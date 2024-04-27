Highlights The Bears' GM had to wait 5 minutes to draft his top pick, all in good humor.

The Falcons' surprising QB choice left fans shocked, even agents unaware.

Lineman JC Latham surprised Goodell with a lift, though he continued his draft duties smoothly.

For all the glitz and glamor that comes with the NFL Draft every year, there are still bound to be a few mishaps along the way, as even the most prestigious productions have their blooper reels.

From teams botching their draft picks to linemen getting too excited to see the commissioner, there's always some humor to be found on draft night.

The NFL Makes Chicago Wait

Bears GM Ryan Poles was asked to wait on drafting Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams was essentially a mortal lock to be selected by the Chicago Bears with the number one overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, whether it was for the sake of formalities or TV time slots, the Bears' general manager, Ryan Poles, informed his star prospect that the NFL requested that the team wait a full five minutes before submitting their pick.

Thankfully, both Poles and Williams were able to appreciate the humor that lied within such a strange request, with Poles ultimately adding that he had been holding the pick "...for a month."

Falcons' Fans React to Penix

Atlanta Falcons' questionable draft pick sent their fans spiraling

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The Atlanta Falcons shocked the football world when they selected Washington QB, Michael Penix Jr., with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

With the franchise having recently spent $180 million on the signal-caller position by signing Kirk Cousins to a four-year deal, it's safe to say that their fans were less than enthusiastic about the pick.

The only thing more concerning than the pick itself is the fact that Cousins' agent, Mike McCartney, later told the public that they were never informed about the Falcons' plan to draft a QB, making this decision as hilarious as it is head-scratching.

Packers' Fan's Shame Goes Viral

One Green Bay fan was forced to hide his face after the team's No. 25 overall pick

The Falcons may have been the most laughed at team from night one, but this poor Green Bay Packers fan was the most laughed at individual.

After the Packers contentiously selected Jordan Morgan, an OT from the University of Arizona, with the 25th overall pick, one of their fans was left to face the brunt of the laughter all by themselves.

For the first time in a long time, Detroit Lions' fans were finally able to have a laugh at the behest of their divisional rival. The Packers blundering in Detroit is a seldom yet highly appreciated experience, so this one had to feel good for the Motor City.

Latham Lifts Goodell

The No. 7 overall pick couldn't contain his excitement on stage

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

A once great draft day tradition, specifically for linemen, was to lift the commissioner on the stage after giving him a hug. However, the opportunity for prospects to display their strength was expected to be put on hold this year, as Rodger Goodell underwent back surgery in early April.

Unfortunately for both Goodell and his spine, Alabama offensive lineman and the seventh overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, JC Latham, didn't get the memo.

Thankfully, Goodell seemed to be fine and was able to complete his draft night duties, despite the initial and hilarious grimace on his face.

Mom Gives Perfect Answer

Brian Thomas Jr.'s mother had a great response in her interview

USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Every player and their family bring to the draft with them their own story of trials and tribulations. After her son, Brian Thomas Jr., was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 23rd overall pick, Sondra Johnson was given the opportunity to relive her family's journey.

In response to Laura Rutledge's question, she gave the perfect response.

If her son's football skills are anywhere as impressive as Sondra's comedic timing, then he will surely enjoy a tremendous career in the NFL.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.