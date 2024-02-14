Over the course of boxing history, finding great southpaw boxers are few and far in between, but when there is a great hitter from the left side, it doesn’t go unnoticed. Their stance may be unconventional, but the results of the greatest boxing lefties are undeniable.

Here at GIVEMESPORT.COM we put together a list of the 10 best southpaws in boxing history. The ranking system is based on style of victory, strength of competition and reign of dominance (prime). Please enjoy this list filled with nostalgic figures and present-day legends.

10 Vasyl Lomachenko

Boxing record: 17-3 (11 KOs), best win: Guillermo Rigondeaux

A great southpaw boxer with fluid pivoting movement and precise hand-eye coordination is none other than the three-division world champion, Vasyl Lomachenko. Born in Ukraine and groomed from day one by his father Anatoly, Loma has a recognizable ability to stay in the pocket against dangerous punchers while dodging them, which coined him the nickname “Matrix”. Much of Lomachenko’s footwork can be attributed to his extensive amateur career that was capped with an Olympic gold medal, but also due to his father’s inclusion of formal dancing in his son’s regime.

While most fighters move up in weight because their bodies hold more muscle with age, Lomachenko, the consummate professional, moved up for the challenge. Still a smaller man among his current peers like Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney, Loma was able to give them a run for their money and actually won in many media members' eyes against the bigger men. His professional record isn’t as inflated as most boxers, but he will always be respected for his style and competitiveness.

9 Hector Camacho

Boxing record: 79-6-3 (38 KOs), best win: Ray Leonard

Hector Camacho was a beloved Puerto Rican fighter who hailed from New York. His colorful personality and accomplished amateur career, where he collected three Golden Glove titles, set him off to the races for what would be a long and prosperous professional career against some of the sport’s best. While Camacho fought the elite of the elite in their primes, he was unable to get a victory over fighters like Julio Ceasar Chavez, Felix Trinadad and Oscar De La Hoya.

Camacho fought all the way up to his late 40s, winning over 70 fights, numbers that aren't typical for boxing nowadays. The New York native became a three-weight world champion using his lightning quick hands combined with pinpoint accuracy to steamroll the competition. “Macho” enjoyed every facet of boxing. From going toe to toe with tough adversaries, to dressing in wild outfits, Camacho’s larger-than-life persona made him a fan-favorite fighter.

8 Tiger Flowers

Boxing record: 135-17-8 (55 KOs), best win: Harry Greb x 2

Hands down, Mr. Tiger Flowers has the best name on this list and one of the best of all-time. While his last name was a representation of something so beautiful, his style was swift and devastating. Flowers was also part of revolutionizing boxing - and all sports - by breaking down the color barrier in the early 1900s.

After beating Harry Greb in 1926, the Georgia boxer was the first black man to win the middleweight title. Flowers was a humble fighter. He wasn’t looking to irk opponents or gain attention with a boisterous attitude or by dressing in flashy attire like fellow pioneer athlete Jack Johnson. His demeanor was calm, but his fighting style was brash. Flowers died at the very young age of 32, but his boxing legacy and triumphs live on.

7 Oleksandr Usyk

Boxing record: 21-0 (14 KOs), best win: Anthony Joshua x 2

While Lomachenko’s presence on this list may raise some eyebrows, the inclusion of current undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk as one of the greatest southpaws of all-time should receive little debate. The fleet of foot Ukrainian heavyweight has slowly carved his way into the record books both as a professional and amateur boxer. Before he was an undisputed cruiserweight champion, Usyk fought and won gold for his country back at the 2012 Olympic Games.

The rather timid personality of the unified heavyweight champion has been a perfect fit among his peers, who tend to lean towards more chaotic fight promotion. But make no mistake about it, the shy southpaw speaks loudly with his fists. After claiming all the belts in the cruiserweight division, Usyk took the risky leap up to heavyweight, which has proven to be a brilliant move. The high-output fighter has multiple wins over Anthony Joshua and is scheduled for a mega-fight against lineal heavyweight king Tyson Fury later this year.

6 Joe Calzaghe

Boxing record: 46-0 (32 KOs), best win: Roy Jones Jr.

A commonality in boxing is the father-son dynamic that lives and breathes the craft on a day in and day out basis. This was no different for Joe Calzaghe and his father, who switched from a world of jazz music to a world of rhythmic violence. Calzaghe operated on a high-tempo metronome, with a signature output that overwhelmed opponents. Technically sound, yes, but Calzaghe was also a world-class showman. Famously, he expressed this showmanship by toying around against some of the best boxers of his generation, including Roy Jones Jr. and Benard Hopkins.

While his style was flashy and exciting, his base fundamentals were solid as gold. Calzaghe, the longest reigning super-middleweight champ in history, navigated a division filled with fierce foes without a loss for 11 years. The Wales fighter finished his career with a perfect record of 46-0. His most impressive victory came in the last fight of his career as he outclassed one of the best boxers in history, Roy Jones Jr., for a unanimous decision in front of a packed out Madison Square Garden.

5 Vincent Saldivar

Boxing record: 37-3 (26 KOs), best win: Sugar Ramos

While the 1960s boxing headlines were dominated by the big boys up at heavyweight, Mexico’s Vincent Saldivar was putting together an impressive resume of his own. The former WBA, WBC and The Ring champion had a great motor and would drag his opponents into a calculated clash in order to drain their energy and eventually put them away. From 1966-1970, Saldivar put together a 10-fight winning streak that included seven title retentions and six knockouts.

While most great pro boxers come from an extensive amateur background where a crowning achievement was an Olympic medal draped around their neck, for Saldivar, he would make it count when he turned pro at the young age of 18. Though he was quick to take off the training wheels, the Mexican fighter was very patient in his counter striking. Never deterred by his opponents’ offensive attacks, Saldivar would beautifully time his responding punches, finding openings in their guards to ultimately pounce on his wounded prey.

4 Manny Pacquiao

Boxing record: 62-8-2 (39 KOs), best win: Miguel Cotto

Manny Pacquiao was an elite boxer of his generation with furious combinations and a quiet confidence that spoke volumes. Though his mega-fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. was highly successful in generating huge revenue from the sport due to viewership metrics, things didn’t go as expected when the Filipino fighter tried his best to crack the impeccable guard of Floyd Mayweather. Pacquiao can hang his hat on the fact that he is regarded as one of the most dangerous fighters, as he won titles in eight different weight classes.

His unafraid fighting style made him a very fan-friendly fighter, but it was also the reason he ran into a few knockouts along the way. His career could be summed up in his fight for the super welterweight world title against Antonio Margarito, where Pacquiao, the much smaller man, beat down Margarito by using angles and his speed advantage. Another memorable moment for the Freddie Roach product came in the final victory of his career. Pacquiao beat a younger and more powerful opponent in Keith Thurman to put retirement on hold for just a little while longer. 'Pac-Man' is a legend and an all-time great southpaw boxer.

3 Pernell Whitaker

Boxing record: 40-4-1 (23 KOs), best win: Jose Luis Ramirez

Probably the slickest defensive boxer on this list, Pernell Whitaker, was a very fundamental fighter who took his unbelievable amateur career and spun it forward into an exceptional pro career. “Sweet Pea” faced his first challenge when he crossed paths with Roger Mayweather. It would be another win for the young Whitaker while also gaining his first title. Unfortunately, in order for Whitaker to level up his game and his offensive intensity, he would lose a controversial decision to Jose Ramirez.

After his first loss, Whitaker remained defensive when needed, but would get in his opponents' face to force action, which would ultimately lead to more openings for finishes and fewer fights left in the judges' hands. Over the next nine years, “Sweet Pea” would go on one of the greatest runs in history, stringing together a record of 25-0-1 before running into a young and hungry Oscar De La Hoya. The loss to De La Hoya would be the beginning of the end as the once fast-footed Whitaker was losing to the next wave of fighters.

2 Terence Crawford

Boxing record: 40-0 (31 KOs), best win: Erroll Spence

Putting Terence Crawford on a list of the greatest southpaws in boxing history may seem like blasphemy, but thankfully, it has been broken down that all of “Bud” Crawford’s knockdowns and knockouts by stance to conclude that he does most of his handy work from the left side. Crawford has been fighting for true recognition and respect, but received his flowers when he put on a near-perfect performance in the biggest fight of his career against Errol Spence Jr. It was a great way for fans to see his fight night genius on full display. And it was a stinging jab from the southpaw stance that put the finishing touches on Spence.

Before stardom, Crawford had to prove to his coach Brian Mcintyre 'Bo Mac', that being a switch hitter was the best style for him. With his coaches' approval, Crawford never looked back as he remained undefeated and primed for a potential massive fight in his next time out. There are rumors of Crawford locking horns with a fellow undisputed champ in Canelo Alvarez. It would be a big jump up for “Bud”, who won his last fight at 147 lbs, and the super-fight would be at 168 lbs. But, if anyone can pull off this courageous feat, it would be the talented Omaha native.

1 Marvin Hagler

Boxing record: 62-3-2 (52 KOs), best win: Thomas Hearns

Like Crawford, Marvin Hagler was able to hit from both sides and also, like Crawford, it took the talented fighter years and years of blood, sweat and tears to get a level of higher credit. For much of Hagler’s career he was swimming upstream as he was not given an opportunity to fight for a title until he stacked a record of 46-2-1. His title shot against Vito Antuofermo was ruled a draw and forced Hagler to dig deeper in order to gain the respect he knew he deserved.

Hagler would do what he promised and left little for the judges to decide, as he would finish his career with 16 straight wins with 14 of them coming via knockout. The New Jersey native had a great ability to sit down on his punches and unleash powerful shots that’d find their target and wipe his opponents out. Along the way of his final stretch, “Marvelous” became undisputed champion and had career-defining wins over Roberto Duran and Thomas Hearns. Aside from being a phenomenal boxer, Hagler is also well known for not hanging up the gloves one fight too late. After he lost by controversial decision to all-time great “Sugar” Ray Leonard, Hagler peacefully walked away from the sport with his wits intact.