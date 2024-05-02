Highlights Nikola Jokić is considered the best foreign talent in the NBA, with two MVP awards.

The sport of basketball runs deep in the roots of Serbia, and they have produced some of the finest European players. The Serbian national team is among the most successful in Europe, with four gold medals in international competitions, and two silver medals at the Olympic Games. Here are the five greatest Serbian NBA players of all time.

5 Vladimir Radmanović

Teams: Seattle Supersonics(2001-2006), Los Angeles Clippers(2006), Los Angeles Lakers(2006-2009), Charlotte Bobcats(2009), Golden State Warriors(2009-2011), Atlanta Hawks(2011-2012), Chicago Bulls(2012-2013)

Standing 6'10 and armed with a solid three-point shot, Vladimir Radmanović's combination of skills and size was a rarity in the early 2000s NBA. Although he is by far the least accomplished name on this list, the stretch four enjoyed a lengthy career in the Association.

Throughout his career, Radmanović averaged 6.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. He shot a very respectable, for his time, 37.8% from three-point range, on 3.5 attempts per game.

Radmanović played in 784 NBA games, from 2001 until his retirement in 2013.

During the summer of 2006, the Los Angeles Lakers appeared heavily interested in Radmanović, who was expected to re-sign with the Los Angeles Clippers. The Serbian eventually spurned his former employer and signed a five-year, $31 million deal with the Lakers, thanks to convincing pitches from Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Vlade Divac, and Phil Jackson.

Radmanovic's role expanded in 2007-08, starting all 21 of the Lakers' playoff games as they reached the NBA Finals. Los Angeles would eventually succumb to the Boston Celtics in six games.

Vladimir Radmanović 2008 NBA Finals Stats Game Points Rebounds Assists FG(%) G1: Los Angeles Lakers 88 - 98 Boston Celtics 5 5 2 2-5(40%) G2: Los Angeles Lakers 102 - 108 Boston Celtics 13 10 2 5-12(41.7%) G3: Boston Celtics 81 - 87 Los Angeles Lakers 3 1 0 1-4(25.0%) G4: Boston Celtics 97 - 91 Los Angeles Lakers 10 5 2 3-8(37.5%) G5: Boston Celtics 98 - 103 Los Angeles Lakers 7 5 2 3-6(50.0%) G6: Los Angeles Lakers 92 - 131 Boston Celtics 6 3 0 2-6(33.3%)

4 Bogdan Bogdanović

Teams: Sacramento Kings(2017-2020), Atlanta Hawks(2020-)

In a league ripe with three-point snipers, Bogdan Bogdanović has established himself as one of the premier threats from deep. The 31-year-old is a career 38.4 percent three-point shooter on 6.5 attempts per game.

Despite the Atlanta Hawks' disappointing 2023-24 campaign which saw them eliminated in the play-in tournament, Bogdanović enjoyed career-highs in points(16.9) and minutes(30.4).

Originally drafted in 2014 by the Phoenix Suns, Bogdanović did not come to the NBA until 2017. He signed with the Sacramento Kings, who acquired his draft rights from the Suns as part of a trade for Marquese Chriss.

Bogdanović spent three seasons in Sacramento, before signing a four-year, $72 million deal with the Hawks in 2020. In his first season in Atlanta, Bogdanović set the hoops on fire, converting 43.8 percent of his 7.6 three-point attempts per game.

Bogdan Bogdanović Highest Scoring Games Season Game Points FG(%) 3PT(%) 2023-24 L Denver Nuggets 129 - 122 Atlanta Hawks 40 14-24(58.3%) 10-17(58.8%) 2023-24 L Milwaukee Bucks 122 - 113 Atlanta Hawks 38 12-23(52.2%) 5-9(55.6%) 2019-20 W New Orleans Pelicans 125 - 140 Sacramento Kings 35 13-20(65.0%) 6-9(66.7%) 2021-22 W Atlanta Hawks 117 - 111 New York Knicks 32 11/20(55.0%) 4-10(40.0%) 2020-21 W Milwaukee Bucks 104 - 111 Atlanta Hawks 32 12-21(57.1%) 6-11(54.5%) 2020-21 W Atlanta Hawks 105 - 101 Charlotte Hornets 32 9-22(40.9%) 8-16(50.0%) 2022-23 L Atlanta Hawks 116 - 120 Brooklyn Nets 31 12-18(66.7%) 7-9(77.8%) 2019-20 W Phoenix Suns 116 - 120 Sacramento Kings 31 11-14(78.6%) 7-9(77.8%) 2021-22 W Memphis Grizzlies 105 - 120 Atlanta Hawks 30 9-15(60.0%) 5-6(83.3%) 2021-22 W Atlanta Hawks 132 - 123 Indiana Pacers 29 8-14(57.1%) 5-7(71.4%)

3 Vlade Divac

Teams: Los Angeles Lakers(1989-1996), Charlotte Hornets(1996-1998), Sacramento Kings(1999-2004), Los Angeles Lakers(2004-2005)

Image via NBA.com

Drafted in 1989 by the Los Angeles Lakers, Vlade Divac would go on to play 16 seasons in the NBA. The 7'1 center was ahead of his time, gifted with passing skills uncharacteristic of a player his size. Divac was one of the original European stars in the NBA, setting a blueprint for Dirk Nowitzki, Nikola Jokić, and so many others to follow years later.

In 1996, Divac was involved in one of the most famous draft-night trades in NBA history. The Lakers traded Divac to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for the draft rights to a skinny high-school player named Kobe Bryant. The decision proved to be an ill-fated one for the Hornets, as Bryant would go on to become one of the all-time greats, winning five NBA championships in 20 seasons with Los Angeles. Divac only spent two seasons with Charlotte, before signing with the Sacramento Kings in 2001.

The fleet-footed big man excelled, teaming up with fellow Serbian Peja Stojaković. Divac made his first and only All-Star team in 2001 and spent six seasons in Sacramento. The Kings were one of the best teams of the early 2000s, but never managed to reach the promised land of the NBA Finals, thanks to Bryant's Lakers.

Following a brief return to the Lakers, Divac retired from professional basketball in 2005. Divac is one of only seven players in league history to record at least 13,000 points, 9,000 rebounds, 3,000 assists, and 1,500 blocks.

Players With 13K+ Points, 9K+ Rebounds, 3k+ Assists, 1.5k+ Blocks Player Total Points Total Rebounds Total Assists Total Blocks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1969-1989) 38,387 17,440 5,660 3,189 Hakeem Olajuwon (1984-2002) 26,946 13,748 3,058 3,830 Vlade Divac (1989-2005) 13,398 9,326 3,541 1,631 Shaquille O'Neal (1992-2011) 28, 596 13,099 3,026 2,732 Kevin Garnett (1995-2016) 26,071 14,662 5,445 2,037 Tim Duncan (1997-2016) 26,496 15,091 4,225 3,020 Pau Gasol (2001-2019) 20,894 11,305 3,925 1,941

2 Peja Stojaković

Teams: Sacramento Kings(1998-2006), Indiana Pacers(2006), New Orleans Hornets(2006-2010), Toronto Raptors(2010-2011), Dallas Mavericks(2011)

The second-most decorated NBA player in Serbian history is Peja Stojaković. The 6'10 forward was drafted by the Sacramento Kings in 1998, where he would spend the first seven years of his NBA career. Playing alongside compatriot Vlade Divac, Stojaković was an integral piece of the Kings teams of the early 2000s.

Stojaković was the NBA's second-leading scorer during the 2003-04 season, averaging a career-best 24.2 points, while also leading the NBA in free throw percentage and three-pointers made. Injuries would hamper the latter stage of his Sacramento career, and he was traded to the Indiana Pacers in 2006.

Stojaković was able to win an NBA championship in 2011 with the Dallas Mavericks, during the final season of his career. A 33-year-old Stojaković was a key contributor off the bench for Dallas throughout their postseason run to the title, appearing in 19 of 21 games, while averaging 7.1 points in 18.4 minutes.

Peja Stojaković Highest Scoring Games Season Game Points FG(%) 3PT(%) 2006-07 W New Orleans Hornets 94 - 85 Charlotte Bobcats 42 15-22(68.2%) 5-10(50%) 2003-04 W Memphis Grizzlies 97 - 114 Sacramento Kings 41 11-22(50%) 5-10(50%) 2000-01 W Sacramento Kings 119 - 118 Toronto Raptors 39 14-29(48.3%) 6-10(60%) 2004-05 W Dallas Mavericks 101 - 109 Sacramento Kings 38 9-13(69.2%) 6-8(75%) 2004-05 L Sacramento Kings 117 - 121 New Orleans Hornets 37 13-23(56.5%) 2-7(28.6%) 2003-04 W Sacramento Kings 103 - 101 Los Angeles Lakers 37 12-18(66.7%) 7-11(63.6%) 2003-04 W Sacramento Kings 95 - 89 Cleveland Cavaliers 37 13-25(52.0%) 6-9(66.7%) 2003-04 W Utah Jazz 89 - 98 Sacramento Kings 37 10-22(45.5%) 4-10(40%) 2002-03 L Sacramento Kings 107 - 112 Los Angeles Clippers 37 16-22(72.7%) 3-8(37.5%) 2007-08 W New Orleans Hornets 118 - 104 Los Angeles Lakers 36 12-21(57.1%) 10-13(76.9%)

1 Nikola Jokić

Teams: Denver Nuggets (2015-)

Nikola Jokić is one of the greatest basketball players of all time, and is quite possibly the best foreign talent to ever play in the NBA. A virtual unknown during his time in Europe, Jokić was drafted 41st overall by the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft. He is widely considered the biggest draft-day steal in NBA history.

Jokić's combination of size, finesse, touch, and IQ make him one of the most unique players to ever set foot on a basketball court. A two-time MVP in 2021 and 2022, the 7'0 center has averaged 26.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 8.7 assists since his ascension in 2020-21.

In Denver, he has built a synergetic team, highlighted by his on-court connection with star point guard Jamal Murray. In 2023, the duo led Denver to the first NBA championship in franchise history, defeating the Miami Heat in five games. Throughout the playoff run, Jokić averaged an astounding 30.0 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game.

Nicknamed "The Joker", Jokić is one of the most globally impactful athletes in Serbian history, second only to the legendary tennis player, Novak Djokovic.

The Nuggets are one of the championship favorites once again this year, with Jokić expected to win his third MVP. Up next for Denver is a major test in the second round of the playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves, led by the sensational performances of Anthony Edwards.

Nikola Jokić Regular Season vs Playoff Stats Year PPG/PPG Playoffs RPG/RPG Playoffs APG/APG Playoffs 2018-19 20.1/25.1 10.8/13.0 7.3/8.4 2019-20 19.9/24.4 9.7/9.8 7.0/5.7 2020-21 26.4/29.8 10.8/11.6 8.3/5.0 2021-22 27.1/31.0 13.8/13.2 7.9/5.8 2022-23 24.5/30.0 11.8/13.5 9.8/9.5