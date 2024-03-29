Highlights Finding hidden gems is one of the more impressive abilities of a general manager.

These players are raising the floor of their teams.

Top value contracts in the NBA: Donte DiVincenzo, Kelly Oubre Jr., Coby White, Herb Jones, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Every general manager in the NBA strives to hit the home run play of potentially signing a star player in free agency. However, nearly just as important as acquiring a big name, is being able to seek out high value for a low cost. Striking gold on an unlikely player can elevate a team from subpar to good or good to great. Here is a list examining the top five value contracts in the association.

1 Donte DiVincenzo

Average Annual Salary: $11,717,500

The New York Knicks have been one of the most proactive teams in the NBA in terms of making timely additions to elevate themselves into championship contention. The front office has been praised for their trade to acquire OG Anunoby, which has been a match made in heaven, along with their acquisition of Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks.

However, forgotten among their track record, the signing of Donte DiVincenzo, in hindsight, was one of the best signings of the 2023 NBA offseason.

Donte DiVincenzo 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 14.9 REB 3.5 FG% 44.1% 3P% 40.0%

DiVincenzo signed a 4-year $46,870,000 contract with an annual average salary of $11,717,500. Initially brought to the team to provide defense and spacing, amid the ongoing injuries the Knicks have faced, DiVincenzo has stepped into a larger role and flourished. Since the injury of Julius Randle, the former Villanova Wildcat is averaging 21.4 points while connecting on 4.7 three-pointers per game.

In a recent outing against the Detroit Pistons, DiVincenzo set the franchise record for three-pointers in a game with 11. Originally meant to be a role player, the 6-foot-4 guard has evolved into an essential core figure for the Knicks for the foreseeable future.

2 Kelly Oubre Jr.

Average Annual Salary: $2.891,467

Kelly Oubre Jr. was one of the last players to be signed out of those who were a part of the 2023 free agency class. Coming off a career year with the Charlotte Hornets, in which he averaged 20.3 points per game, the demand for Oubre was nearly non-existent. However, the Philadelphia 76ers took a chance on the former Kansas Jayhawk, and it paid off greatly.

Kelly Oubre Jr. 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 14.9 REB 4.8 STL 1.2 FG% 43.9%

The Sixers were able to ink Oubre on a one-year deal worth $2,891,467. He's grown to be the steal of the free agent class and one of the most impactful players on Philadelphia's roster. Oubre made an immediate impact as a member of the Sixers, scoring 27 points in his debut against the Milwaukee Bucks. Following the injury to Joel Embiid, Oubre has been essential in Philadelphia's efforts to stay afloat without their MVP.

The 6-foot-7 wing has eclipsed the 20-point mark 14 times this season, which is the fourth most on the team. Oubre's season has been one of the better success stories in the NBA and has put him in a position to receive much more money in the upcoming free agency period.

3 Coby White

Average Annual Salary: $12,000,000

The Chicago Bulls and Coby White didn't come to a contract extension agreement before last year's deadline, allowing White to enter restricted free agency but eventually bringing back the former lottery pick. At the time, the Bulls were applauded for not overpaying White. However, considering the drastic elevation of White's play, this contract is one of the greatest value deals in the league.

Coby White 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 19.3 REB 4.7 AST 5.2 FG% 44.5%

White is among the top candidates for the Most Improved Player award with a +9.6 increase in points from last season. Comparing White's contract to other players in his draft class showcases the value the Bulls were able to land with their rising star.

Tyler Herro signed a 4-year, $120 million extension with the Miami Heat, Jordan Poole signed a 4-year, $128 million extension with the Golden State Warriors—before being traded to the Washington Wizards—, and Keldon Johnson signed a 4-year, $74 million extension with the San Antonio Spurs. It is debatable that White is better than the players who earn significantly more money.

There are plenty of questions surrounding the Bulls roster, but one thing is for certain: White is one of the best value contracts in the NBA.

4 Herbert Jones

Average Annual Salary: $13,456,968

Herb Jones has solidified himself as one of the best defenders in the NBA in his first three seasons. Being a second-round pick out of Alabama, Jones originally signed a 3-year deal worth $5,321,096 with the New Orleans Pelicans. The lockdown defender quickly outplayed that contract and was given an extension from the Pelicans and is still among the most underpaid players in the association.

Herb Jones 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 11.1 REB 3.5 STL 1.3 EXP WINS +9 FG% 51.1%

Jones is an exceptional defender and is expected to make his first All-Defensive team this season. Jones was the steal of the 2021 NBA Draft and is a crucial member of the Pelicans young core. His ability to guard and hold his own against the opposing team's best player each night is not an easy skill to come by.

One of the biggest developments in his game is the progress made on the offensive end, as he's averaging a career-high 11.1 points per game. He is 10th in the NBA in three-point percentage shooting at 42.5 percent. One of the biggest knocks on his game coming out of college was his rawness on offense but in just his third year in his career, he's made a significant jump and shows signs that the improvements will only continue.

5 Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Average Annual Salary: $4,500,000

Nickeil Alexander-Walker has bounced around the league and is now on his third team in just five seasons. However, the Canadian guard has found a home with the Minnesota Timberwolves and is proving to be one of the best rotational pieces in the NBA.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 7.7 REB 2.1 AST 2.5 EXP WINS +3 3P% 38.3%

Alexander-Walker has been a key contributor off the bench this season, but his value has truly shown in the games since Karl-Anthony Towns' injury. In the 10 games without Towns, Alexander-Walker is averaging 10.2 points per game, including a 28-point explosion in a 20-point comeback against the Los Angeles Clippers. Although he's been steady on the offensive end, he's been crucial in the Timberwolves being the top-rated defense in the NBA.

When Alexander-Walker is defending, opposing players shoot 3.2 percent worse from long mid-range shots and 3.4 percent worse on corner threes. His activity on the court provides life for the Timberwolves, carving out a role that is essential in Minnesota's championship push.