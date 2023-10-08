Highlights The dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the third-highest scoring duo in NBA history and bring a combination of shooting and defense to the Boston Celtics.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis, widely regarded as top-10 players, have already won a championship together and are known for their scoring prowess and stifling defense.

Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray may not have the biggest resume, but they have great chemistry and perform well together, particularly in the postseason. Jokić's talent and Murray's ability to complement him make them a respected duo in the NBA.

In the ever-evolving landscape of the NBA, greatness is often defined not by individuals, but by the dynamic duos that electrify the court. These partnerships, built on chemistry, skill, and sheer star power, captivate fans and opponents alike. In this article, we embark on a journey through the hardwood as we unveil the top-five duos in the NBA. From rim-rocking dunks to clutch three-pointers, these tandems are rewriting the playbook on teamwork and dominance. Join us as we celebrate the magic of these elite pairs, showcasing the artistry and athleticism that make them the envy of the league.

5 Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

The dynamic Boston Celtics duo known as the "Jay's" have been a top duo for multiple seasons now. After nearly winning a championship in the 2021-22 season, this duo is hungry for the title. Both bring two-way star power, with polarizing shooting and relentless defense. On top of that, they compliment each other well on and off the court that they couldn't possibly have missed the list.

Last season, no other duo in the NBA scored more than Tatum and Brown combined. The "Jay's" amassed a total of 4,009 points and led the Celtics all the way to the Eastern Conference finals. Tatum finished the season averaging 30.1 points per game and Brown finished averaging 26.6 points per game, giving them the second-highest average points per game from a duo last season with 56.7 points per game combined, only finishing behind Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving (59.4). In fact, Tatum and Brown are the third-highest scoring duo in NBA history since the NBA-ABA merger in 1976.

The duo exemplified their connective ness by scoring a combined 62 points in Game 6 of the first round in the 2023 playoffs versus the Atlanta Hawks. This was the very first time that both of them had scored 30 points each in any game together. Tatum finished the game with 32 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists while Brown finished with 30 points, five rebounds, and two assists. This emphatically boosted them into the second round of playoffs and eventually into the Eastern Conference finals before losing to the Miami Heat. Using that to fuel them next season, be sure to watch this duo as they continue to shine.

4 LeBron James and Anthony Davis

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are likely the two best individuals on this list as players. The duo has been together since 2019 and have already won a championship together. Both widely regarded as top-10 players, they are looking to bolster their resumes even more.

James and Davis were the third-highest scoring duo in the NBA last season, with 54.8 combined points per game. Not only do they destroy opposing defenses, they also smother opposing offenses as they have a combined average defensive rating of 110.5 which is the best among all the other duos on this list.

2022-23 NBA Statistics LeBron James Anthony Davis Points 28.9 25.9 Assists 6.8 2.6 Rebounds 8.3 12.5 Steals 0.9 1.1 Blocks 0.6 2.0

Although they are undeniably one of the best duos, Davis has struggled to lead the Lakers to anything of substance and with LeBron not having much time left in the NBA, it could be decremental to Davis' future. James has been very vocal about this when talking to reporters and other sources. If Davis starts to lead this team and be the LeBron-like figure for them, it will certainly boost their general rankings among duos.

3 Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray

Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray are somewhat of a newer premiere duo in the NBA after Murray solidified his status as a star during the 2020 playoffs. While Jokić is widely regarded as the best player in the NBA, Murray is the one that holds them back in rankings as a duo due to his relative lack of a sizable resume compared to others. Murray has no All-Star appearances in his NBA career, but when you play with the best player in the NBA, you're bound to e overshadowed a lot of the time.

This duo is not eye-popping on paper, but they perform and mesh so well together. Averaging 44.5 combined points per game in the regular season, they are among the better scoring duos in the NBA. Where they both really shine is in the postseason. In the 2023 playoffs, Jokic and Murray combined to score 56.1 points per game which was second-highest among other playoff team duos.

On the other hand, Jokić's talent is otherworldly. The two-time MVP only keeps improving and arguably should've won his third MVP award that would've made him just the third player to win three consecutive MVP awards, joining an exclusive list with fellow legendary centers Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain. Although he did not win the NBA MVP award, he one-upped Joel Embiid and won the NBA Finals MVP award.

The duo as a whole shows up when they need to most which is what makes them so special. Not only that, but they compliment each other well offensively which allows them flow so effortlessly on the court. They are among one of the most respected duos in the NBA and will certainly continue to prove why.

2 Kevin Durant and Devin Booker

After Kevin Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns last season, he was unfortunately not able to play much as he dealt with ankle injuries almost immediately. In those eight games, Durant averaged 26 points and six rebounds per game. Furthermore, Durant and Devin Booker were the fifth-highest scoring duo in the NBA when they played scoring 53.8 combined points per game.

Durant certainly carries this duo in regard to accolades. Not only that, but they have only played eight total games together in the regular season. Going into playoffs, the Suns were the favorites to win the championship, but due to Durant and Booker's inexperience with each other, they lost in the second round to the eventual champion Nuggets in six games.

With a full offseason to reset and bond, expect Durant and Booker to battle with these duos for the top spot over the year. They definitely have enough talent to be considered the best duo, but they will need to perform and produce wins in the playoffs to solidify their ranking. With Bradley Beal now in the picture, it'll be very interesting as to which duo the public will be talking about next season.

1 Giannis Antentokounmpo and Damian Lillard

Now I know what you're thinking: they haven't played a game together yet! That's correct, but there no denying that Damian Lillard and Giannis Antentokounmpo are the best duo in the league. The two-time MVP is still at the top of his game and is seemingly only getting better. Adding a player of Lillard's stature is huge! Lillard is just one of two players to average 30 points and seven assists last season. Not only did he average those incredible numbers, he shot 37% from beyond the arch and 91% from the free throw line. Lillard is regarded as one of the absolute best shooters in the league.

Antentokounmpo and Lillard are the one duo that genuinely compliments each other in every facet of the game. For whatever Lillard lacks, Giannis makes up for it and vice versa. They should be running the league for the foreseeable future.

However, there is some uncertainty that they will not be as good due to Lillard's top request being the Miami Heat. Lillard pled hard for the Blazers to send him to Miami, but talks fell though and Portland chose to go elsewhere. In the end it shouldn't affect them much, but only time will tell.

All statistics courtesy of Basketball Referenceunless stated otherwise.

