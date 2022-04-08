Highlights GIVEMESPORT ranks 100 best footballers since 2000, considering factors like longevity, goals, assists, team awards, and importance to the team.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's passing and creativity earned him a spot on the list, despite defensive criticisms. Stats show his impact at Liverpool and England.

Rivaldo, Klose, Toni, De Gea, and Deco make the list, showcasing their career stats, success, and contributions to their respective teams.

If there's one thing football fans love in this world, it's a debate. You won't be able to go to a pub on a Saturday afternoon and not hear a fan from one club telling a fan from another club that their players are better.

So, to try and settle this once and for all, the team over at FourFourTwo have ranked the 100 best players from the 21st century. The list is going to cause some controversy, and ironically, probably even more debate, so let's jump right into it and not waste any more of your time.

The list of footballers ranked from 81st to 100th is rather interesting, with a mix of some current players, as well as some top stars from yesteryear, as can be seen below. Interestingly, six out of the 20 players ranked from 81 to 100 either currently play for Man United, or have played for Man United in the past, just going to show the dominance of the Red Devils since 2000.

We at GIVEMESPORT have decided to put some of our own ranking factors in place for the following list of the 100 greatest players since the beginning of the 21st century.

Our ranking factors

The factors we have taken into consideration when discussing the players on this list are as follows:

Longevity

Goals

Assists

Clean Sheets

Importance to their team

Team awards

Individual accolades

Depending on the position of the player, it is always useful to have statistics to back up any claims. For example, a good barometer of how good a striker was is the number of goals he scored during his career, while goalkeepers can be judged based on the number of clean sheets they kept. The same goes for defenders. A lot of wingers and midfielders were more about creating for others and that is where assists come into play.

How long each player has spent at the top of the game is also vitally important, meaning several excellent campaigns would give someone more credit than one world-class season. Trophy hauls speak for themselves, although some players were not fortunate enough to have been surrounded by many other supremely talented footballers for the entirety of their careers, so that is where the player's importance to the team balances things out.

That said, let's take a look at the 100 greatest players since the turn of the century.

100 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Nation: England

The list starts with a rather divisive player among football fans, particularly since 2020. Alexander-Arnold broke into Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool team on a regular basis in 2017 and, within three years, had become an integral part of a team that won a Champions League and Premier League title. The full-back became the main source of creativity in the Reds' team from the right side of defence, with his delivery into the box being pinpoint.

His overall passing ability has gone from strength to strength and there are now very few players on the planet with a more complete array of passes in their locker. His defensive frailties are often highlighted, although the way he has been asked to play in recent times - as an inverted full-back - allows more freedom to pay to his strengths.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - Career Statistics Team Games Goals Assists Liverpool 302 18 82 England 23 2 5

99 Miroslav Klose

Nation: Germany

Klose's senior career kicked off shortly before the turn of the decade, and the German spent the 2000s as one of the top finishers around. He is the highest goalscorer at World Cup tournaments, as Klose found the net 16 times across four different iterations of the tournament, with Germany lifting the trophy in the striker's final outing.

He was also very reliable when it came to scoring at club level, as Klose scored more than 200 goals across spells with Kaiserslautern, Werder Bremen, Bayern Munich, and Lazio. Spending the majority of his playing days in his home country, the poacher rounded off his career playing in Italy with Lazio.

Miroslav Klose - Career Statistics Team Games Goals Assists Lazio 169 61 32 Bayern Munich 150 53 27 Kaiserslautern 147 52 28 Werder Bremen 132 63 47 Kaiserslautern II 50 26 0 FC 08 Homburg 18 1 0 Germany 137 71 29

98 Rivaldo

Nation: Brazil

We have our first Ballon d'Or winner on the list, although Rivaldo did claim the award just before the turn of the century, making him the final winner of the prestigious individual award in the 20th century. It does go to show that the Brazilian was at the peak of his powers around the year 2000, and he went on to be instrumental to his nation's final World Cup success to date, in 2002.

The winger played for a huge number of clubs, with his most successful spell coming with Barcelona. Two La Liga trophies, one Copa Del Ray, and a UEFA Super Cup all came in a four-year spell with the Catalan club as Rivaldo was playing the best football of his career. Champions League success would follow at AC Milan and Olympiakos added some more league titles to his own personal trophy cabinet. Rivaldo possessed one of the best left feet of a generation.

Rivaldo - Career Statistics Team Games Goals Assists Barcelona 235 130 45 Olympiakos 101 43 23 AEK Athens 44 15 15 Deportivo La Coruna 42 22 1 AC Milan 40 8 5 Sao Paulo 33 6 3 Bunyodkor Tashkent 18 5 0 Palmeiras 9 5 0 Sao Caetano 7 0 0 Mogi Mirim 4 1 0 Cruzeiro 3 0 1 Brazil 76 35 15

97 Luca Toni

Nation: Italy

Another player that was well-established by the time the Millennium came around, Toni was climbing the ladder in Italian football, with the striker failing to stay with a single club for more than two years until he earned a move to Bayern Munich in 2007. This was due to his incredible form for Fiorentina in which he scored 47 Serie A goals in his two seasons with the club.

That fine form in front of goal continued into his opening season in Germany as Toni netted 24 times in 31 Bundesliga appearances. Injury issues then began to mount up and a falling out with the manager at the time - Louis van Gaal - was the end of his time with the European giants and a return to Italy followed. Toni continued playing into his late 30s, with his strongest spell coming in his final years at Hellas Verona as he scored 51 goals in 100 games.

Luca Toni - Career Statistics Team Games Goals Assists Hellas Verona 100 51 14 Fiorentina 99 57 16 Bayern Munich 89 58 25 Palermo 83 51 14 Brescia 50 16 3 Treviso 39 16 0 Modena 34 8 0 LR Vicenza 33 9 5 AS Lodigiani 31 15 0 US Fiorenzuola 26 2 0 Genoa 18 7 3 Roma 17 5 1 Juventus 15 2 2 Al-Nasr 11 3 3 Empoli 3 1 0 Italy 47 16 3

96 David De Gea

Nation: Spain

Granted, things may have fallen to the wayside slightly for the Spanish shot-stopper as his departure from Old Trafford became a messy situation, but De Gea has been one of the best goalkeepers the Premier League has seen over the past decade. Being the number one for Manchester United is hard enough, but to do so for over 10 years is incredible.

De Gea was named in the PFA Team of the Year on four separate occasions as he helped himself to the Golden Glove award in both 2017/18 and 2022/23. He has been at the top of the game for long enough that De Gea was a regular between the sticks during United's last Premier League title to date, in 2013. His initial rise at Atlético Madrid deserves a mention also, as this was the reason behind Sir Alex Ferguson trusting the Spaniard to replace a man who is still to come on this list.

David de Gea - Career Statistics Team Games Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Manchester United 545 590 190 Atletico Madrid 84 112 23 Spain 45 36 21

95 Deco

Nation: Portugal

Deco first became a prominent name in world football as part of Porto's famous Champions League winning side in the 2003/04 season, with the midfielder catching the eye of many. This success earned a big move to La Liga giants, Barcelona, in the summer transfer window that followed. Deco would be central to yet another Champions League success with a final win over Arsenal in 2006. The Portuguese midfielder was named the club's Player of the Season for the 2005/06 campaign.

Had it not been for a poor spell with Chelsea that saw him lose his place in the starting Xi very soon after signing, Deco may have found himself higher up on this list. He did end up with a Premier League winners medal, so it wasn't all bad in England for the Portugal international.

Deco - Career Statistics Team Games Goals Assists Porto 220 48 100 Barcelona 161 20 45 Fluminese 70 4 18 Chelsea 58 6 5 SC Salgueiros 1 0 0 Portugal 75 5 19

94 Javier Zanetti

Nation: Argentina

Another player - like Deco - to have won the Champions League under Jose Mourinho's guidance, Zanetti was brilliant during Inter Milan's run to European glory in 2010. The Italian giants beat Pep Guardiola's imperious Barcelona side in the semi-finals and then went on to beat a very strong Bayern Munich team in the final. These victories were in large part thanks to the incredible defensive unit that had been set up by the Portuguese tactician.

Not only was the Argentine impressive in the back line during his time at the San Siro, but in his younger days, Zanetti was a very talented defensive midfielder who patrolled the middle of the park for many years. His intelligence and defensive awareness helped the transition to a right-back role in the later stages of his tenure with the Serie A side. Zanetti helped his club to five Serie A titles, all coming in successive seasons.

Javier Zanetti - Career Statistics Team Games Goals Assists Inter Milan 858 21 37 Argentina 144 5 5

93 Mesut Ozil

Nation: Germany

Ozil was not only brilliant to watch, but the German was also a chance-creating machine. As we are focusing on the 21st century here, it is only right to include a man who is among the players with the most assists since 2000. Originally pulling up trees for Werder Bremen, Ozil was snapped up by Real Madrid after catching the eye at the 2010 World Cup - in which his nation finished third place.

The midfield maestro pulled the strings at the Bernabeu as if he had been doing so for many years prior, despite still being a young player. This is why so many were taken by surprise as the attacking midfielder swapped Spain for England with a deadline-day transfer to Arsenal. Ozil would go on to light up the Premier League for a number of years with his vision and passing ability on full display. He retired in 2023, after falling off the boil somewhat and this is all that holds him back from a higher finish.

Mesut Ozil - Career Statistics Team Games Goals Assists Arsenal 254 44 79 Real Madrid 159 27 81 Werder Bremen 108 16 54 Schalke 39 1 5 Fenerbache 37 9 3 Istanbul Basaksehir 7 0 0 Germany 92 23 40

92 Edwin van der Sar

Nation: Netherlands

Van Der Sar didn't make it to the elite level until towards the end of his career, as the Dutchman joined Manchester United in 2005. He had represented massive clubs beforehand, playing for Ajax before the turn of the century and then having a brief spell at Juventus in the early 2000s. He became a prominent name in the Premier League with Fulham - whom he represented for four years - before moving to the Theatre of Dreams.

This is where fans were treated to the world-class ability the big goalkeeper possessed. At 6 foot 6, the shot-stopper was a massive presence in between the sticks for Sir Alex Ferguson's side. Van der Sar managed to win four Premier League titles in his six-year stay at Old Trafford and still holds the record for going the most minutes without conceding a goal in the English top flight, after keeping 14 clean sheets in a row.

Edwin van der Sar - Career Statistics Team Games Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Ajax 312 259 139 Manchester United 266 202 135 Fulham 154 183 52 Juventus 88 74 41 Netherlands 130 87 72

91 Carlos Tevez

Nation: Argentina

A number of clubs have been blessed with the work rate and natural ability of Tevez in the 21st century. His first spell in the limelight came with West Ham's controversial signing of the Argentine. His goals were enough to keep the Hammers in the Premier League during the 2006/07 season, before the forward joined English giants, Manchester United, on a two-year loan deal. It was with the Red Devils that he won his only career Champions League trophy, as well as back-to-back league titles.

He would then shock the world with a switch to local rivals, Manchester City, where he would help the club once labelled as the 'Noisy Neighbours' to their first Premier League trophy. Tevez was immense for a large portion of his time with the Citizens and continued that fine form into his Juventus spell that followed. Reaching the 2015 Champions League final, the Argentine fell just short of winning the trophy once more after a final loss against Barcelona. He has since, however, joined an exclusive list of players to have won both the Champions League and the Copa Libertadores.

Carlos Tevez - Career Statistics Team Games Goals Assists Boca Juniors 279 94 48 Manchester City 148 73 35 Manchester United 99 34 14 Juventus 96 50 19 Corinthians 50 29 0 West Ham United 29 7 4 Shanghai Shenhua 20 4 5 Argentina 76 13 13

90 Arturo Vidal

Nation: Chile

Here is a man who has often been overlooked for years despite always seeming to be part of successful teams. Vidal's first foray into European football came with Bayer Leverkusen in 2006 after impressing in his home country. This spell with the German side was a springboard for success as the defensive midfielder would be snapped up by Juventus in 2011. Four successive Serie A titles in a row later, and the Chilean was back in Germany with giants, Bayern Munich.

He continued his successful run at the top with three successive Bundesliga titles before then taking his journey to Barcelona in La Liga. Vidal was a prominent figure in the Barca midfield as a box-to-box player, with his strong defensive work ethic coupled with his ability to get forward and link the play together. A further league title was added to his trophy collection with Inter Milan in the 2020/21 campaign before moving to Brazil to continue his pursuit of silverware.

Arturo Vidal - Career Statistics Team Games Goals Assists Juventus 171 48 25 Bayer Leverkusen 144 21 21 Bayern Munich 124 22 17 Barcelona 96 11 11 Inter Milan 71 4 6 Flamengo 51 2 3 CSD Colo-Colo 20 3 0 Athletico Paranaense 9 0 0 Chile 142 34 9

89 Hernan Crespo

Nation: Argentina

Crespo started the century with a bang as he secured the Serie A Golden Boot in the 2000/01 season as the Argentine bagged 26 times in only 32 appearances. A further 20 goals the next season saw a move from Lazio to Inter Milan materialise. Only 12 months later, Chelsea brought the highly-rated striker to the Premier League as Crespo's status within the game continued to rise. The forward continued to be an elite marksman in European football, with the majority of his time being spent in Italy for the rest of the 2000s.

After 2008, the Argentina international began to slow down, giving him a slight disadvantage on this list in comparison to other players in terms of longevity. Three Serie A triumphs with Inter Milan and being included in the 2006 World Cup All-Star Team are among the biggest achievements in his career.

Hernan Crespo - Career Statistics Team Games Goals Assists Parma 201 94 20 Inter Milan 116 45 14 Chelsea 73 25 6 Lazio 73 48 8 AC Milan 40 17 2 Genoa 21 7 0 River Plate 16 12 1 Argentina 64 35 6

88 Thibaut Courtois

Nation: Belgium

In fairly recent memory, fans will remember Courtois' imperious performance in the Champions League final victory over Liverpool in 2022, making several massive saves from Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah to help Los Blancos to a 1-0 win. This was the first European trophy the Belgian had won in his career, adding to his Premier League and La Liga medals.

The shot-stopper was handed the difficult task of replacing iconic goalkeeper, Petr Cech, at Chelsea after having helped Atlético Madrid to an unlikely league title. Courtois then starred at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea were crowned champions twice in the space of three years as he managed to keep 48 clean sheets in the English top flight.

Thibaut Courtois - Career Statistics Team Games Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Real Madrid 230 219 91 Chelsea 154 152 58 Atletico Madrid 154 125 76 Genk 45 49 14 Belgium 102 79 51

87 Thiago Silva

Nation: Brazil

Silva joined the list of the oldest goalscorers in Premier League history as a 39-year-old with a perfectly executed header against Manchester City in one of the best games in the history of the division, a classic 4-4 draw. This proves the longevity of the man to have broken into the Fluminese first team 17 years before that goal. The centre-back would then go on to make a name for himself in the European game at the San Siro, in the famous black and red stripes of AC Milan.

He may have only won a single Serie A trophy in his three-year stay in Italy, but he became one of the best centre-backs in the world during that stint and earned a move to the emerging force that was Paris Saint-Germain. Guiding the French outfit to seven league titles from a possible eight, Silva grew into a leader at the back and wore the captain's armband for several years.

Thiago Silva - Career Statistics Team Games Goals Assists Paris Saint-Germain 315 17 7 Chelsea 146 8 4 AC Milan 119 6 2 Fluminese 97 9 4 Esporte Clube Juventude 28 3 0 Brazil 113 7 4

86 Juan Roman Riquelme

Nation: Argentina

An icon of the South American game, Riquelme was an exceptional talent that goes down as a legend at Boca Juniors. The attacking midfielder was as smooth and graceful on the pitch as anyone else, in a similar fashion to two other Argentine greats.

Riquelme has a large trophy collection to his name, including an Intertoto Cup win in 2004 - during his only foray into European football with Villarreal - and five league titles at Boca Juniors. At the age of 30, he helped his nation win a Gold Medal at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, scoring a penalty in the semi-final against Brazil.

Juan Roman Riquelme - Career Statistics Team Games Goals Assists Boca Juniors 288 76 100 Villarreal 143 45 9 Barcelona 42 6 9 Argentinos Juniors 18 5 0 Argentina 51 17 20

85 Fernando Torres

Nation: Spain

Torres had looked like a player who would be destined to finish higher up in this list during his peak years, which came at Atlético Madrid and Liverpool. The Spanish forward had scored double-figure goals in La Liga for five successive seasons before moving to Anfield in 2007. Atletico are well-known for producing some sensational strikers over the years and Torres proved to be a top marksman as he brought his form in front of goal to England with him.

Scoring 24 times in the Premier League during the 2007/08 season, clubs around the world stood up and took notice of the exceptional hitman. After a few more solid seasons with Liverpool - albeit with mounting injury issues - an ill-fated move to Chelsea in January 2011 for a record fee at the time, put a spanner in the works for Torres. Seemingly bereft of confidence through his time with the west London club, he struggled to hit the heights he previously had despite fleeting moments such as the Champions League semi-final goal against Barcelona.

Fernando Torres - Career Statistics Team Games Goals Assists Atletico Madrid 396 129 19 Chelsea 172 45 35 Liverpool 142 81 20 Sagan Tosu 40 7 2 AC Milan 10 1 0 Spain 110 38 11

84 Henrik Larsson

Nation: Sweden

Here is another example of a player that spread a lot of his best work between the late 1990s and early 2000s. Larsson's historic spell at Celtic began before the turn of the century, but the clinical Swedish forward still managed to score over 100 Scottish Premiership goals between the years 2000 and 2004. This unbelievable run saw him guide his team to the league title in three out of four seasons.

Larsson earned a big move to Barcelona with a lot of anticipation around the signing due to his prowess in front of goal and all-round brilliant technical ability. The move didn't quite work out as planned, but the Swede did leave the Nou Camp with a Champions League winners' medal after being brought on as a substitute in the 2-1 final win over Arsenal in 2006. A superb player at his very best, but the 21st century didn't quite see everything he had to offer.

Henrik Larsson - Career Statistics Team Games Goals Assists Celtic 275 211 63 Feyenoord 136 39 11 Helsingsborg 92 47 23 Barcelona 59 19 6 Manchester United 13 3 0 Sweden 104 37 9

83 Raphael Varane

Nation: France

Four Champions Leagues, three La Liga titles, three UEFA Super Cups and a World Cup trophy. These are the biggest achievements of Varane's career to date, and that list is good enough to rival the majority of players to make this list. The centre-back was signed by Real Madrid in 2011 as an extremely talented young defender with huge potential. The next decade would go on to see Varane become one of the best defenders in the world as he took over as Sergio Ramos' partner at the heart of Los Blancos' back line.

Taking over from legendary centre-back - Pepe - it was never going to be easy for the Frenchman, but he rose to the challenge with aplomb. With a massive 6"3' frame, he has always been a physically daunting prospect for opposition strikers, with his added pace causing even further problems. Injury issues have occasionally plagued Varane's career and his time with Manchester United has flattered to deceive at times, which keeps him relatively low on the list.

Raphael Varane - Career Statistics Team Games Goals Assists Real Madrid 360 17 7 Manchester United 88 2 1 RC Lens 24 2 0 France 93 5 1

82 Raheem Sterling

Nation: England

A man that is perhaps slightly overlooked in terms of his whole career. Sterling burst onto the Premier League scene in 2012 as a 17-year-old under Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool. Forming part of an enthralling front three alongside Luis Suárez and Daniel Sturridge during the 2013/14 campaign, the winger almost helped the Reds to their very first Premier League title. With the departure of Suarez and Sturridge's injury issues causing concern, Sterling became the main man at Anfield as he improved his finishing ability significantly.

A £49 million move to Manchester City in 2015 saw the former QPR youth academy prospect achieve almost everything possible in terms of team awards. Four league titles and several domestic cups left Sterling with only the Champions League being absent from his ever-growing trophy cabinet. Scoring 131 goals and providing 95 assists during his time at the Etihad, he goes down as one of the most proficient forwards the division has seen over the past decade.

Raheem Sterling - Career Statistics Team Games Goals Assists Manchester City 339 131 95 Liverpool 129 23 25 Chelsea 71 17 13 England 82 20 27

81 Ryan Giggs

Nation: Wales

Giggs is an icon of English football as one of the longest-serving players the division has seen. The former winger, turned central midfielder, holds the record as the man to have scored in the most successive Premier League seasons, as Giggs found the net at least once for 21 consecutive campaigns. His longevity is highlighted even more as he is one of the oldest goalscorers in Premier League history, being one of only three men to score in the division over the age of 39.

Once a blistering winger, the Welshman became a cultured midfield player that could dictate the pace of a game with a wide array of passing ability. Giggs holds the record as the player with the most Premier League assists of all time as he set his teammates up 162 times.