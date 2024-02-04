Highlights The Boston Celtics have a rich history of success, with championships won by legendary players and exceptional coaching.

The 1961-62 Celtics team was part of the longest dynasty in professional sports history, winning 8 straight championships and setting records for wins in a single season.

The 2007-08 Celtics, led by a new "big three" of Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen, broke a long championship drought and showcased dominant defense on their way to winning the franchise's 17th NBA title.

With 17 championships to their name, the Boston Celtics are arguably the most storied franchise in NBA history (right there with the Los Angeles Lakers) and one of the most storied franchises in professional sports. Established in 1946, the team quickly rose to prominence and has since sustained unparalleled success. This dominance can be attributed to a combination of factors, including an illustrious lineage of Hall of Fame players such as Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and Paul Pierce.

This lineage of talent has allowed the team to consistently field competitive rosters over the decades. But the lineage of players was only as good as the exceptional coaching that came with it. The Celtics organization has spawned an array of dominant coaching talent over the decades, with the likes of Red Auerbach, Brad Stevens, and Danny Ainge taking the realms.

Under these innovative coaches, the Celtics pioneered a fast-paced style of play and embraced team-oriented basketball, emphasizing selfless passing and cohesive teamwork. This approach cultivated a winning culture that became synonymous with the franchise. And with that winning came dynasties and some of the most dominant teams the basketball world has ever seen.

5 1961-62 Celtics (60-20)

Star Players: Bill Russell, Sam Jones, Tom Heinsohn

The Celtics began in 1946, and it took them eleven years to win their first championship. But after that, they would go on to win the next eight straight, from 1959 to 1966, the longest dynasty in the history of professional sports to this day. The 1961-62 team was one of the leaders of that bunch, accumulating a 60-20 record.

This team was the first in the history of the NBA to reach the 60-win mark and had the most wins in a single season in NBA history up to that point. Their season was good enough for a .750 winning percentage and a trip to their sixth straight NBA Finals up to that point. Their opponent was the familiar Los Angeles Lakers.

Boston Celtics – 1961-62 NBA Finals Stats Bill Russell Sam Jones Tom Heinsohn PPG 22.9 22.1 19.3 RPG 27.0 6.0 6.1 APG 5.7 3.0 2.4 FG % 54.3 50.7 38.6

Elgin Baylor of the Lakers put up 61 points in Game 5 of the 1962 NBA Finals, a record which still stands today. Meanwhile, Bill Russell had 189 rebounds in that series, setting the record for most rebounds in a seven-game series. Both teams were loaded with superstar talent and the series could have gone either way.

However, in Game 7, with a mere five seconds left in regulation, Frank Selvy of the Lakers missed an open shot which would have secured the championship for his team. This sent the game into overtime and the series went the Celtics’ way, as they would go on to win the game 110-107. The series remains the last time a Finals Game 7 was decided in overtime.

4 1980-81 Celtics (62-20)

Star Players: Larry Bird, Cedric Maxwell, Robert Parish

The Celtics were five years removed from their last title in 1976 and were hungry to return to that glory. With the help of a young sensation named Larry Bird, the Celtics would see the beginning of a new dynasty which saw them own the basketball realm in the 1980s.

Not only did the Celtics have Larry Bird, who was in the midst of his third NBA season, but they also featured a roster of Cedric Maxwell, Robert Parish, and the rookie Kevin McHale, among others. Credit also goes to coach Bill Fitch for bringing out the best in his players and creating game plans that unlocked their potential.

The 1980-81 Celtics were dominant on both sides of the ball, which resulted in their success. Offensively, their scoring, passing, and rebounding abilities gave them the fifth-best offensive rating. Defensively, they were dominant shot-blockers, and under Fitch, the team emphasized a collective defensive effort that made them difficult to score against, resulting in them finishing fourth in that category.

Boston Celtics – 1980-81 NBA Finals Stats Cedric Maxwell Larry Bird Robert Parish PPG 17.7 15.3 15.0 RPG 9.5 15.3 7.7 APG 2.8 7.0 1.0 BPG 1.0 0.5 2.0 FG % 56.8 41.9 50.6

In the playoffs, the Celtics swept the Chicago Bulls and beat the Philadelphia 76ers in seven games. They then went on to defeat the Houston Rockets (who finished the regular season with a losing record of 40-42) in the Finals in six games.

The 1980-81 season culminated in the first of three rings for Larry Bird and the Celtics dynasty of the 1980s. They were feared throughout the league, and their overall basketball IQ and leadership on the court were crucial in guiding the team to success.

3 1964-65 Celtics (62-18)

Star Players: Bill Russell, John Havlicek, Sam Jones

Of the Celtics’ multiple dynasties, the 1959-1966 dynasty must be the most impressive. Even more impressive is the individual team that became the defining factor of that era, and that team would be the 1964-65 Celtics. This team, like the others, was guided by coach Red Auerbach and was headlined by star players such as Bill Russell, Sam Jones, and John Havlicek.

Essential to any championship team is a solid core, and the aforementioned trio of Russell, Jones and Havlicek certainly checked that box. Following Auerbach’s schematics, this Celtics team went on to define the pinnacle for defense as they were number one in the league in fewest-allowed opponents points per game. Seven players finished in the top 20 for defensive win shares ranking, and Russell led the league with 24.1 rebounds per game.

Boston Celtics – 1964-65 NBA Finals Stats Sam Jones John Havlicek Bill Russell PPG 27.8 18.2 17.8 RPG 4.8 5.6 25.0 APG 2.6 2.2 5.8 FG % 47.0 39.1 70.2

The Celtics rolled to a 62-18 record in 1965. Come the playoffs, they struggled a bit versus the Philadelphia 76ers, losing all three games on the road but winning all four at home.

Thus, the Celtics won that series in seven games and went on to make light work of the Lakers (again), defeating them in five games after losing Game 1. This Celtics team would go on to see at least six players inducted into the Hall of Fame (the aforementioned trio, plus K.C. Jones, Bill Sharman, and Satch Sanders).

2 2007-08 Celtics (66-16)

Star Players: Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen

The Celtics were in the midst of their longest championship drought in franchise history. 22 years had elapsed since their last title in 1986, which came at the height of the Larry Bird dynasty. They were not used to this level of losing and needed a change of pace.

The Celtics returned to their winning ways with the acquisition of Kevin Garnett from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Combined with Paul Pierce and also newly-acquired Ray Allen, Boston had a new big three, and they were going to cash in.

In 2007, they finished an abysmal 24-58, but with their new core, they finished 66-16 in 2008, the largest one-season difference of any team in NBA history. The Celtics plowed through the regular season, finishing with their second-best record of all-time.

Boston Celtics – 2007-08 NBA Finals Stats Paul Pierce Ray Allen Kevin Garnett Rajon Rondo PPG 21.8 20.3 18.2 9.3 RPG 4.5 5.0 13.0 3.8 APG 6.3 2.5 3.0 6.7 SPG 1.2 1.3 1.7 1.5 FG % 43.2 50.7 42.9 37.7

Doc Rivers led the helm as head coach, and under his defensive game plan, the Celtics were constantly outmatching their opponents. They were able to switch up game plans in real-time and ultimately finished with four of their players leading the NBA in defensive win shares. They also had the second least allowed opponents points per game, a huge contributor to their success.

The playoffs would see the Celtics struggle at times, with Boston taking both the first round against the Atlanta Hawks and the Conference Semifinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games. In both series, Boston would go 0-3 on the road but 4-0 at home, a callback to 1965.

In the Conference Finals, they beat the Detroit Pistons in six games and in the 2008 NBA Finals, they defeated the Lakers once again, in six games, to secure their 17th and most recent NBA championship.

1 1985-86 Celtics (67-15)

Star Players: Larry Bird, Robert Parish, Kevin McHale

The 1985-86 Celtics were the winningest team in franchise history. They posted an impeccable 67-15 record, great enough for a .817 winning percentage. This team had it all, from outstanding offense to dominant defense, team chemistry and championship experience.

This team was the height of the 1980s dynasty that featured Larry Bird, Robert Parish, and Kevin McHale, who had developed from a rookie during the 1981 Finals to an outstanding, veteran talent.

In the 1985-86 season, Boston’s core shone as they produced maximum output. Bird had one of, if not his greatest, seasons of all time, finishing first in three-point percentage (35.1%) as well as fourth in points per game (25.8). He also finished seventh in rebounds, with 9.8 on average. McHale also finished in the top 20 in points per game, averaging 21.3.

Boston Celtics – 1985-86 NBA Finals Stats Kevin McHale Larry Bird Dennis Johnson PPG 25.8 24.0 17.0 RPG 8.5 9.7 6.2 APG 1.7 9.5 5.3 SPG 0.8 2.7 2.0 FG % 57.3 48.2 42.0

Straight off his third consecutive MVP award, Bird and the Celtics swept the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls, and then defeated the Hawks in five. In the Conference Finals, Boston swept the Milwaukee Bucks and once again faced the Houston Rockets in the Finals, a 1981 rematch. History would repeat itself as Boston would win in six games, capping off the Bird-led 1980s dynasty with three rings.

The Boston Celtics, along with the Lakers, have gone on to define historic NBA franchises. They have featured multiple dynasties in their history, a roster of Hall of Fame talent, superior coaches, and skill on both sides of the ball, which have allowed them to accrue such fame and credentials.