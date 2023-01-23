Summary Left-backs in the Premier League are now expected to offer both defensive solidity and an attacking threat.

Andy Robertson of Liverpool has been the best left-back in the league, and arguably the world, for some time, but has fallen down the pecking order.

Both Destiny Udogie and Antonee Robinson have showcased their quality during recent months.

In recent years, full-backs have increased in importance in the Premier League, and left-backs are therefore among the division's key players. Whereas in the past those on the left side of the back four would primarily be expected to defend, they are now often required to offer an attacking threat too - just look at Manchester City and Liverpool. No matter who plays on that left flank, they are expected to bomb up and down the pitch to offer defensive solidity and an extra body going forward.

In the past, the English top flight has been blessed with several elite left-backs. The likes of Ashley Cole, Patrice Evra and Leighton Baines are just some of the names to have graced the Premier League. But who is the best of the current crop? GIVEMESPORT have put together our top 15 to try and give you an answer. To help assemble this list, a very specific series of criteria have been looked at:

Ranking factors

Current form - how effective the player has been in recent times.

- how effective the player has been in recent times. Past ability - While performances in the present are the most important factor in a ranking, overall contributions over time have been considered too.

- While performances in the present are the most important factor in a ranking, overall contributions over time have been considered too. Trophies won - silverware is usually a good indicator of success.

- silverware is usually a good indicator of success. Consistency - how each player was able to maintain a high level of form over a time duration of longer than six months at a time.

Top 15 Premier League left-backs right now Rank Player Club 1. Antonee Robinson Fulham 2. Marc Cucurella Chelsea 3. Josko Gvardiol Manchester City 4. Andy Robertson Liverpool 5. Milos Kerkez Bournemouth 6. Lewis Hall Newcastle United 7. Destiny Udogie Tottenham Hotspur 8. Lucas Digne Aston Villa 9. Diogo Dalot Manchester United 10. Rayan Ait-Nouri Wolverhampton Wanderers 11. Jurrien Timber Arsenal 12. Luke Shaw Manchester United 13. Leif Davis Ipswich Town 14. Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 15. Pervis Estupinan Brighton and Hove Albion

15 Pervis Estupinan

Brighton and Hove Albion

Pervis Estupinan's first exposure to English football came in 2016, when Watford signed him as a young prospect. A number of loan spells followed before, in 2020, he joined Villarreal, where he would remain for two further seasons before Brighton acquired his services in 2022. At the time of writing, the Ecuadorian remains with the Seagulls.

Estupinan has displayed a consistent level of quality across numerous Premier League campaigns now, having featured in teams under the management of Graham Potter, Roberto de Zerbi and now Fabian Hurzeler. Though he has had battles with injury, they can not take away from the ability that Estupinan clearly possesses.

14 Tyrick Mitchell

Crystal Palace

Tyrick Mitchell joined Crystal Palace as a youth player in 2016 and now, almost a full decade on, Mitchell remains with Palace, having become an established senior player at Selhurst Park. Mitchell, who has played for the England national team, has become known within the English top flight as a dependable full-back option for the Eagles.

Some reports have suggested that Mitchell, with his contract running down, may have an eye on a potential move. Palace could do much worse than to keep him as with Mitchell, they know they have a dependable left-back who is capable of offering positives to both the attack and defence of his team.

13 Leif Davis

Ipswich Town

Leif Davis made his senior debut in football for Leeds United, spending four years on the books before departing in 2022. The season prior to his departure, he spent time on loan with Bournemouth, though Davis struggled to break into the first team on a consistent basis for either side. In 2022, he dropped down to League One to join Ipswich Town.

Since arriving at Portman Road, Davis has blossomed as a player. He played a crucial role in helping Ipswich acheive back-to-back promotions to the Premier League and since arriving in the top flight, has showcased his offensive abilities, despite Ipswich's relative struggles. Davis has seen his name mentioned in conversations for potential England debutants under Thomas Tuchel.

12 Luke Shaw

Manchester United

Throughout Luke Shaw's career, questions have been raised concerning whether he was the man to start at left-back for Manchester United in the long term. He was regularly criticised by Jose Mourinho, but when fit, he has silenced his loudest skeptics with excellent performances which have made him crucial to both club and country.

But the key detail there is 'when fit'. Unfortunately for the England international, his 2023/24 season was marred by injuries. And while he was able to return to full fitness in time for England's Euro 2024 knockout run, he is now back on the treatment table. Past performances ensure he maintains his place on this list, but it's hard to place him any higher right now.

11 Jurrien Timber

Arsenal

Having missed the majority of his first season at the Emirates after sustaining an ACL injury, Jurrien Timber has been quietly earning his stripes as a versatile full-back who has predominantly operated on the left-hand side when called upon. The former Ajax star has been competing for places with the likes of Riccardo Calafiori, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Takehiro Tomiyasu, but has been the standout of the quartet - although Calafiori mainly misses out because of his recent injury.

Defence has long been Mikel Arteta's side's strong point, but the furthest left of the back four had long been a weak spot. Yet, Timber appears to have filled the void well, earning him a place in the top 10.

10 Rayan Ait-Nouri

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Many feared for Wolves when Gary O'Neil took over at Molineux at the start of the 2023/24 season. Financial problems resulted in many predicting that the Old Gold would be relegation candidates. But thanks to the gaffer's tactical nous and the performances of a few stars, they were able to avoid the drop.

One man who was key to their success was young defender Rayan Ait-Nouri, who put in the hard yards in his 33 Premier League appearances last term. Two goals and one assist shows that he can improve going forward, but, having already surpassed his previous goal contributions this campaign, the only way is up for the 23-year-old. He has all the fundamentals to blossom into one of the best full-backs in the league, which is why Liverpool were keeping tabs on him.

9 Diogo Dalot

Manchester United

Although he is a right-back by trade, Diogo Dalot has been used on the left flank more often than not recently for Manchester United thanks to Luke Shaw's injury record. And while it may not be his usual position, it's a testament to the Portuguese international's abilities that he has barely skipped a beat.

A good tackler with an eye for a pass, the 25-year-old is excellent in all areas of the pitch but has seen his performance level dip this term, struggling far more on his weaker side. What's more, with Noussair Mazraoui doing brilliantly on the opposite flank, when Shaw returns, Dalot may find himself out of Ruben Amorim's team entirely.

8 Lucas Digne

Aston Villa

Throughout his many years in the Premier League, fan opinion on Lucas Digne has very much been split. Often seen as someone who is a useful presence going forward but less reliable when on the back foot, the Frenchman has toed and froed between regular starter and squad option for both Everton and now Aston Villa.

But during 2023/24, Unai Emery certainly seemed to get the best out of him, as Digne played a key role in Villa's Champions League qualification for the present campaign. It even looked as though his days were numbered when they spent big money to lure Ian Maatsen to Villa Park, but the head coach has persisted with the 31-year-old on the left flank this term - a testament to his current form.

7 Destiny Udogie

Tottenham Hotspur

One of the breakthrough stars in the Premier League in 2023/24, Destiny Udogie has been a massive addition to Tottenham Hotspur's backline and, whether it's defending at the back or bombing forward with the ball at his feet, he's been nothing short of electric for Ange Postecoglou's side.

As has continued to be the case, the Lilywhites' form has been a rollercoaster of emotions of late. While not completely devoid of blame, the young left-back has shown more consistency than many of his more experienced teammates. It won't be long before Udogie outgrows Spurs entirely if they can't match his ability.

6 Lewis Hall

Newcastle United

Lewis Hall made the move to Newcastle United last season, on loan from Chelsea with an obligation to buy ahead of this campaign. The youngster struggled for minutes in the first team under Eddie Howe during his time as a loanee, but the 2024/25 season has seen Hall truly blossom into one of the Premier League's most exciting young full-backs.

Capable in defence and of driving forward with the ball to create or supplement an attack, Hall has been a key member of the Newcastle side that, after a relatively turbulent start to their campaign, now seem to have found their form as they push for European qualification.

5 Milos Kerkez

Bournemouth

Milos Kerkez broke out in football with AZ in the Netherlands, after a stint with AC Milan in his youth. In 2023, the Hungarian international moved to the English south coast to join Bournemouth, who had been taken over by Andoni Iraola. Since his arrival, Kerkez has developed into one of the division's most exciting left-backs.

Kerkez will often bomb up and down the flank for Bournemouth, having become a key part of the Iraola side that are looking to take the Cherries to new heights. Reportedly, Ruben Amorim and Manchester United have their eye on the defender, who could be an ideal fit for the type of wing-back that Amorim likes to have in his team.

4 Andy Robertson

Liverpool

Along with Trent Alexander-Arnold on the opposite flank, Andy Robertson has helped revolutionise the role of the full-back in modern-day football - some feat when you consider he was signed for just £8m in 2017 from relegated Hull City, one of Jurgen Klopp's biggest bargains ever. In three out of seven Premier League seasons with the Reds, he has registered at least 10 assists. Add to that his energy, tenacity and composure, and you have not only the best left-back in the Premier League, but one of the finest in Europe.

Although question marks have been raised over whether he remains the player he was now that he is 30-years-old, current Liverpool boss Arne Slot has continued to rely on the flying Scotsman in his initial games in charge. However, his performances are not quite at the level they once were, making him one of the more vulnerable first-teamers at Anfield.

3 Josko Gvardiol

Manchester City

Signed in the summer of 2023, Josko Gvardiol came to Manchester City with a reputation for being one of the most promising young footballers in the world. He flourished at RB Leipzig and Pep Guardiola paid some seriously lofty money to bring him to the Etihad. And he's more than lived up to the expectations laid at his feet.

The Croatian rarely looks like he's under pressure and brings a level of composure to the City backline that is way beyond his years. Not only that, but he can be a threat going forward, with four goals and an assist too, all of which helped make him one of the signings of the season.

While City have been far from their best this term, Gvardiol continues to look more and more at home at the Etihad. Given his youthful age, he is only going to get better barring some catastrophic set of circumstances. Which means he could reign supreme as the top left-back for a little while longer yet.

2 Marc Cucurella

Chelsea

Had this list been this time last season, then Marc Cucurella would have been nowhere near it. Shunned by Chelsea fans a year after his arrival following erratic performances, many were ready to cut ties with the Spaniard. What a difference confidence can make.

Under Mauricio Pochettino, Cucurella started to show exactly what he could bring to Stamford Bridge, putting in performances that were reminiscent of his Brighton days. Playing the role of inverted full-back superbly, he was key to the Blues' strong finish in 2023/24 and carried that form into Euro 2024, where he helped Spain get their hands on the silverware and earned a spot in the Team of the Tournament. Now firmly Chelsea's first-choice left-back ahead of outcast Ben Chilwell, he has built on those performances under Enzo Maresca.

1 Antonee Robinson

Fulham

American international Robinson has been a key presence in Fulham's defence ever since joining from Wigan in 2020. And he is up to his usual tricks yet again in the English top flight, having excelled under Marco Silva's watch ever since the Portuguese manager arrived at the club in 2021.

Capable of locking out a winger or being a creative menace, the 27-year-old is incredibly well-rounded, as evidenced by his seven assists from 20 games in the 2024/25 season. That balance to his game has seen many top clubs scout him, with Manchester United the latest to add the full-back to their radar. Having been a stand-out player at Craven Cottage for several years now, there is all the evidence to suggest that Robinson could replicate his performances at a top six Premier League club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No left-back has more interceptions than Antonee Robinson this season (37).

