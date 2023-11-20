Highlights Mark Sanchez's infamous "Butt Fumble" sadly defined his career and remains a Thanksgiving moment that won't be forgotten.

For over a century now, the last Thursday of November has ensured that American households play host to four things: friends, family, turkey, and football. The National Football League has undoubtedly given fans plenty to be thankful for! Whether you're in it for the historic performances, upsets, or you're simply a Detroit Lions or Dallas Cowboys fan, there's nothing better than watching some of the best players in the league vy for the ever-coveted turkey leg.

10 November 22, 1962 - Detroit Lions 26 Green Bay Packers 14

Thanksgiving isn't always a disastrous day for the Lions. Take 1962's home contest against the Green Bay Packers for example. Heading into the game, Vince Lombardi and Bart Starr found themselves boasting a perfect 10-0 record. It was arguably the greatest squad to ever be assembled by the legendary head coach.

Despite all of this, however, the Lions managed to shut down the Packers' offense that day. Thanks to 11 sacks and five turnovers, Detroit would secure a shocking 26 to 14 upset over the mighty Packers. Green Bay would go on to win its second straight title that year, with this game being the only blemish on their record.

9 November 22, 2012 - New England Patriots 49 New York Jets 19

Tom Brady helped himself to a healthy serving of 323 passing yards and three passing touchdowns en route to a 49-19 victory over the lowly New York Jets. However, a classic performance by Brady is not the reason why this game is so often remembered with a smirk at Thanksgiving dinners everywhere.

With 9:10 remaining in the second quarter, QB Mark Sanchez would become the physical embodiment of the Jets' mediocrity. Sanchez infamously ran into his own offensive lineman's rear end, subsequently fumbling the ball and giving the New England Patriots' defense a free touchdown.

Defining both Sanchez's career and dinner table conversations around America, the "Butt Fumble" is one Thanksgiving moment that may never be forgotten.

In 2021, the Dallas Cowboys played host to the Oakland Raiders in what was a seemingly mismatched Thanksgiving showcase. The Cowboys entered the contest with a 7-3 record and were eight-point betting favorites against the 5-5 Raiders. Following the opening kickoff, the game would turn into an absolute duel between the opposing quarterbacks.

QBs Derek Carr and Dak Prescott threw for over 370 yards apiece and both offenses had generated 33 points each at the end of regulation. Ultimately, the game was decided in the clutch as both teams traded barbs, with 14 points being scored in the final three minutes.

The Cowboys actually had a chance to win this one in the extra period after they won the toss, but two checkdowns and an incomplete pass from Prescott later and Carr and company were back in control. The Raiders spoiled Thanksgiving for the favored Cowboys as they rolled down the field on an eight-play, 67-yard drive that resulted in the game-winning boot.

7 November 26, 1998 - Detroit Lions 19 Pittsburgh Steelers 16 (OT)

This contest between the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers is yet another Thanksgiving showcase that will forever be remembered for all the wrong reasons. In this instance, NFL official Phil Luckett committed perhaps the biggest blunder in Turkey Day history.

Luckett asked Steelers legend Jerome Bettis to call the coin toss in the air just prior to flipping the coin to decide who would get the ball first in overtime. With only a field goal needed to win back in '98, the flip was pretty crucial. As the coin soared through the air, Bettis clearly called "Tails," and he was right. It came out tails.

However, Luckett then incorrectly asserted that Bettis said "Heads" before proceeding to give the ball to the Lions. An incredulous Bettis, who was Detroit born and raised, had to watch as the Lions went on to win the game and ensure that everyone had something to talk about over Thanksgiving dinner.

The New York Giants found themselves locked in the midst of a defensive slug fest with the Lions. In the third quarter, with the game tied at six, Detroit had finally managed to muster up a march toward the end zone.

With three yards all that was needed for the Lions to take the lead, QB Gary Danielson attempted to connect with Horace King on a fade route to flip the game on its head. Unfortunately for Detroit, one of the greatest linebackers to ever go out there like a crazed dog and have some fun was lurking.

Lawrence Taylor, in a display of surprising speed, intercepted the pass and return it for a game-breaking 97-yard touchdown. In a career filled with highlight plays, securing the victory for his team on Thanksgiving Day was undoubtedly one of Taylor's most triumphant moments.

If you ever see a Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions game advertised for Thanksgiving, be sure to give it a watch. No, we're not kidding. These two teams have provided NFL fans with countless classic battles in their historic rivalry, even if it's been a bit rough for both in recent decades. In this instance, we got the first-ever Thanksgiving Day game to reach overtime.

After securing a 17-3 lead going into the fourth quarter, the Lions would proceed to allow QB Vince Evans to find the end zone twice, once through the air and once on the ground. After Evans was able to tie the game as time expired, Chicago's return man, Dave Williams, ripped off an electric 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to ice the game. While Chicago gave thanks, Detroit's dinner tables sat in silence.

The only thing better than turkey on Thanksgiving is a classic game-winning drive. Tied for the third most game-winning drives in NFL history, with 53, Drew Brees gave New Orleans Saints fans plenty to be thankful for before 2010 and after. But this was one of his shining moments.

After taking a commanding 17-0 over the Cowboys in the first quarter, the Saints were all but expected to be hoisting their turkey legs in the air. However, Dallas was not quite ready to go home. The underdogs managed to stage a comeback and took a 27-23 lead over New Orleans late in the fourth quarter.

With only two minutes remaining in the game, Brees would go on to deliver a storybook ending for the Saints. The future Hall of Famer completed a 12-yard pass to WR Lance Moore to cap off a five-play, 89-yard drive, ensuring a bountiful holiday in the Bayou.

Leaving off on a positive note for Lions fans, we have one of the most lopsided games in NFL Thanksgiving history. In 1997, Hall of Famer Barry Sanders recorded his best season ever. While he would eclipse the 2,000-yard mark for the campaign, this was one of his finest individual performances that year.

Sanders would rush for 167 yards on 19 carries, averaging 8.8 YPC. He would also find the end zone three times that day, each from at least 15 yards out, as if to remind everyone that he could still make a house call whenever and wherever. Thanks to a legendary performance by one of the greatest players in NFL history, the Lions came back from down 17-3 in the second quarter to gobsmack the Bears en route to a 55-20 victory.

The fact that the Buffalo Bills managed to lose this game was just as impressive as Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson's stat line that day. The Juice was indeed loose as Simpson totaled 273 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the Motor City.

Unfortunately, no one else on his team did anything to support his efforts, so, as often happened during Simpson's career, he lost despite putting on a Herculean effort. And that's not even an understatement, not only were his 273 yards a Thanksgiving Day NFL record, they were a single-game NFL record period.

Arguably the most insane ending to a Thanksgiving game in NFL history, the Miami Dolphins have no one else to be more thankful for than Leon Lett. On a very unusually snowy day in Dallas, Texas, Lett would become the most hated man in Dallas—for a little while. The Cowboys would go on to win the Super Bowl later this season, so ultimately, he was forgiven. But a last-second loss always stings, especially when it could have so easily been avoided.

With 15 seconds remaining in the game, the Dolphins were trailing 14-13. Peter Stoyanovich attempted a 41-yard field goal to win, but it was blocked by Jimmie Jones. However, for some strange reason, Lett felt compelled to try and recover the ball.

After slipping in the snow and falling into it, Lett had made it a live ball, which allowed Miami to recover and subsequently kick the game-winning field goal as time expired. The worst part for Lett, who was actually a solid player and two-time Pro Bowler, is that this happened the same year that he had his early TD celebration gaffe in the Super Bowl. Thankfully, only one of those mistakes cost his team the game.

