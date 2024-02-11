Highlights The top-rated Super Bowl ever was Super Bowl 16 in 1982, with a rating of 49.1.

The most recent Super Bowl featuring in the top 10 was Super Bowl 49 in 2015, with a rating of 47.5.

The Denver Broncos and New England Patriots have both appeared in three of the top 10 most-watched Super Bowls in history.

The NFLSuper Bowl annually ranks among the most watched broadcasts worldwide. Thanks to population growth, the average number of viewers increases nearly every year.

Therefore, to get an accurate read on viewer numbers, we turn to the Nielsen household ratings. Those numbers accurately reveal what brings all the viewers to the yard: historic franchises, huge names, and Hollywood storylines.

The top three highest-rated Super Bowls came in the early-to-mid 1980s when the NFL was first becoming a real phenomenon. They featured Joe Montana in his first Super Bowl win, John Riggins' iconic rumble over the Dolphins, and the climax of Mike Ditka's epic '85 Bears campaign.

Only two of the 10 highest-rated Super Bowls have occurred over the last decade, while six came in 1986 or earlier. The New England Patriots and Denver Broncos would seem to be the biggest draws, as they have appeared in three of the top 10 apiece.

Here’s a breakdown of the 10 most-watched Super Bowls in history.

Highest-Rated Super Bowls Super Bowl Teams Nielsen Household Ratings Super Bowl 16 1982 San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals 49.1 Super Bowl 17 1983 Washington vs. Miami Dolphins 48.6 Super Bowl 20 1986 Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots 48.3 Super Bowl 49 2015 New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks 47.5 Super Bowl 22 1978 Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos 47.2 Super Bowl 13 1979 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys 47.1 Super Bowl 46 2012 New York Giants vs. New England Patriots 47 Super Bowl 48 2014 Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos 46.7 Super Bowl 50 2016 Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers 46.6 Super Bowl 18 1984 Los Angeles Raiders vs. Washington 46.4

10 Super Bowl 18 (1984) - Rating: 46.4

Los Angeles Raiders 38 Washington 9

Reigning champion Washington returned to the Super Bowl to face Jim Plunkett and the Los Angeles Raiders. Viewers expected a close matchup after Washington eked out a regular season win 37-35 over the Raiders.

However, this time around, Los Angeles completely stifled Joe Theismann and company. Meanwhile, Marcus Allen ran all over the Redskins for over 200 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. A swashbuckling Super Bowl-record 74-yard touchdown run by Super Bowl MVP Allen put the nail in the coffin as the Raiders went up 35-9 going into the fourth quarter.

30-second ad cost: $368,200

9 Super Bowl 50 (2016) - Rating: 46.6

Denver Broncos 24 Carolina Panthers 10

After a disastrous blowout two years prior, Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos returned for redemption in Super Bowl 50. This time, their defense carried them to the win over regular season MVP Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers. Manning quietly guided the ship, operating as a game manager rather than one of the greatest QBs ever.

It wasn’t a particularly impressive offensive performance by either team, leading Von Miller to win the game’s MVP with six tackles, two and a half sacks, and most importantly, two forced fumbles. Manning’s presence clearly boosted the ratings in both of his trips with the Broncos.

30-second ad cost: $4,800,000

8 Super Bowl 48 (2014) - Rating: 46.7

Seattle Seahawks 43 Denver Broncos 8

In what was supposed to be a dream matchup between Denver’s record-setting offense, led by Peyton Manning, and the league’s best defense in the Legion of Boom, there was no competition. The Seattle Seahawks absolutely dominated from the opening snap and the game devolved into a massacre very quickly, going up 36-0 at one point in the third quarter.

Russell Wilson became one of the youngest Super Bowl-winning QBs ever, and the contest also became the first cold-weather Super Bowl, occurring just outside of New York City. Unfortunately, the game couldn’t live up to the billing. Linebacker Malcolm Smith won the game’s MVP with nine tackles and a pick-six.

30-second ad cost: $4,084,864

7 Super Bowl 46 (2012) - Rating: 47.0

New York Giants 21 New England Patriots 17

The storylines wrote themselves as the New England Patriots, led by the Golden Boy, sought revenge against Eli Manning's underdog New York Giants, who'd spoiled their bid at a perfect season four years earlier. Similar to their matchup in Super Bowl 42, Brady was flustered by the Giants' elite pass rush, which finished third in the regular season, with 48 sacks.

Brady was sacked twice and threw an interception, but he was still able to go up 17-9 early in the third frame after falling behind 9-0 in the first quarter. Manning put forth another sparkling Super Bowl MVP performance, however, leading the Giants on a game-winning 88-yard drive that was keyed by yet another insane Super Bowl catch from a Giants receiver (Mario Manningham).

30-second ad cost: $3,442,752

6 Super Bowl 13 (1979) - Rating: 47.1

Pittsburgh Steelers 35 Dallas Cowboys 31

In a clash of iconic NFL dynasties, America's Team, led by Roger Staubach, fell to NFL MVP Terry Bradshaw and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Along with Lynn Swann, John Stallworth, and Franco Harris, a new rendition of the “Steel Curtain” took down the defending-champion Dallas Cowboys.

Bradshaw threw for four touchdowns and 318 yards, a Super Bowl record at the time. This titanic matchup featured 26 players who eventually made the Hall of Fame, making it one of the most star-studded games ever.

30-second ad cost: $185,000

5 Super Bowl 12 (1978) - Rating: 47.2

Dallas Cowboys 27 Denver Broncos 10

The year before, it was the Cowboys who had gotten the last laugh when they took on the Broncos in the latter franchise's first-ever Super Bowl appearance. Denver's famous "Orange Crush" defense was not the unit that made headlines, instead it was Dallas' "Doomsday Defense" that had one of the most dominant performances in Super Bowl history.

They forced a whopping eight turnovers while holding the Broncos to just 61 passing yards on eight completions. No offensive player on either team finished with more than 185 passing yards, 70 receiving yards, or 70 rushing yards.

Therefore, two Dallas defenders, defensive tackle Randy White (the only DT to win Super Bowl MVP) and defensive end Harvey Martin shared Super Bowl MVP honors for the first and only time in NFL history.

30-second ad cost: $162,300

4 Super Bowl 49 (2015) - Rating: 47.5

New England Patriots 28 Seattle Seahawks 24

The Legion of Boom took on Tom Brady in a game that will forever be remembered for the Russell Wilson interception when the Seahawks were on the doorstep to their second straight Super Bowl win. Many people criticized head coach Pete Carroll for not running the ball with juggernaut running back Marshawn Lynch waiting in the wings.

Cornerback Malcolm Butler made one of the greatest plays in Super Bowl history, jumping Wilson’s short slant pass over the middle. Brady was able to engineer one of the biggest Super Bowl comebacks ever as he won the Super Bowl MVP coming off weeks of scrutiny following the deflate-gate fiasco.

30-second ad cost: $4,283,129

3 Super Bowl 20 (1986) - Rating: 48.3

Chicago Bears 46 New England Patriots 10

The underdog Patriots came into the game as easy prey for one of the greatest defenses in league history. The Disney ending never came for Boston fans in their first-ever Super Bowl, as the 15-1 Chicago Bears and their revolutionary 46 defense annihilated rookie QB Tony Eason in one of the most predictable Super Bowl results ever.

Chicago went up 37-3 with over 20 minutes left, stifling the Patriots' offense at every turn in one of the biggest Super Bowl blowouts of all-time. Defensive tackle William “Refrigerator” Perry running in a touchdown exemplified the destruction. Defensive end and future Hall of Famer Richard Dent took home the Super Bowl MVP with two sacks, two forced fumbles, and a pass breakup.

30-second ad cost: $550,000

2 Super Bowl 17 (1983) - Rating: 48.6

Washington 27 Miami Dolphins 17

The strike-shortened 1982 season left people ravenous for football as teams only played nine regular-season games. The reigning champion Niners failed to make the playoffs at 3-6.

The Miami Dolphins' "Killer Bees" defense led the team to the Big Game despite the poor play of QB David Woodley. Washington were big underdogs coming off five straight years without a postseason berth, but they were on fire coming into the game, having lost just one game throughout the campaign.

Joe Theismann and running back John Riggins made magic behind the massive offensive line dubbed “The Hogs". Miami held a 17-10 halftime lead, but Riggins, who went on to win Super Bowl MVP, wore them down with 108 of his 166 rushing yards coming in the second half, including his iconic 43-yard rumble to give Washington the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

The game took place in the Rose Bowl before a crowd of 103,667.

30-second ad cost: $400,000

1 Super Bowl 16 (1982) - Rating: 49.1

San Francisco 49ers 26 Cincinnati Bengals 21

It’s no surprise that the highest-rated game involved one of the league’s crown jewel franchises winning their first Super Bowl, helmed by NFL legends Joe Montana and Bill Walsh. Together, that duo ushered in a new era of offensive football jumpstarted by their first of four Super Bowls here.

The San Francisco 49ers raced out to a 20-0 halftime lead only to watch the Cincinnati Bengals come roaring back. The Bengals committed four costly turnovers but turned it around in the second half as Ken Anderson went 17-for-20 for 217 yards after the intermission, many of which went to wideout Cris Collinsworth, who many will know from his second act as an award-winning color commentator for NBC.

It became the first Super Bowl where the loser outgained the victors (356-275), as the 49ers were able to hold on for dear life thanks to a couple of second half field goals, which meant that Cincinnati's three second-half TDs fell just short of completing their comeback. Montana threw for just 157 yards and one TD but had a 100.0 passer rating, which was enough to earn him the first of his three Super Bowl MVPs.

30-second ad cost: $324,300

