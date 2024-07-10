Highlights International football has been blessed with some incredible goalscorers over the years.

International football is an entirely different proposition to playing at club level. There are certain stars who perform far better for their country and vice-versa. Considering how less football is played at international level, though, there aren't as many chances to make an impact for your nation as there is for your club.

That said, some players have still managed to forge incredible legacies for their nations. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Romelu Lukaku have all become heroes for their countries. We've taken a closer look at the top 30 goalscorers in the history of men's international football.

Top Goalscorers in Men's International Football History Rank Player Nation Goals scored 1. Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 130 2. Lionel Messi Argentina 109 3. Ali Daei Iran 108 4. Sunil Chhetri India 94 5. Mokhtar Dahari Malaysia 89 6= Ali Mabkhout United Arab Emirates 85 6= Romelu Lukaku Belgium 85 8. Ferenc Puskas Hungary 84 9. Robert Lewandowski Poland 83 10= Godfrey Chitalu Zambia 79 10= Neymar Brazil 79 12. Hussein Saeed Mohammed Iraq 78 13= Kunishige Kamamoto Japan 75 13= Bashar Abdullah Kuwait 75 15. Majed Abdullah Saudi Arabia 72 16= Kinnah Phiri Malawi 71 16= Kiatisuk Senamuang Thailand 71 16= Miroslav Klose Germany 71 19= Abdul Kadir Indonesia 70 19= Stern John Trinidad and Tobago 70 21= Carlos Ruiz Guatemala 68 21= Luis Suarez Uruguay 68 21= Robbie Keane Ireland 68 21= Hossam Hassan Egypt 68 25= Harry Kane England 65 25= Didier Drogba Ivory Coast 65 25= Edin Dzeko Bosnia 65 28. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Sweden 62 29. David Villa Spain 59 30. Aleksandar Mitrovic Serbia 58

30th-21st

Kicking off the list, the section between 30 and 21 features several huge names of the modern era. Sneaking in at 30 is Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has scored 58 times for Serbia throughout his career. The forward has been a goal machine at club level too, making a name for his exploits in front of goal for Fulham and now Al-Hilal.

Other names in this section include the likes of David Villa and Zlatan Ibrahimovic who have scored 59 goals and 62 for their countries respectively. England's all-time leading goalscorer, Harry Kane, is currently tied with Didier Drogba and Edin Dezko, with the trio all scoring 65 times for their respective countries.

Another trio tied for their number of goals is Hossam Hassan, Robbie Keane and Luis Suarez, scoring 68 times for Egypt, the Republic of Ireland and Uruguay respectively.

20th-11th

Miroslav Klose is the only major name

Moving into the top 20, this section is largely comprised of names that might be unfamiliar to the majority of fans. The only major star to appear here is Miroslav Klose. The German forward is still his nation's all-time leading scorer, and he hit the back of the net 71 times over the course of his international career. Former Premier League star Stern John is also included here, with 70 goals for Trinidad and Tobago. He's tied with Indonesian Abdul Kadir.

Thailand's Kiatisuk Senamuang and Malawi's Kinnah Phiri are tied with Klose, with 71 goals for their countries. Majed Abdullah ranks just ahead of that trio, with 72 strikes for Saudi Arabia. His namesake, Bashar Abdullah, who scored 75 goals for Kuwait and Kunishige Kamamoto who scored 75 goals for Japan are just above him. Rounding out this section is Hussein Saeed, who misses out on the top 10 by just one goal as he scored 78 times for Iraq.

10th-1st

Messi and Ronaldo are battling it out at the top

Entering the top 10, we're dealing with the most elite international forwards of all time at this point. Neymar is tied for the 10th spot, with his 79 goals for Brazil tied with Zambia's Godfrey Chitalu. Narrowly ahead of those two is Robert Lewandowski and Ferenc Puskas, two cult heroes for their national teams Poland and Hungary. The former has scored 83 times so far for his nation, while the latter hit the back of the net 84 times in just 85 appearances for his.

Romelu Lukaku, Belgium's top scorer, is level with Ali Mabkhout of the United Arab Emirates. The two have scored 85 times for their countries, but just miss out on the top five. Malaysia's Mokhtar Dahari, India's Sunil Chhetri and Iran's Ali Daei all come in next. The trio scored 89, 94 and 108 goals for their countries respectively. Daei was the top scorer in international football for quite some time, but he's since been usurped by the two greatest players ever.

Following his Copa America goal against Canada, Lionel Messi moved into the top two, having scored 109 goals for Argentina. He's still got quite some way to go to catch up with his biggest rival, though. While Cristiano Ronaldo failed to find the back of the net a single time during Euro 2024, he is still the all-time leading goalscorer in international football history, with 130 strikes for Portugal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: With 212 appearances for Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo has played more international football games than any other player.

All statistics courtesy of multiple sources, including Transfermarkt and accurate as of 10/07/2024.