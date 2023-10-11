Highlights Khalil Mack's six-sack performance against the Las Vegas Raiders was an incredible feat, putting him in the pantheon of the greatest single-game sack artists in history.

The impact a good pass rush can have on success in the NFL is starkly illustrated on this list: only one of the sackers on this list lost the game in question (guess which one), and the other nine won their games by an average of 18.6 points.

Other notable players on the top 10 include active players like Haason Reddick and, as well as historical guys like Osi Umenyiora and Derrick Thomas.

Over the years we have seen some incredible individual single-game performances. One of the most exciting defensive plays is a sack. We get to see the defender use their athletic ability and move swiftly or roughly past the linemen to take down the quarterback and ruin the play for the offense.

Then we get to see their own individualized celebration and the crowd go crazy. In Week 4 against his old team, the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack put on a clinic, posting six sacks. He couldn't be tamed in the win.

Dating back to the 1980s, there have been some amazing single-game sack performances. Some of the performances won’t even be remembered by many because of just how long ago they happened. Here is a look at the top 10 best single-game sack games of all-time.

10 Haason Reddick - 5 sacks vs. New York Giants, December 13, 2020

Haason Reddick was a menace when he set an Arizona Cardinals franchise-record with five sacks in a 26-7 win over the New York Giants. The previous record was held by Curtis Greer, who had 4.5 sacks against the Philadelphia Eagles in 1983. Reddick would go on to put up a career-high 12.5 sacks during the 2020 season. But he was just getting started.

Reddick went to the Carolina Panthers in 2021 and racked up 11 sacks, then he moved to the Eagles in 2022. There, he set a new career-high with 16 sacks as he served as the talisman of an Eagles pass rush that led the league with a whopping 70 sacks, second-most all-time.

Less than a year after Reddick had his career game, Chandler Jones tied the franchise record, sacking the quarterback five times in a game against the Tennessee Titans that Arizona won 38-13.

Jones got off to a hot start with three sacks in the first quarter. His time-to-sack average was 3.48 seconds, which was the second-fastest time since they started recording the stat in 2016.

Jones' third sack of the game pushed him over the 100-sack mark for his career, putting him in an elite group of defensive players: he was just the eighth player to eclipse that mark.

8 Aldon Smith - 5.5 sacks vs. Chicago Bears, November 19, 2012

Aldon Smith had a career game against the Chicago Bears in a 32-7 win during his second year in the league. He racked up 5.5 sacks, which at the time gave him 15 sacks on the season, which led the NFL. This also made it 28.5 career sacks in his first 26 games as an NFL player.

The insanely hot start he got to his career was very impressive to say the least. His 5.5 sacks was also a "Monday Night Football" record which has yet to be matched.

Smith would go on to rack up 33.5 sacks in his first two seasons in the league with the San Francisco 49ers, which is an NFL record that still stands today. Unfortunately, legal issues forced him out of the league early, turning Smith into one of the league's biggest "what-ifs" in recent memory.

7 William Gay - 5.5 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, September 4, 1983

Going way back to the 1980s when the NFL first started counting sacks as an official stat, we find Detroit Lions defensive lineman William Gay. He accounted for 5.5 sacks in an 11-0 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1983.

Remember, this was back in a day when there were fewer penalties, so it's safe to say some of his hits were more brutal than the ones we're more familiar with today. Not to mention the fact that Gay got his 5.5 sacks during an era when teams didn't throw the ball 50 times a game like they do today, which means he was much more efficient with his pass rushes.

Adrian Clayborn set an Atlanta Falcons franchise record with 6 sacks in a 27-7 win against the Dallas Cowboys. Entering this game, he only had two sacks on the season. He unleashed something deep inside of him to put on a record-setting show.

There was a new left tackle in the game for an injured starter for Dallas, and Clayborn took full advantage of it. He couldn't be stopped, as he was in the backfield on almost every play, tormenting Dak Prescott for the game's three full hours.

What makes Clayborn's special day so unique is the fact that he only had 3.5 sacks for the entire rest of that season, making him a real one-hit wonder.

The Giants had the best pass rush in football in 2007, posting 53 on the year, six more than any other team. Osi Umenyiora led the way with 13 on the season, Justin Tuck had 10, and Michael Strahan had nine. A large chunk of that production came in one wonderful game against their arch rivals, the Eagles.

Philly QB Donovan McNabb couldn't get a second to himself in New York's 16-3 win as the Giants swarmed for 12 sacks, six of which came from Umenyiora, who had a career night. The pass rush that stifled McNabb on that September night is the same one that ruined Tom Brady's perfect season in that year's Super Bowl too.

4 Khalil Mack - 6 sacks vs. Las Vegas Raiders, October 1, 2023

Mack set the Chargers single-game record in sacks totaling six in a win against the Raiders. What makes all the performance even sweeter, is he was drafted fifth overall by the Raiders in 2014—and now he abuses them with his great defensive play.

The Raiders started rookie Aidan O’Connell at quarterback which also helped with Mack's success in the 24-17 win, as O'Connell stayed in the pocket longer than he should have on multiple occasions. Mack didn't even have a sack in the first three games of the season, but he made up for it quickly with his six sacks in this victory.

Derrick Thomas will be a familiar name on this list. He was the real deal back in the 1990s. In this instance, it was the first game of the 1998 season and the 10-year veteran let everyone in the league know he was still a force to be reckoned with.

Thomas totaled six sacks while the rest of the defense added four more to really twist the screws on the Raiders in the 28-8 win. In addition to all his sacks, Thomas also had a forced fumble, caused a safety, and accounted for nine total tackles.

The Chiefs defense didn't let up a single touchdown in the dominant win as the defense forced seven fumbles on the Raiders, recovering five of them. It was an all-around dominant game for Thomas and his whole defensive unit.

Fred Dean had the game of his life against the New Orleans Saints in 1983 when he set the NFL single-game record with six sacks. He was well before his time, showing a pass rushing acumen that was not yet common or sought after. This impressive stat line came in a game they won 27-0 as the 49ers defense was immaculate throughout.

It's a game and a performance that is rarely remembered because of how long ago it was, but nonetheless it's one that will always be in the history books as the first official six-sack game.

We go back to Thomas for the best all-time sack performance ever. He is the only player to ever record seven sacks in a single game. Dean had held the record for seven seasons before Thomas put up arguably the best single-game defensive performance in NFL history.

It was only Thomas' second season in the league. He put together a great rookie year, but in his sophomore campaign he was unstoppable, putting up 20 sacks to lead the NFL. Despite the historic performance, it wouldn't be enough for the Chiefs as they lost 17-16 to the Seattle Seahawks that day.

Thomas almost had an eighth sack, but just missed quarterback Dave Kreig as he threw a ball down the field with only seconds remaining. Loss aside, Thomas had a performance most players only dream of, and after 33 years, his record remains safe, if only by the slimmest of margins.

Rank Player Year Sacks Result 10 Haason Reddick (ARI) 2020 5 26-7 win 9 Chandler Jones (ARI) 2021 5 38-13 win 8 Aldon Smith (SF) 2012 5.5 32-7 win 7 William Gay (DET) 1983 5.5 11-0 win 6 Adrian Clayborn (ATL) 2017 6 27-7 win 5 Osi Umenyiora (NYG) 2007 6 16-3 win 4 Khalil Mack (LAC) 2023 6 24-17 win 3 Derrick Thomas (KC) 1998 6 28-8 win 2 Fred Dean (SF) 1983 6 27-0 win 1 Derrick Thomas (KC) 1990 7 17-16 loss

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

