped until he got enough for the win.

9 50 Points versus the Portland Trailblazers

February 14, 2018, Regular Season

The first game on this list perfectly captures the essence of a high-scoring Kevin Durant game: more often than not, it comes not because KD wants it, but because his team needs it. Versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Valentine’s Day 2018, the Golden State Warriors needed every point from Durant.

Kevin Durant versus the Portland Trailblazers: February 14, 2018 Points TS% GmSc BPM 50 79.6% 41.2 22.7

In a game where Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined to shoot just 12/32 from the field, Durant tried to carry the load by dropping an efficient 50 points to keep it close versus Portland.

The Warriors ultimately lost, but in some ways, this game proved why the Warriors needed KD after losing the 2016 Finals. When Curry and Thompson are shooting blanks, there needs to be someone who can just get you a bucket to keep your team afloat. Durant was that guy.

10 50 Points versus the LA Clippers

April 26, 2019, Western Conference Playoffs Round 1

There was a point in time in 2019 when it truly felt like Kevin Durant was the undisputed best player in the world. In the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers, we were witness to peak KD.

His closeout game performance best exemplified that.

Kevin Durant versus the Los Angeles Clippers: April 26, 2019 Points TS% GmSc BPM 50 76.7% 38.8 13.6

Durant was simply unstoppable in this game, scoring 38 of his 50 points during the first half. It felt like he could have gone for 70 if he wanted to, but in this case, he didn’t need to. By the third quarter, the rest of the Warriors had heated up, and all KD needed to do was to put the kids to sleep when the Clippers made a mini-run during the fourth quarter.

Durant continued his hot streak versus the Houston Rockets in the next round. Immortality was within his grasp until he injured his right calf in Game 5, which eventually led to him tearing his Achilles in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

If this was another player, we’d say this was the last we saw of peak Durant. An Achilles tear is almost impossible to come back from.

But this is Kevin Durant we’re talking about. We know who he is.