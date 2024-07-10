Highlights

  • International football has been blessed with some incredible goalscorers over the years.
  • Names like Romelu Lukaku and Neymar are currently on the exclusive list of the top 30 international goalscorers in history.
  • The top 10 players include Robert Lewandowski, Ferenc Puskas, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

International football is an entirely different proposition to playing at club level. There are certain stars who perform far better for their country and vice-versa. Considering how less football is played at international level, though, there aren't as many chances to make an impact for your nation as there is for your club.

That said, some players have still managed to forge incredible legacies for their nations. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Romelu Lukaku have all become heroes for their countries. We've taken a closer look at the top 30 goalscorers in the history of men's international football.

Top Goalscorers in Men's International Football History

Rank

Player

Nation

Goals scored

1.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal

130

2.

Lionel Messi

Argentina

109

3.

Ali Daei

Iran

108

4.

Sunil Chhetri

India

94

5.

Mokhtar Dahari

Malaysia

89

6=

Ali Mabkhout

United Arab Emirates

85

6=

Romelu Lukaku

Belgium

85

8.

Ferenc Puskas

Hungary

84

9.

Robert Lewandowski

Poland

83

10=

Godfrey Chitalu

Zambia

79

10=

Neymar

Brazil

79

12.

Hussein Saeed Mohammed

Iraq

78

13=

Kunishige Kamamoto

Japan

75

13=

Bashar Abdullah

Kuwait

75

15.

Majed Abdullah

Saudi Arabia

72

16=

Kinnah Phiri

Malawi

71

16=

Kiatisuk Senamuang

Thailand

71

16=

Miroslav Klose

Germany

71

19=

Abdul Kadir

Indonesia

70

19=

Stern John

Trinidad and Tobago

70

21=

Carlos Ruiz

Guatemala

68

21=

Luis Suarez

Uruguay

68

21=

Robbie Keane

Ireland

68

21=

Hossam Hassan

Egypt

68

25=

Harry Kane

England

65

25=

Didier Drogba

Ivory Coast

65

25=

Edin Dzeko

Bosnia

65

28.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Sweden

62

29.

David Villa

Spain

59

30.

Aleksandar Mitrovic

Serbia

58

30th-21st

Some of football's greatest stars feature

Harry Kane in action for England

Kicking off the list, the section between 30 and 21 features several huge names of the modern era. Sneaking in at 30 is Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has scored 58 times for Serbia throughout his career. The forward has been a goal machine at club level too, making a name for his exploits in front of goal for Fulham and now Al-Hilal.

Other names in this section include the likes of David Villa and Zlatan Ibrahimovic who have scored 59 goals and 62 for their countries respectively. England's all-time leading goalscorer, Harry Kane, is currently tied with Didier Drogba and Edin Dezko, with the trio all scoring 65 times for their respective countries.

England's Steven Gerrard, Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney.
Related
Harry Kane Picks his Favourite All-Time England 11

David Beckham and Wayne Rooney both make Harry Kane's XI of his favourite England players ever.

Another trio tied for their number of goals is Hossam Hassan, Robbie Keane and Luis Suarez, scoring 68 times for Egypt, the Republic of Ireland and Uruguay respectively.

20th-11th

Miroslav Klose is the only major name

miroslav-klose-germany

Moving into the top 20, this section is largely comprised of names that might be unfamiliar to the majority of fans. The only major star to appear here is Miroslav Klose. The German forward is still his nation's all-time leading scorer, and he hit the back of the net 71 times over the course of his international career. Former Premier League star Stern John is also included here, with 70 goals for Trinidad and Tobago. He's tied with Indonesian Abdul Kadir.

Thailand's Kiatisuk Senamuang and Malawi's Kinnah Phiri are tied with Klose, with 71 goals for their countries. Majed Abdullah ranks just ahead of that trio, with 72 strikes for Saudi Arabia. His namesake, Bashar Abdullah, who scored 75 goals for Kuwait and Kunishige Kamamoto who scored 75 goals for Japan are just above him. Rounding out this section is Hussein Saeed, who misses out on the top 10 by just one goal as he scored 78 times for Iraq.

10th-1st

Messi and Ronaldo are battling it out at the top

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Portugal

Entering the top 10, we're dealing with the most elite international forwards of all time at this point. Neymar is tied for the 10th spot, with his 79 goals for Brazil tied with Zambia's Godfrey Chitalu. Narrowly ahead of those two is Robert Lewandowski and Ferenc Puskas, two cult heroes for their national teams Poland and Hungary. The former has scored 83 times so far for his nation, while the latter hit the back of the net 84 times in just 85 appearances for his.

Romelu Lukaku, Belgium's top scorer, is level with Ali Mabkhout of the United Arab Emirates. The two have scored 85 times for their countries, but just miss out on the top five. Malaysia's Mokhtar Dahari, India's Sunil Chhetri and Iran's Ali Daei all come in next. The trio scored 89, 94 and 108 goals for their countries respectively. Daei was the top scorer in international football for quite some time, but he's since been usurped by the two greatest players ever.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s Stats at International Tournaments Compared

The two will go down as the greatest footballers of all time, but how do their statistics compare on the international scene?

Following his Copa America goal against Canada, Lionel Messi moved into the top two, having scored 109 goals for Argentina. He's still got quite some way to go to catch up with his biggest rival, though. While Cristiano Ronaldo failed to find the back of the net a single time during Euro 2024, he is still the all-time leading goalscorer in international football history, with 130 strikes for Portugal.

All statistics courtesy of multiple sources, including Transfermarkt and accurate as of 10/07/2024.