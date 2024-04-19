Highlights After a successful run with the Bills, star receiver Stefon Diggs was traded to the Texans, with Buffalo receiving a 2025 second-round pick in return.

Diggs' replacement may come from the Bills' No. 28 overall pick as the veteran WR gears up to play with Texans QB C.J. Stroud.

Diggs' stellar four-season run in Buffalo included incredible one-handed catches, route-running prowess, and iconic moments against tough rivals.

After years of offensive success with no Super Bowl ring to show for it, the Buffalo Bills shocked the NFL world when they traded star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans.

The Bills received a 2025 second-round pick in the trade and hold No. 28 overall in 2024, which can be used to replace Diggs with one of the many elite wide receiver prospects available in this draft. As for Diggs, big things are expected as he joins arguably the best WR trio in the NFL to catch passes from Texans quarterback and 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud.

In four incredible seasons with the Bills, Diggs recorded 445 receptions, 5,372 yards, and 37 touchdowns. He played 66 regular season games in red, white, and blue, never missing more than one game a year, proving to be one of the more durable X receivers in the NFL.

Diggs will be 31 in November, and NFL fans should not underestimate his body of work. Here are 10 moments from Diggs' career in Western New York that will have Houston fans brimming with excitement and Buffalo fans waxing poetic about what could have been.

1 Diggs Skies For Unreal One-Handed Catch

Against his old team, too

During a 2022 NFL Week 10 matchup, the Minnesota Vikings were attempting to mount a furious comeback from down 27-10. On a key third and 15, Bills quarterback Josh Allen rolled out and launched the ball downfield to Diggs.

High and behind the receiver, the throw was far from perfect, but that didn't stop Diggs from skying to make a sensational one-handed snag to end the third quarter. The Bills went on to lose in OT in what was a "Game of the Year" candidate, but there is no doubt that Diggs made one of the best catches of his highlight-reel-filled career on that day against the team that drafted him.

2 A Pinpoint Catch Over A Defender

This highlight would make Randy Moss proud

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Early in his debut Bills campaign, Diggs showed he was going to be a special offensive weapon for Allen. In the fourth quarter of a Week 5 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, he ran a deep route in the middle of the field, making the safety look silly, before hauling in a 49-yard catch over top of him.

It was as if Randy Moss had been reincarnated and dressed up in a Bills uniform. The big play was one of six catches for 115 yards. The play helped the Bills get into scoring range, and they ended up winning the game, 30-23.

3 A Hat Trick in Foxboro

In his first game as a Bill in New England, Diggs ingratiated himself to Bills Mafia

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

What better way to please Bills fans than putting up Pro Bowl numbers against the team that ruled the AFC East for so many seasons, the New England Patriots. During Week 16 of the 2020 season, Diggs found the end zone on three separate occasions.

After a 50-yard jog to the end zone in the third quarter for his first touchdown, he proceeded to pour salt in the wound in the fourth quarter with two more. Whatever game plan Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had for Diggs, fell apart in the second half. Diggs finished the game with nine receptions for 145 yards and Buffalo won 38-9.

4 Diggs Escapes Tacklers For Incredible TD

Even in his final year with the Bills, which was largely characterized by Digg's unhappiness, the Pro Bowl wideout was still producing eye-popping plays.

Diggs is known for his crisp route running, deep threat abilities, and diva behavior, but in 2023 against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4, he proved he can surprise the opposing sidelines by producing a wildly unexpected YAC play with his toughness and strength.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: During his years in Buffalo, from 2020-2023, Stefon Diggs ranked first in receptions (445), fourth in receiving yards (5,372), and fourth in receiving TDs (37) among WRs.

He managed to shake two tacklers after the catch, forcing them to run into each other like they were in a Looney Tunes cartoon, and take it to the house all while dealing with illegal contact before making the catch.

5 Scorching Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams

What a way to open a season against the defending champs

In Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, Diggs had to face Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Diggs vs. Ramsey looked like a mismatch all day as Diggs led the offensive onslaught by pulling in eight receptions for 122 yards, including a touchdown on a deep ball after he which he reminded Ramsey of just how bad the corner's day was going. The Bills went on to knock off the defending champs, 31-10.

6 A Taste of the Route-Running That Scares Defenses

Covering this guy one-on-one is a chore

There is no doubt a football player has textbook route running when the NFL devotes an entire video to their craft for the YouTube channel 'Play Football'.

Diggs is one of the more crispy route runners the NFL has seen in recent years and gets creative when coming off the line of scrimmage. This one-on-one match-up against New Orleans Saints All-Pro cornerback Marson Lattimore is a perfect example of his ability to separate with a defensive back, even when he's right on the goal line.

7 His Peers Ranked Him 11th in the 2021 NFL Top 100

Elite recognizes elite

In his first year with a new team and QB, Diggs led all NFL pass catchers in targets, receptions, and receiving yards. His dominant year was enough to earn the respect of NFL Top 100 voters (the players) and land him at No. 11. He ranked behind only Davante Adams and DeAndre Hopkins as far as wide receivers. Both finished in the Top 10 on that NFL Top 100 list.

8 Diggs Flies Past New York Jets For Bills Career High

Put the team on his back with 162 receiving yards

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills' passing game was firing on all cylinders on this crisp November afternoon in New York, with both Gabe Davis and Diggs recording 100+ yards each. Diggs was a big-play machine on the day, averaging 20.3 yards a catch on his eight receptions, resulting in his most productive day as a Bill in terms of yards, as he finished with 162.

His 20.3 yards per reception that day represented his highest such number as a Bill when snagging more than two balls on the day. When the dust settled, the Bills had beaten the New York Jets 45-17.

9 Showed Out Under the MNF Lights

In a 2022 Week 3 MNF game against the Tennessee Titans, Diggs chose violence. He absolutely torched the Titans secondary under the lights with 12 receptions, averaging 12.3 yards per catch.

For the fourth time in his career, he completed a touchdown hat trick in a single game. He finished the contest with 148 yards receiving and three touchdowns, helping the Bills dominate the Titans 41-7.

10 Another Insane One-Handed Catch To Add to the Reel

He left the everyone scratching their heads

Fans love Diggs' one-handed grab against the Vikings, but he nearly found a way to top it in a 2023 Week 15 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Diggs, somehow, managed to pull in a bullet pass on a crossing route while running at full speed. It's truly a backyard football kind of catch, and for someone known for his route running, this catch was all about control and hand-eye coordination. Catches like this put old-school stickum to shame.

The Bills went on to win 31-10, and Diggs finished with four receptions, 48 yards, and his final lasting memory in a Buffalo uniform.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.