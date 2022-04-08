Highlights
- GIVEMESPORT ranks 100 best footballers since 2000, considering factors like longevity, goals, assists, team awards, and importance to the team.
- Trent Alexander-Arnold's passing and creativity earned him a spot on the list, despite defensive criticisms. Stats show his impact at Liverpool and England.
- Rivaldo, Klose, Toni, De Gea, and Deco make the list, showcasing their career stats, success, and contributions to their respective teams.
If there's one thing football fans love in this world, it's a debate. You won't be able to go to a pub on a Saturday afternoon and not hear a fan from one club telling a fan from another club that their players are better.
So, to try and settle this once and for all, the team over at FourFourTwo have ranked the 100 best players from the 21st century. The list is going to cause some controversy, and ironically, probably even more debate, so let's jump right into it and not waste any more of your time.
The list of footballers ranked from 81st to 100th is rather interesting, with a mix of some current players, as well as some top stars from yesteryear, as can be seen below. Interestingly, six out of the 20 players ranked from 81 to 100 either currently play for Man United, or have played for Man United in the past, just going to show the dominance of the Red Devils since 2000.
We at GIVEMESPORT have decided to put some of our own ranking factors in place for the following list of the 100 greatest players since the beginning of the 21st century.
Our ranking factors
The factors we have taken into consideration when discussing the players on this list are as follows:
- Longevity
- Goals
- Assists
- Clean Sheets
- Importance to their team
- Team awards
- Individual accolades
Depending on the position of the player, it is always useful to have statistics to back up any claims. For example, a good barometer of how good a striker was is the number of goals he scored during his career, while goalkeepers can be judged based on the number of clean sheets they kept. The same goes for defenders. A lot of wingers and midfielders were more about creating for others and that is where assists come into play.
How long each player has spent at the top of the game is also vitally important, meaning several excellent campaigns would give someone more credit than one world-class season. Trophy hauls speak for themselves, although some players were not fortunate enough to have been surrounded by many other supremely talented footballers for the entirety of their careers, so that is where the player's importance to the team balances things out.
That said, let's take a look at the 100 greatest players since the turn of the century.
100 Trent Alexander-Arnold
Nation: England
The list starts with a rather divisive player among football fans, particularly since 2020. Alexander-Arnold broke into Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool team on a regular basis in 2017 and, within three years, had become an integral part of a team that won a Champions League and Premier League title. The full-back became the main source of creativity in the Reds' team from the right side of defence, with his delivery into the box being pinpoint.
His overall passing ability has gone from strength to strength and there are now very few players on the planet with a more complete array of passes in their locker. His defensive frailties are often highlighted, although the way he has been asked to play in recent times - as an inverted full-back - allows more freedom to pay to his strengths.
|
Trent Alexander-Arnold - Career Statistics
Team
Games
Goals
|
Assists
Liverpool
302
18
|
82
England
23
2
|
5
99 Miroslav Klose
Nation: Germany
Klose's senior career kicked off shortly before the turn of the decade, and the German spent the 2000s as one of the top finishers around. He is the highest goalscorer at World Cup tournaments, as Klose found the net 16 times across four different iterations of the tournament, with Germany lifting the trophy in the striker's final outing.
He was also very reliable when it came to scoring at club level, as Klose scored more than 200 goals across spells with Kaiserslautern, Werder Bremen, Bayern Munich, and Lazio. Spending the majority of his playing days in his home country, the poacher rounded off his career playing in Italy with Lazio.
|
Miroslav Klose - Career Statistics
Team
Games
Goals
|
Assists
Lazio
169
61
|
32
Bayern Munich
150
53
|
27
Kaiserslautern
147
52
|
28
Werder Bremen
132
63
|
47
Kaiserslautern II
50
26
|
0
FC 08 Homburg
18
1
|
0
Germany
137
71
|
29
98 Rivaldo
Nation: Brazil
We have our first Ballon d'Or winner on the list, although Rivaldo did claim the award just before the turn of the century, making him the final winner of the prestigious individual award in the 20th century. It does go to show that the Brazilian was at the peak of his powers around the year 2000, and he went on to be instrumental to his nation's final World Cup success to date, in 2002.
The winger played for a huge number of clubs, with his most successful spell coming with Barcelona. Two La Liga trophies, one Copa Del Ray, and a UEFA Super Cup all came in a four-year spell with the Catalan club as Rivaldo was playing the best football of his career. Champions League success would follow at AC Milan and Olympiakos added some more league titles to his own personal trophy cabinet. Rivaldo possessed one of the best left feet of a generation.
|
Rivaldo - Career Statistics
Team
Games
Goals
|
Assists
Barcelona
235
130
|
45
Olympiakos
101
43
|
23
AEK Athens
44
15
|
15
Deportivo La Coruna
42
22
|
1
AC Milan
40
8
|
5
Sao Paulo
33
6
|
3
Bunyodkor Tashkent
18
5
|
0
Palmeiras
9
5
|
0
Sao Caetano
7
0
|
0
Mogi Mirim
4
1
|
0
Cruzeiro
3
0
|
1
Brazil
76
35
|
15
97 Luca Toni
Nation: Italy
Another player that was well-established by the time the Millennium came around, Toni was climbing the ladder in Italian football, with the striker failing to stay with a single club for more than two years until he earned a move to Bayern Munich in 2007. This was due to his incredible form for Fiorentina in which he scored 47 Serie A goals in his two seasons with the club.
That fine form in front of goal continued into his opening season in Germany as Toni netted 24 times in 31 Bundesliga appearances. Injury issues then began to mount up and a falling out with the manager at the time - Louis van Gaal - was the end of his time with the European giants and a return to Italy followed. Toni continued playing into his late 30s, with his strongest spell coming in his final years at Hellas Verona as he scored 51 goals in 100 games.
|
Luca Toni - Career Statistics
Team
Games
Goals
|
Assists
Hellas Verona
100
51
|
14
Fiorentina
99
57
|
16
Bayern Munich
89
58
|
25
Palermo
83
51
|
14
Brescia
50
16
|
3
Treviso
39
16
|
0
Modena
34
8
|
0
LR Vicenza
33
9
|
5
AS Lodigiani
31
15
|
0
US Fiorenzuola
26
2
|
0
Genoa
18
7
|
3
Roma
17
5
|
1
Juventus
15
2
|
2
Al-Nasr
11
3
|
3
Empoli
3
1
|
0
Italy
47
16
|
3
96 David De Gea
Nation: Spain
Granted, things may have fallen to the wayside slightly for the Spanish shot-stopper as his departure from Old Trafford became a messy situation, but De Gea has been one of the best goalkeepers the Premier League has seen over the past decade. Being the number one for Manchester United is hard enough, but to do so for over 10 years is incredible.
De Gea was named in the PFA Team of the Year on four separate occasions as he helped himself to the Golden Glove award in both 2017/18 and 2022/23. He has been at the top of the game for long enough that De Gea was a regular between the sticks during United's last Premier League title to date, in 2013. His initial rise at Atlético Madrid deserves a mention also, as this was the reason behind Sir Alex Ferguson trusting the Spaniard to replace a man who is still to come on this list.
|
David de Gea - Career Statistics
Team
Games
Goals Conceded
|
Clean Sheets
Manchester United
545
590
|
190
Atletico Madrid
84
112
|
23
Spain
45
36
|
21
Incredible Man Utd XI if they kept their best playersMan Utd's transfer business for the past decade has been heavily scrutinised at times, but how many former players would improve the current XI?
95 Deco
Nation: Portugal
Deco first became a prominent name in world football as part of Porto's famous Champions League winning side in the 2003/04 season, with the midfielder catching the eye of many. This success earned a big move to La Liga giants, Barcelona, in the summer transfer window that followed. Deco would be central to yet another Champions League success with a final win over Arsenal in 2006. The Portuguese midfielder was named the club's Player of the Season for the 2005/06 campaign.
Had it not been for a poor spell with Chelsea that saw him lose his place in the starting Xi very soon after signing, Deco may have found himself higher up on this list. He did end up with a Premier League winners medal, so it wasn't all bad in England for the Portugal international.
|
Deco - Career Statistics
Team
Games
Goals
|
Assists
Porto
220
48
|
100
Barcelona
161
20
|
45
Fluminese
70
4
|
18
Chelsea
58
6
|
5
SC Salgueiros
1
0
|
0
Portugal
75
5
|
19
94 Javier Zanetti
Nation: Argentina
Another player - like Deco - to have won the Champions League under Jose Mourinho's guidance, Zanetti was brilliant during Inter Milan's run to European glory in 2010. The Italian giants beat Pep Guardiola's imperious Barcelona side in the semi-finals and then went on to beat a very strong Bayern Munich team in the final. These victories were in large part thanks to the incredible defensive unit that had been set up by the Portuguese tactician.
Not only was the Argentine impressive in the back line during his time at the San Siro, but in his younger days, Zanetti was a very talented defensive midfielder who patrolled the middle of the park for many years. His intelligence and defensive awareness helped the transition to a right-back role in the later stages of his tenure with the Serie A side. Zanetti helped his club to five Serie A titles, all coming in successive seasons.
|
Javier Zanetti - Career Statistics
Team
Games
Goals
|
Assists
Inter Milan
858
21
|
37
Argentina
144
5
|
5
93 Mesut Ozil
Nation: Germany
Ozil was not only brilliant to watch, but the German was also a chance-creating machine. As we are focusing on the 21st century here, it is only right to include a man who is among the players with the most assists since 2000. Originally pulling up trees for Werder Bremen, Ozil was snapped up by Real Madrid after catching the eye at the 2010 World Cup - in which his nation finished third place.
The midfield maestro pulled the strings at the Bernabeu as if he had been doing so for many years prior, despite still being a young player. This is why so many were taken by surprise as the attacking midfielder swapped Spain for England with a deadline-day transfer to Arsenal. Ozil would go on to light up the Premier League for a number of years with his vision and passing ability on full display. He retired in 2023, after falling off the boil somewhat and this is all that holds him back from a higher finish.
|
Mesut Ozil - Career Statistics
Team
Games
Goals
|
Assists
Arsenal
254
44
|
79
Real Madrid
159
27
|
81
Werder Bremen
108
16
|
54
Schalke
39
1
|
5
Fenerbache
37
9
|
3
Istanbul Basaksehir
7
0
|
0
Germany
92
23
|
40
92 Edwin van der Sar
Nation: Netherlands
Van Der Sar didn't make it to the elite level until towards the end of his career, as the Dutchman joined Manchester United in 2005. He had represented massive clubs beforehand, playing for Ajax before the turn of the century and then having a brief spell at Juventus in the early 2000s. He became a prominent name in the Premier League with Fulham - whom he represented for four years - before moving to the Theatre of Dreams.
This is where fans were treated to the world-class ability the big goalkeeper possessed. At 6 foot 6, the shot-stopper was a massive presence in between the sticks for Sir Alex Ferguson's side. Van der Sar managed to win four Premier League titles in his six-year stay at Old Trafford and still holds the record for going the most minutes without conceding a goal in the English top flight, after keeping 14 clean sheets in a row.
|
Edwin van der Sar - Career Statistics
Team
Games
Goals Conceded
|
Clean Sheets
Ajax
312
259
|
139
Manchester United
266
202
|
135
Fulham
154
183
|
52
Juventus
88
74
|
41
Netherlands
130
87
|
72
91 Carlos Tevez
Nation: Argentina
A number of clubs have been blessed with the work rate and natural ability of Tevez in the 21st century. His first spell in the limelight came with West Ham's controversial signing of the Argentine. His goals were enough to keep the Hammers in the Premier League during the 2006/07 season, before the forward joined English giants, Manchester United, on a two-year loan deal. It was with the Red Devils that he won his only career Champions League trophy, as well as back-to-back league titles.
He would then shock the world with a switch to local rivals, Manchester City, where he would help the club once labelled as the 'Noisy Neighbours' to their first Premier League trophy. Tevez was immense for a large portion of his time with the Citizens and continued that fine form into his Juventus spell that followed. Reaching the 2015 Champions League final, the Argentine fell just short of winning the trophy once more after a final loss against Barcelona. He has since, however, joined an exclusive list of players to have won both the Champions League and the Copa Libertadores.
|
Carlos Tevez - Career Statistics
Team
Games
Goals
|
Assists
Boca Juniors
279
94
|
48
Manchester City
148
73
|
35
Manchester United
99
34
|
14
Juventus
96
50
|
19
Corinthians
50
29
|
0
West Ham United
29
7
|
4
Shanghai Shenhua
20
4
|
5
Argentina
76
13
|
13
90 Arturo Vidal
Nation: Chile
Here is a man who has often been overlooked for years despite always seeming to be part of successful teams. Vidal's first foray into European football came with Bayer Leverkusen in 2006 after impressing in his home country. This spell with the German side was a springboard for success as the defensive midfielder would be snapped up by Juventus in 2011. Four successive Serie A titles in a row later, and the Chilean was back in Germany with giants, Bayern Munich.
He continued his successful run at the top with three successive Bundesliga titles before then taking his journey to Barcelona in La Liga. Vidal was a prominent figure in the Barca midfield as a box-to-box player, with his strong defensive work ethic coupled with his ability to get forward and link the play together. A further league title was added to his trophy collection with Inter Milan in the 2020/21 campaign before moving to Brazil to continue his pursuit of silverware.
|
Arturo Vidal - Career Statistics
Team
Games
Goals
|
Assists
Juventus
171
48
|
25
Bayer Leverkusen
144
21
|
21
Bayern Munich
124
22
|
17
Barcelona
96
11
|
11
Inter Milan
71
4
|
6
Flamengo
51
2
|
3
CSD Colo-Colo
20
3
|
0
Athletico Paranaense
9
0
|
0
Chile
142
34
|
9
89 Hernan Crespo
Nation: Argentina
Crespo started the century with a bang as he secured the Serie A Golden Boot in the 2000/01 season as the Argentine bagged 26 times in only 32 appearances. A further 20 goals the next season saw a move from Lazio to Inter Milan materialise. Only 12 months later, Chelsea brought the highly-rated striker to the Premier League as Crespo's status within the game continued to rise. The forward continued to be an elite marksman in European football, with the majority of his time being spent in Italy for the rest of the 2000s.
After 2008, the Argentina international began to slow down, giving him a slight disadvantage on this list in comparison to other players in terms of longevity. Three Serie A triumphs with Inter Milan and being included in the 2006 World Cup All-Star Team are among the biggest achievements in his career.
|
Hernan Crespo - Career Statistics
Team
Games
Goals
|
Assists
Parma
201
94
|
20
Inter Milan
116
45
|
14
Chelsea
73
25
|
6
Lazio
73
48
|
8
AC Milan
40
17
|
2
Genoa
21
7
|
0
River Plate
16
12
|
1
Argentina
64
35
|
6
88 Thibaut Courtois
Nation: Belgium
In fairly recent memory, fans will remember Courtois' imperious performance in the Champions League final victory over Liverpool in 2022, making several massive saves from Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah to help Los Blancos to a 1-0 win. This was the first European trophy the Belgian had won in his career, adding to his Premier League and La Liga medals.
The shot-stopper was handed the difficult task of replacing iconic goalkeeper, Petr Cech, at Chelsea after having helped Atlético Madrid to an unlikely league title. Courtois then starred at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea were crowned champions twice in the space of three years as he managed to keep 48 clean sheets in the English top flight.
|
Thibaut Courtois - Career Statistics
Team
Games
Goals Conceded
|
Clean Sheets
Real Madrid
230
219
|
91
Chelsea
154
152
|
58
Atletico Madrid
154
125
|
76
Genk
45
49
|
14
Belgium
102
79
|
51
87 Thiago Silva
Nation: Brazil
Silva joined the list of the oldest goalscorers in Premier League history as a 39-year-old with a perfectly executed header against Manchester City in one of the best games in the history of the division, a classic 4-4 draw. This proves the longevity of the man to have broken into the Fluminese first team 17 years before that goal. The centre-back would then go on to make a name for himself in the European game at the San Siro, in the famous black and red stripes of AC Milan.
He may have only won a single Serie A trophy in his three-year stay in Italy, but he became one of the best centre-backs in the world during that stint and earned a move to the emerging force that was Paris Saint-Germain. Guiding the French outfit to seven league titles from a possible eight, Silva grew into a leader at the back and wore the captain's armband for several years.
|
Thiago Silva - Career Statistics
Team
Games
Goals
|
Assists
Paris Saint-Germain
315
17
|
7
Chelsea
146
8
|
4
AC Milan
119
6
|
2
Fluminese
97
9
|
4
Esporte Clube Juventude
28
3
|
0
Brazil
113
7
|
4
86 Juan Roman Riquelme
Nation: Argentina
An icon of the South American game, Riquelme was an exceptional talent that goes down as a legend at Boca Juniors. The attacking midfielder was as smooth and graceful on the pitch as anyone else, in a similar fashion to two other Argentine greats.
Riquelme has a large trophy collection to his name, including an Intertoto Cup win in 2004 - during his only foray into European football with Villarreal - and five league titles at Boca Juniors. At the age of 30, he helped his nation win a Gold Medal at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, scoring a penalty in the semi-final against Brazil.
|
Juan Roman Riquelme - Career Statistics
Team
Games
Goals
|
Assists
Boca Juniors
288
76
|
100
Villarreal
143
45
|
9
Barcelona
42
6
|
9
Argentinos Juniors
18
5
|
0
Argentina
51
17
|
20
85 Fernando Torres
Nation: Spain
Torres had looked like a player who would be destined to finish higher up in this list during his peak years, which came at Atlético Madrid and Liverpool. The Spanish forward had scored double-figure goals in La Liga for five successive seasons before moving to Anfield in 2007. Atletico are well-known for producing some sensational strikers over the years and Torres proved to be a top marksman as he brought his form in front of goal to England with him.
Scoring 24 times in the Premier League during the 2007/08 season, clubs around the world stood up and took notice of the exceptional hitman. After a few more solid seasons with Liverpool - albeit with mounting injury issues - an ill-fated move to Chelsea in January 2011 for a record fee at the time, put a spanner in the works for Torres. Seemingly bereft of confidence through his time with the west London club, he struggled to hit the heights he previously had despite fleeting moments such as the Champions League semi-final goal against Barcelona.
|
Fernando Torres - Career Statistics
Team
Games
Goals
|
Assists
Atletico Madrid
396
129
|
19
Chelsea
172
45
|
35
Liverpool
142
81
|
20
Sagan Tosu
40
7
|
2
AC Milan
10
1
|
0
Spain
110
38
|
11
84 Henrik Larsson
Nation: Sweden
Here is another example of a player that spread a lot of his best work between the late 1990s and early 2000s. Larsson's historic spell at Celtic began before the turn of the century, but the clinical Swedish forward still managed to score over 100 Scottish Premiership goals between the years 2000 and 2004. This unbelievable run saw him guide his team to the league title in three out of four seasons.
Larsson earned a big move to Barcelona with a lot of anticipation around the signing due to his prowess in front of goal and all-round brilliant technical ability. The move didn't quite work out as planned, but the Swede did leave the Nou Camp with a Champions League winners' medal after being brought on as a substitute in the 2-1 final win over Arsenal in 2006. A superb player at his very best, but the 21st century didn't quite see everything he had to offer.
|
Henrik Larsson - Career Statistics
Team
Games
Goals
|
Assists
Celtic
275
211
|
63
Feyenoord
136
39
|
11
Helsingsborg
92
47
|
23
Barcelona
59
19
|
6
Manchester United
13
3
|
0
Sweden
104
37
|
9
83 Raphael Varane
Nation: France
Four Champions Leagues, three La Liga titles, three UEFA Super Cups and a World Cup trophy. These are the biggest achievements of Varane's career to date, and that list is good enough to rival the majority of players to make this list. The centre-back was signed by Real Madrid in 2011 as an extremely talented young defender with huge potential. The next decade would go on to see Varane become one of the best defenders in the world as he took over as Sergio Ramos' partner at the heart of Los Blancos' back line.
Taking over from legendary centre-back - Pepe - it was never going to be easy for the Frenchman, but he rose to the challenge with aplomb. With a massive 6"3' frame, he has always been a physically daunting prospect for opposition strikers, with his added pace causing even further problems. Injury issues have occasionally plagued Varane's career and his time with Manchester United has flattered to deceive at times, which keeps him relatively low on the list.
|
Raphael Varane - Career Statistics
Team
Games
Goals
|
Assists
Real Madrid
360
17
|
7
Manchester United
88
2
|
1
RC Lens
24
2
|
0
France
93
5
|
1
82 Raheem Sterling
Nation: England
A man that is perhaps slightly overlooked in terms of his whole career. Sterling burst onto the Premier League scene in 2012 as a 17-year-old under Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool. Forming part of an enthralling front three alongside Luis Suárez and Daniel Sturridge during the 2013/14 campaign, the winger almost helped the Reds to their very first Premier League title. With the departure of Suarez and Sturridge's injury issues causing concern, Sterling became the main man at Anfield as he improved his finishing ability significantly.
A £49 million move to Manchester City in 2015 saw the former QPR youth academy prospect achieve almost everything possible in terms of team awards. Four league titles and several domestic cups left Sterling with only the Champions League being absent from his ever-growing trophy cabinet. Scoring 131 goals and providing 95 assists during his time at the Etihad, he goes down as one of the most proficient forwards the division has seen over the past decade.
|
Raheem Sterling - Career Statistics
Team
Games
Goals
|
Assists
Manchester City
339
131
|
95
Liverpool
129
23
|
25
Chelsea
71
17
|
13
England
82
20
|
27
81 Ryan Giggs
Nation: Wales
Giggs is an icon of English football as one of the longest-serving players the division has seen. The former winger, turned central midfielder, holds the record as the man to have scored in the most successive Premier League seasons, as Giggs found the net at least once for 21 consecutive campaigns. His longevity is highlighted even more as he is one of the oldest goalscorers in Premier League history, being one of only three men to score in the division over the age of 39.
Once a blistering winger, the Welshman became a cultured midfield player that could dictate the pace of a game with a wide array of passing ability. Giggs holds the record as the player with the most Premier League assists of all time as he set his teammates up 162 times.
|
Ryan Giggs - Career Statistics
Team
Games
Goals
|
Assists
Manchester United
961
167
|
262
Wales
64
12
|
7