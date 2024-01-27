Highlights The NBA Global Games have allowed basketball to grow internationally and have featured exciting games on international grounds.

The first-ever international regular-season game in 1990 set the stage for future international games that count towards the regular season.

International NBA games, such as the one in Paris in 2024, provide a worldwide stage for players to shine and represent the league.

Over the past few decades, the NBA has increased its push for a more international presence. The league has held the position that hosting games in multiple countries would allow for the game of basketball to grow and spread to more nations. It would also allow for the league’s stars to shine and possibly become international icons, which has become nothing short of common.

The series of international NBA games, which began in 1990, is officially labeled as the NBA Global Games. This series consists of games held outside the U.S. and Canada, and to this date, has featured 37 regular-season games through January 2024.

As a result, the NBA Global Games have been host to a wide variety of crazy and exciting games which take place on international grounds.

The NBA has regularly ramped up its international presence ever since the 1970s, when games began to be played outside of North America. The first such game was an exhibition game on September 7, 1978, which matched the Washington Bullets with Maccabi Tel Aviv, a club playing in the Israeli Basketball Premier League.

The Bullets would defeat Tel Aviv in a 98-97 thriller, and would then go on to play more exhibition games in China and The Philippines.

Despite the success of the first international game, the next would not occur until 1984. This game saw the Phoenix Suns beat the New Jersey Nets 148-121 in Milan, Italy. Once again, it was an exhibition and did not count towards the regular season.

There would be another long hiatus in international games after this one, with the next one not being played until 1990. To this day, certain preseason NBA games continue to be played internationally, although those will not be counted.

With the criteria set, it is time to take a look at the top-five international NBA games of all time.

5 Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz — November 2, 1990

The first international regular-season game went down as an all-time classic

The very first international NBA game to count towards the regular season took place on November 2, 1990. This matchup saw the Phoenix Suns take on the Utah Jazz at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. This game was monumental in the history of the NBA as it set the stage for future international games to not only take place, but to count towards the regular season.

The game was nothing special in terms of score: Phoenix outlasted Utah and beat them by a score of 119-96, essentially a blowout. The top scorer of the game was Tom Chambers of Phoenix, who put up 38 points, with 10 rebounds and three assists.

Tom Chambers - NBA Career Stats (1981-1998) Category Stats Points 18.1 Rebounds 6.1 Assists 2.1 Field goal % 46.8 3-Point field goal % 30.7

He was aided by Kevin Johnson who scored 29 points of his own, 10 assists but only three rebounds. The top scorer on the Jazz was Karl Malone, who put up 33 points, with four assists and ten rebounds.

The venue itself, the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, only had (and still has to this day) a capacity of 10,000. The game was sold out, with an official capacity listed at 10,111. The venue is located in the Shibuya ward of Tokyo and was built in 1954, making it 36 years old at the time of the game.

However, it underwent a huge renovation in 1990, just months before the game, bringing it up to date at that point.

4 Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers — January 11, 2024

Mitchell, Cavs overpower Nets in Paris

The first international game of 2024 and the second of the 2023-24 season, the meeting saw the Brooklyn Nets take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Accor Arena in Paris. The game was heavily marketed towards the French and international audience, with a heavy focus on the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics which are to be held in the French capital this summer.

The game was only the third of the regular season to ever take place in Paris. The game saw Donovan Mitchell go off with 45 points, matching his jersey number. It was his season high in terms of points, and it marked his 16th game with the Cavs in which he scored 40 points or more.

Donovan Mitchell - Career Highest Scoring Performances Game Points vs Chicago Bulls (1/2/2023) 71 vs Utah Jazz (1/10/2023) 46 vs New Orleans Pelicans (1/16/2020) 46 vs Denver Nuggets (4/19/2019) 46 vs Milwaukee Bucks (3/2/2019) 46

Mitchell was the dominant factor that led to Cleveland ousting the Nets 111-102, but also received support from Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen, who scored 21 and 12 points, respectively.

“I think Donovan came out ready for the moment. We talked about beforehand how special this game was to be a part of, what it means for the NBA to select you to come over here and represent the league and the game of basketball on a worldwide stage, and I thought Donovan was phenomenal at giving the audience and us what they came to see and what we needed to go and win the game.” – Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff

Although the Nets lost, sending them into a spiral in which they had dropped 12-of-15 at that point, it was not all bad that day. Cam Thomas and Mikal Bridges each scored 26 points, combining for 52, and the Nets almost wiped away a 26-point deficit. However, ‘almost’ did not get it done, resulting in the loss.

3 Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks — December 6, 1997

Texas rivals bring NBA basketball to Mexico

A classic Texas matchup between the Houston Rockets and the Dallas Mavericks received special treatment on December 6, 1997. That’s because it was an international game and the first to take place in Mexico. The Palacio de los Deportes arena in Mexico City hosted the game along with a sold-out crowd of 20,635.

Charles Barkley was the star of the show, putting up only 19 points, but had 17 rebounds. Meanwhile, for the Mavs, Michael Finley put up almost double the amount of points, with a then-career-high 35. He made a crucial three-pointer with 8.5 seconds remaining to cut the Houston lead to five, and was subsequently fouled by Clyde Drexler while attempting another three.

Charles Barkley - 1992-93 MVP Season Stats Category Stats Points 25.6 Rebounds 12.2 Assists 5.1 Steals 1.6 Blocks 1.0 Field goal % 52.0

Finley made all three free-throws which made the contest a one-point game with five seconds left.

Despite Finley’s monster game, the sheer power of stars in the NBA shone as Barkley was the bigger name, and therefore had the vastly bigger stage presence. The game was a constant back-and-forth thriller with the victor being unknown until the very end, when Houston outlasted Dallas by a score of 108-106. It was not an overtime victory, but it might as well have been.

2 San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns — December 14, 2019

Spurs play their fourth consecutive overtime game in Mexico, an NBA record.

From the first ever NBA game played in Mexico to the 30th, and 10th ever in the regular season, the game played on December 14, 2019 certainly went down in the record books. Contested between the Spurs and Suns at the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, the game was a thrilling affair which saw San Antonio beat Phoenix in overtime.

If the NBA wanted to further market their sport to international audiences, this game would be the way to do it as 20,013 fans witnessed a gem of a game.

Suns star Devin Booker sat out with a sore forearm, allowing Ricky Rubio to shine with 25 points, 13 assists and three rebounds. Mikal Bridges also saw playing time, notching only five points but ten total rebounds, nine of those being on the defensive end. But it was Patty Mills of the Spurs who shined the brightest, scoring 26 points, including the game-winner in overtime.

With 0.3 seconds left, he made a jumper from the free-throw line to put the Spurs up 121-119, the final.

The game was the Spurs’ fourth consecutive overtime game, an NBA record, going 3-1 during that stretch. Despite the Spurs' victory over the Suns, the two clubs contested fairly evenly, with almost identical stats. San Antonio shot 41.5 percent from the field, while Phoenix actually shot better at 43.7 percent.

The Spurs shot better from three-point range at 26.7 percent, compared to the Suns’ 25 percent. Phoenix had 10 turnovers while San Antonio had 11, and rebounds landed at 69-67 in favor of the Spurs.

1 Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets — March 5, 2011

Europe introduced to NBA with triple-overtime thriller

Perhaps the greatest international NBA game took place on March 5, 2011, in London. In what was the final year for the Nets in New Jersey, before relocating to Brooklyn and rebranding, they took on the Toronto Raptors at the O2 Arena in London, England. And what would ensue would be a chaotic, triple-overtime classic where they’d outlast the Canadian club, 137-136.

Both teams claimed a pretty abysmal record up to that point, with the Nets sitting at 19-43 and the Raptors at 17-46. But that did not stop the action from occurring across the pond as Brook Lopez scored 34 points, with 14 rebounds and three assists.

Travis Outlaw came up big at the end as he made two free throws with 12.6 seconds left, and scored the final eight points for the Nets, putting them up for good.

There were four missed buzzer-beaters in the game, sending the thrill levels through the roof. This game was the second of a two-game series in London, the first regular-season NBA games to ever take place in Europe. The Nets also took the previous game by a score of 116-103, sweeping the series.

Despite the rest of the season not resulting in much success for the two teams, it was a massive success for the NBA as it marked their entrance into a new market.

“Hats off to the NBA, because I think it's a huge success. This is one of the best wins I've been a part of.” – Nets head coach Avery Johnson