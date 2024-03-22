Highlights The top 10 wonderkids of 2016 contain a list of mostly familiar names, even if their careers haven't quite panned out as expected.

Young stars like Joe Gomez and Breel Embolo have had to deal with fitness issues but have still enjoyed varying levels of success.

Others like Malcom and Renato Sanches struggled after big money moves at a young age.

One of the most enjoyable aspects of football fandom is trying to work out which young star will be the next big thing. Sometimes it hits you in the face, clear for all to see without any doubt – think Kylian Mbappe. Other times, players can be slow burners, not reaching their full potential until they're a little older – Jamie Vardy being a prime example.

There's little more exciting than spotting a young talent at an early age and then watching them flourish into one of the game's brightest stars. Along that line of thinking, every year since 2016, Goal have selected and ranked 50 of the most talented youngsters in the world as part of their NXGN wonderkid series.

With that said, GIVEMESPORT has taken a look back at the top ten from that very first list – who all had to be born on or after 1 January 1997 – to see how they have all performed in their careers to date so far. It's a mixed bag but most have had good careers, read on to find out more.

10 Joe Gomez

Current club: Liverpool

In 2016, Joe Gomez had been at Liverpool for about a season – having arrived at Anfield during the 2015 summer transfer window. He picked up a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury that October but that still didn't prevent NXGN from tipping him for big things, and this proved to be a good shout.

Although injury issues have always been a hurdle to overcome, the 26-year-old was fit enough to play a role (off the bench) in the 2018 Champions League final win against Tottenham Hotspur, before playing 28 league matches as his side won the Premier League title the next season. While never quite establishing himself as the first-choice centre-back partner with Virgil van Dijk on a consistent basis, Gomez has proven to be a reliable defender for Jurgen Klopp in a number of different roles.

Gomez picked up an assist on his Premier League debut for Liverpool but has yet to score a goal for the Reds in 214 games in all competitions.

Joe Gomez career Club(s) Charlton Athletic, Liverpool Club Appearances 238 International Appearances 11 Major Honours Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League, Club World Cup

9 Malcom

Current club: Al-Hilal

Emerging as an excting young winger in Brazil with Corinthians, Malcom joined Bordeaux in January 2016 and looked pretty bright in France. In the end, 23 goals and 16 assists in 96 outings were enough to convince Barcelona to make their move.

His big-money transfer did not go well, however, and after just one season he was offloaded to Russian outfit Zenit St Petersburg. Despite that, 66 goal contributions in 109 games helped resurrect his career and earn a £50m move to Saudi club Al-Hilal in the summer of 2023. Life for the 27-year-old in the Middle East has been good too, as he's helped fire his team to the top of the table, with a league title in reach.

Malcom career Club(s) Corinthians, Bordeaux, Barcelona, Zenit St Petersburg Al-Hilal Club Appearances 327 International Appearances 2 Major Honours Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A:, La Liga, Russian Premier League (x3), Russian Cup, 2020 Summer Olympics (Brazil)

8 Renato Sanches

Current Club: Roma (loan)

Having broken into the Benfica team as an 18-year-old, Renato Sanches fast established himself as one of the biggest talents in world football. Helping Portugal win Euro 2016 as the Young Player of the Tournament, the midfielder moved to Bayern Munich later that summer.

A difficult debut campaign in Germany saw him loaned out to Swansea City where things didn't get much better as the Welsh outfit were relegated that season with Sanches going down as one of the worst loan signings in the competition's history. By 2020, he'd been sold to Lille where he got his career back on track, winning Ligue 1. This earned him a move to Paris Saint-Germain just two years later but he once again struggled at a major club. He's spent this season on loan at Roma where injury issues have prevented him from delivering on his potential.

Joe Gomez career Club(s) Benfica, Bayern Munich, Swansea (loan), Lille, Paris Saint-Germain, Roma (loan) Club Appearances 231 International Appearances 32 Major Honours Primeira Liga, Bundesliga (x2), DFB-Polal, Ligue 1 (x2), Euro 2016

7 Ante Coric

Current club: NK Rudes

This name might not be too familiar to most fans, which suggests Ante Coric hasn't quite lived up to expectations. In 2016, he was playing for Dinamo Zagreb, making his senior debut only two days after his 17th birthday. More promising displays in the middle of the park saw him make the switch to Roma in 2016 but he would play just three times for the Italian outfit in his debut season.

Loans with Spanish second-division side Almeria, Dutch outfit VVV-Venlo, Olimpija Ljubljana of Slovenia, and Switzerland's FC Zurich would follow without ever seeing Coric really deliver the goods. He spent a year unused back at Roma before being released in 2023. It took him half a season to find a new club as he eventually returned to Croatia this winter and has become a regular with top-flight side NK Rudes, but it's safe to say he hasn't looked much like the player once anticipated.

Ante Coric career Club(s) Dinamo Zagreb, Roma, Almeria (loan), VVV-Venlo (loan), Olimpija Ljubljana (loan), FC Zurich (loan), NK Rudes Club Appearances 203 International Appearances 4 Major Honours Croatian Football League (x 4), Croatian Cup (x 3), Slovenian Cup, Swiss Super League

6 Gerson

Current club: Flamengo

Another player player who has failed to live up to expectations and another one who also has a connection to Roma. Indeed, Gerson was with the Italian club when the list was published, having first caught the eye in Brazil at Fluminense.

He slowly began to establish himself at Stadio Olimpico but was loaned out to Fiorentina ahead of his third season in Serie A. A year there wasn't enough to convince Roma of his quality as they sold him to Flamengo in 2019 for a €12m (£10.2m) fee, making him the then-most expensive Brazilian ever signed by a Brazilian club. Trophies followed as did a move back to Europe with Marseille, but he was sold to Flamengo once more and he appears settled back in his homeland as club captain.

Gerson career Club(s) Fluminense, Roma, Fiorentina, Flamengo, Marseillie, Flamengo Club Appearances 355 International Appearances 5 Major Honours Primeira Liga, Copa Libertadores, Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A (x2), Campeonato Carioca (x2)

5 Martin Odegaard

Current club: Arsenal

Martin Odegaard is a prime example of how not every career in football has to follow the same path. Just about every club wanted to sign the Norwegian when he was just 15 years of age, and he opted to head to Spain with Real Madrid. Although his talent was evident to see – and good loan spells at Heerenveen, Vitesse, and Real Sociedad backed this up – he just couldn't break into Los Blancos' midfield.

It looked as though he might end up being another wonderkid who just couldn't make it, before Arsenal picked him up (initially on loan) in the winter of 2021. Under Mikel Arteta, Odegaard sealed a permanent transfer and has blossomed into one of the most exciting creative midfielders in Europe. His work rate and intelligence can't be overlooked too, and these attributes explain why he now wears the captain's armband for both club and country.

Martin Odegaard career Club(s) Stromsgodset, Real Madrid, Heerenveen (loan), Vitesse (loan), Real Sociedad (loan), Arsenal Club Appearances 295 International Appearances 55 Major Honours Copa del Rey

Related Every Premier League club’s best January signing From Martin Odegaard at Arsenal to Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool, Premier League clubs have made some great January transfers over the years.

4 Ruben Neves

Current club: Al-Hilal

It's safe to say Ruben Neves wasn't a late bloomer as he became the youngster ever player to captain a team in the Champions League when he took on the armband for Porto aged just 18. It's no surprise he made this list then, but it was a bit of a shock to see him end up at Wolves (who were playing in the Championship at the time).

Neves helped lead the club back up to the Premier League and his quality was clear to see in the English top-flight. After a number of years of being tentatively linked with moves to bigger clubs, he again stunned many as he instead joined Al-Hilal in 2023. Playing alongside the aforementioned Malcom, the pair look set to at least win the Saudi Pro League this season.

Ruben Neves career Club(s) Porto, Wolves, Al-Hilal Club Appearances 379 International Appearances 45 Major Honours None

3 Gianluigi Donnarumma

Current Club: Paris Saint-Germain

One of the more successful names on this list, Gianluigi Donnarumma incredibly broke into the AC Milan first team as a 16-year-old. A feat rare enough for an outfield player, let alone a goalkeeper. He continued to impress at club level and then took over from Gianluigi Buffon in goal for Italy.

This led him to Euro 2020 where he won the competition and ended up being named Player of the Tournament. He then moved to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer – drawing the ire of many of his former Milan fans – and has won trophies in Paris but there are some doubts about his suitability to remain as the club's number one going forward.

Gianluigi Donnarumma career Club(s) AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain Club Appearances 356 International Appearances 60 Major Honours Ligue 1 (x2), Euro 2020

2 Breel Embolo

Current Club: Monaco

Scoring 10 goals and picking up seven assists in 27 games, Breel Embolo helped fire FC Basel to a Swiss Super League title in 2015/16 and so quickly caught the eye of many top clubs across Europe. He moved to Schalke but soon fractured his ankle with the Bundesliga outfit. He struggled for form and fitness until he was sold at a cut price to Borussia Monchengladbach.

Here he found some momentum and started to live up to his potential for a season or two and this was enough to earn a move to Monaco. In his debut campaign, 2022/23, he enjoyed his best goal-scoring season since leaving Switzerland, netting 14 times in all competition but an ACL injury in August has kept him out for some time now, with Embolo yet to play in 2024.

Breel Embolo career Club(s) Basel, Schalke 04, Borussia Monchengladbach, Monaco Club Appearances 238 International Appearances 11 Major Honours Swiss Super League (x3)

1 Youri Tielemans

Current Club: Aston Villa

Having broken into the senior Anderlecht set-up as a 16-year-old, Youri Tielemans was playing Champions League football as a youngster, which soon led to attention from major clubs across Europe. Monaco picked him up in 2017 but he flopped in France and was loaned out to Leicester City in January 2019.

He looked far better suited to Premier League action and sealed a £40m move to the Foxes at the end of the season. In 2021 he scored the winning goal in the FA Cup final and with his contract expiring was linked with a move elsewhere. A poor 2022/23 season, where Leicester got relegated, didn't help his prospects. Still, he ended up at Aston Villa and has had a mixed start to life under Unai Emery but looks to have found some form towards the end of his debut campaign at Villa Park.

Youri Tielemans career Club(s) Anderlecht, Monaco, Leicester City, Aston Villa Club Appearances 482 International Appearances 65 Major Honours Belgian Pro League (x 2), FA Cup

All stats via Transfermakrt (as of 22/03/24)