Highlights Michael Thomas' career with the Saints ends after a successful start and multiple franchise records.

Thomas could rejuvenate his career with a potential move to the right situation.

The Patriots, Jaguars, and Chiefs present unique opportunities for Thomas to make a significant impact.

Since 2019, when he set the NFL's single-season receptions record with 149, New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas has failed to complete a full season and has accounted for 1,057 receiving yards while starting just 15 games.

What was considered to be one of the best starts to a career in league history, had slowly turned into one characterized by frustration due to a series of unfortunate injuries and mismanagement by various Saints' personnel. Now, he will be free of the Saints' shackles, who reportedly released the receiver on March 13 in the midst of the NFL's Free Agent Frenzy.

The bright side for the veteran WR is that there is now the potential for him to find his way back to a high caliber QB. There are some big-time contenders that are looking to add to their receiving core this offseason, meaning that Thomas could make an immediate impact upon landing elsewhere.

He could also find himself being deployed as the sure-handed, reliable target of a young and developing signal-caller. Suffice it to say, the possibilities are now endless as Thomas has the opportunity to create an entirely new chapter in his already storied career.

Related 2024 NFL Free Agency: Top 5 Winners of Day 3 The free agency window officially opened on March 13, but here's who made the most of the third day of negotiations.

Kansas City Chiefs Need WR Help

Chiefs are still expected to be big players in the WR market this offseason

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Despite having won yet another Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, the Kansas City Chiefs are still not at their best. Considering that the Chiefs led the NFL in dropped passes last year, with 44, it's safe to say that they will be looking to improve upon their receiving core yet again in 2024.

The steady hands of Thomas could immediately help Kansas City improve upon those 2023 numbers, as the veteran WR had just 14 drops throughout his eight seasons in New Orleans.

Chiefs 2023 Drop Numbers Player Drops Travis Kelce 7 Rashee Rice 8 Kadarius Toney 5 Justin Watson 4

While the idea of the Chiefs getting better may not be what the NFL populus wants to hear, it may be a reality that we have to deal with. It's unlikely that Thomas finds himself as the definitive WR1 in Kansas City, as the TE phenom, Travis Kelce, is set to return in 2024 along with the now-sophomore sensation, WR Rashee Rice.

However, considering that the majority of the Chiefs' dropped passes came from secondary roster members, a player like Thomas could very easily find himself seeing a lot of looks from the NFL's premier passer. After not receiving the most professional of send-offs in New Orleans, making a splash with the defending champs would have to feel pretty good for Thomas.

Jacksonville Jaguars Missed Out on Ridley

Jaguars could present Thomas with a unique opportunity

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

While the Saints were busy announcing Thomas' departure, the Jacksonville Jaguars were missing out on re-signing veteran WR Calvin Ridley. The six-year veteran amassed 1,016 receiving yards and eight touchdowns last year after serving a season-long suspension in 2022. The immediate loss of Ridley following the 2023 campaign has to sting a bit for the franchise.

With the Jaguars now presumably looking to fill a hole, Michael Thomas could very well be a name that is being brought up among personnel in Duval County at the moment. The Jags seemed to have found their franchise QB in Trevor Lawrence, and after missing out on the playoffs this past season, they now find themselves scrambling to give Lawrence the necessary weapons to make a return to the postseason.

Lawrence had a historic run in college at Clemson, and has shown steady improvement throughout his time in the league, though injuries and poor play plagued him in the latter half of the 2023 campaign. His drop in play coincided with the injury to his WR1, Christian Kirk, which just goes to show that Lawrence likes to have more than one dangerous option out there running routes for him.

Lawrence Final 5 Starts of 2023 Category Lawrence Pass Yards/Game 254 TD-INT 9-7 Completion % 62.4 Yards/Attempt 6.6 Passer Rating 81.8

Former Buffalo Bills WR Gabe Davis has signed with the Jaguars for money that would suggest they want him to be a significant part of the offense, but teams in the modern NFL can never have too many weapons in the passing game, and the Jags clearly wanted to re-sign Ridley, so they've budgeted more money for the receiver room. A lineup of Kirk, Davis, Thomas, tight end Evan Engram, and running back Travis Etienne would definitely be a scary sight.

New England Patriots Had No WR1 in 2023

Patriots' next QB could use a reliable, veteran WR

Image Credit: AP Photo - Michael Dwyer

With the Bill Belichick era officially ended, the New England Patriots are now attempting to rebuild what was once heralded as the greatest dynasty in all of football. Set to make the third overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Patriots' future is a bit uncertain.

New England has already made two notable moves at QB. First, they traded Mac Jones to the Jaguars in exchange for a sixth rounder, then they signed journeyman QB Jacoby Brissett to a one-year deal.

The combination of this trade and signing seems to suggest that the Patriots are gearing towards drafting a QB at the number three spot. If that proves to be the case, then it may not be that surprising to see the team make an attempt at signing a WR such as Thomas. Although nothing is a given at this point.

New England will have to drastically improve its roster should it hope to return to contender status. It may be a while before that happens, but adding a primary option to the receiving core who is as talented and as proven as Thomas, could go a long way in helping to speed up the rebuild.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Patriots' top receiver, Demario Douglas, had just 561 yards in 2023, by far the lowest total for a team's leading receiver in the NFL last year.

The Patriots have a clear need at the WR position, especially after releasing DeVante Parker, so it is likely that they will both draft and sign players at the position this offseason. It may not be the most desirable place in the league at the moment, but they could give Thomas, who is now 31, the opportunity to guide the next generation of receivers by passing on his wisdom and strategies.

While he is athletic, he's got a big body, and he doesn't overly rely on his athleticism to get the job done. Thomas' game is one that is built upon sound fundamentals, solid route running, and reliable hands, a set of skills that should translate well into the final years of his career.

Any team that signs him should be able to find some immediate success, but the injury concern floating over his head will likely be prevalent for the rest of his career. Should he be able to maintain his health throughout the season, there is no reason as to why Michael Thomas would fail to thrive elsewhere in the NFL.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.