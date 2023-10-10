Highlights The 2023-2024 NBA rookie class is stacked with talented players like Victor Wembanyama, Scott Henderson, and Brandon Miller.

The 2023-2024 NBA rookie class looks stacked, thanks to generational talent Victor Wembanyama, athletic specimen Scott Henderson, and the versatile Brandon Miller. Furthermore, the Thompson twins, Cam Whitmore, and the untested Chet Holmgren will all vie for what projects to be one of the most competitive NBA Rookie of the Year races ever.

Winning the top rookie honors generally requires playing time and counting stats. Joel Embiid lost to Malcolm Brogdon in 2017 because he didn’t play enough games. Michael Carter-Williams won in 2014, thanks to averages of 16-6-6 on the putrid “Process” Sixers. Here are the five most likely 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year candidates.

5 Cam Whitmore

Before the 2023 NBA Draft, just about every mock slated Cam Whitmore as a lottery talent who could go as high as five. However, come draft night, Whitmore plummeted all the way to 20 due to questions about his knees and reports that his "workouts and interviews left teams severely underwhelmed," according to John Hollinger of The Athletic.

The bouncy Whitmore took the massive chip on his shoulder to the NBA Summer League and put on a show. The former Villanova point guard put up averages of 19.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.5 steals, taking the Houston Rockets to the championship game along the way. He also took home the Summer League MVP. It’s too early to say if general managers across the league are kicking themselves after passing on Whitmore.

The Rockets were ecstatic that the young guard fell to them, especially considering the murky future of Micheal Porter Jr. after his felony assault arrest. With Porter, in doubt Whitmore could be in line for 25+ minutes a game and the opportunity to prove all the teams who passed on him wrong.

4 Brandon Miller

Many pundits expected the Charlotte Hornets to select Scoot Henderson with the second overall pick, but the Charlotte Hornets' brain trust of Michael Jordan and Mitch Kupchack went with the length and versatility of 6-foot-9 Alabama product Brandon Miller.

When head coach Steve Clifford was asked about Miller’s best position, he spoke to that versatility: “I would say the strength — and this is so critical in our league now — is that he can play all three (SG, SF, PF), because we are all playing more interchangeable guys, So we have a bunch of guys that are like that.”

After the sale of the team in August, the future of the Hornets looks in flux. Most likely they will build for the future and that means emphasizing the development of your top draft pick over playing Gordon Hayward, Cody Martin, or any other veterans.

3 Chet Holmgren

Because Holmgren broke his foot before playing a single NBA game last season, he maintained his eligibility for Rookie of the Year this year. Blake Griffen won the award in 2011 after a red-shirt season after breaking his leg. Holmgren enjoys the advantage of a year with an NBA organization, learning the ins and outs of an NBA season.

Chet Holmgren - 2021-22 NCAA Statistics Points 14.1 Rebounds 9.9 Assists 1.9 Field goal % 60.7 3-point field goal % 39.0

The seven-footer also joins a team absolutely desperate for help in the front court. Even if his spindly frame hurts him, the roster looks devoid of any other meaningful power forwards and centers to take his minutes. OKC appears poised to make a run at the playoffs and playing well on national TV games gives Holmgren a leg up over his competition.

2 Victor Wembanyama

It’s hard to bet against the guy who just about every expert calls the best NBA prospect since LeBron James. If you’ve never seen him play, imagine a 7-foot-4 guard with an 8-foot wingspan, shooting touch, and a feel for the game. He’s also got a nasty streak. As a teenager playing in a much more physical French professional league, Wembanyama never shied away from blocking shots at the rim. There will be jaw-dropping Wemby highlights that defy all reason: one-footed runner threes, blocked shots from seemingly impossible angles, etc.

That being said, there’s a long list of reasons to slow your roll on the French phenom for Rookie of the Year. First, it’s the San Antonio Spurs. They are going to slow play his first season in the Association. He’ll have many nights off to avoid injury with a schedule that doubles what he’s ever played in his life.

1 Scoot Henderson

When it comes to perfect situations to win Rookie of the Year, Scoot Henderson falls into an ideal one. The Portland Trail Blazers finally cut the cord with franchise icon Damian Lillard just in time to embrace a potential replacement. The team will give Henderson every opportunity to grow into a superstar despite the inevitable rash of rookie mistakes to come.

Although the Blazers drafted him to replace Lillard, Scoot profiles as a different kind of guard. At 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, with a 6-foot-9 wingspan and 46 inches of vertical explosion, the brash guard will be head-hunting everyone in transition. His speed will immediately set him apart from the vast majority of the league.

