Highlights The Los Angeles Lakers have an illustrious history, with 17 NBA championships and a roster of legendary players.

The 1984-85 Lakers defeated the Boston Celtics in the Finals for the first time, led by Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The 2008-09 Lakers, led by Kobe Bryant, culminated in a championship and silenced doubts about winning without Shaquille O'Neal.

Throughout their 77-year history, the Los Angeles Lakers have racked up an illustrious history. Appearing in 32 NBA Finals, and winning 17 of them, the Lakers have become one of, if not the most, storied franchises in basketball and sports.

Founded in 1947 in Minneapolis, the team relocated to Los Angeles in 1960, marking the beginning of a storied journey that has defined basketball greatness. The Lakers' historical success can be attributed to a combination of factors, including a long line of legendary players and coaches.

The Lakers have been home to some of the greatest basketball talents, with names like Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James gracing their roster. These players not only achieved individual greatness but also formed formidable teams that clinched 17 NBA championships, tied with the Boston Celtics for most in league history.

With their storied history, it is no surprise that the Los Angeles Lakers have fielded some of the greatest championship teams in NBA history. These teams have allowed the Lakers to etch their name in the annals of basketball history as a perennial force in the NBA, from the beginning to the present day. GIVEMESPORT presents the most successful Lakers championship teams, sorted by regular-season dominance.

5 1984-85 Lakers (62-20)

The Lakers defeated the Celtics in the Finals for the first time

There is a first for everything, and for the Lakers, a huge first came in 1985. Up to that point, they had faced the Celtics eight times in the NBA Finals, and had gone 0-8. However, the 1984-85 season saw immense success for the Lakers, and for the first time in history, they were able to defeat the Celtics in the Finals and secure their then-ninth title.

The Lakers were packed with talent in the 80s, with superstars Johnson and Abdul-Jabbar leading the helm. During the regular season, the Lakers went 62-20, tied for their third-best record of all time. Johnson, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, was at the peak of his powers during the 1984-85 season, averaging a near triple-double for the season.

Meanwhile, Abdul-Jabbar, a basketball legend and the NBA’s second-all-time leading scorer, was a dominant force in the post. His scoring, rebounding, and shot-blocking abilities made him a formidable presence on both ends of the court. The team’s "Showtime" style of play under coach Pat Riley suited the team's personnel, especially with Johnson leading the fast breaks.

1984-85 Lakers starting five Player # of All-Star Games Hall of Fame Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 19 Yes Magic Johnson 12 Yes James Worthy 7 Yes Byron Scott 0 No Kurt Rambis 0 No

In the postseason, the Lakers swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round and then proceeded to beat the Portland Trail Blazers in five games. In the semifinals, they defeated the Denver Nuggets in five and then defeated the Larry Bird-led Celtics dynasty in six games.

This Finals was a rematch of the previous season in which the Celtics won. The 1985 NBA Finals marked the first time the Celtics lost the series at home, a feat which would only happen once more in 2022.

4 1987-88 Lakers (62-20)

The final championship team of the 1980s dynasty proved to be dominant

Three years removed from their 1985 title and fresh off their tenth title, the Lakers were in the midst of another dynasty. The 1987-88 season saw the Lakers finish with the same record as they did in 1985, at 62-20. This season also saw the same result as that season, with the Lakers repeating as champions and winning their eleventh ring.

Once again led by the dynamic duo of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson, the Lakers also boasted a strong supporting cast that complemented these stars. James Worthy continued to be a dynamic scoring threat, and Byron Scott averaged a team-high 21.7 points per game.

The Lakers' depth, including players like A.C. Green, Mychal Thompson, and Michael Cooper, ensured another well-rounded squad. Under coach Pat Riley, the Lakers continued their “Showtime” playing style that they maintained throughout their 1980s dynasty.

1987-88 Lakers starting five Player # of All-Star Games Hall of Fame Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 19 Yes Magic Johnson 12 Yes James Worthy 7 Yes Byron Scott 0 No AC Green 1 No

The playoffs were not as smooth of a ride for the Lakers, sweeping the San Antonio Spurs in the first round but taking all three subsequent rounds to seven games. Los Angeles would defeat the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks in seven games, respectively.

Los Angeles then proceeded to beat the Detroit Pistons in seven games. The Finals were extremely close, however, but Worthy’s 36 points including a triple-double put the Lakers over the edge, and they won Game 7 by a score of 108-105.

3 2008-09 Lakers (65-17)

Kobe Bryant took the reins of this squad

The 2008-09 Lakers were defined by Bryant. After O’Neal left the squad in 2004, the Lakers struggled to reach the pinnacle once again. Fears surfaced that Bryant could not become a champion again without Shaq by his side, but he put those rumors to bed in the 2008-09 season.

That season, Kobe went off, averaging 26.8 points, 4.9 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game. He played all 82 games of the season, reflecting his dominating nature. He and Pau Gasol were named All-Stars that year, and the duo, combined with the coaching of the legendary Phil Jackson, would play the primary part in the Lakers’ 2009 championship.

2008-09 Lakers starting five Player # of All-Star Games Hall of Fame Kobe Bryant 18 Yes Pau Gasol 6 Yes Derek Fisher 0 No Andrew Bynum 1 No Luke Walton 0 No

In the playoffs, the Lakers matched up with the Jazz, and beat them in five games. Following that, they defeated the Houston Rockets in seven games and the Nuggets in six games. In the 2009 NBA Finals, L.A. defeated Dwight Howard’s Orlando Magic in five games to secure their 15th title. Bryant was named Finals MVP as he scored an average of 32.4 points per game during that series.

2 1986-87 Lakers (65-17)

The 1987 Lakers were arguably the greatest team in franchise history

In terms of regular season record, the 1986-87 Lakers rank second, but they may rank as the greatest overall Lakers team of all time. This team was out for vengeance after losing the Western Conference finals the previous year to the Rockets, after winning the first game and dropping the subsequent four.

This Lakers team, like the others during the 1980s dynasty, was headlined by Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson, with the supporting cast including James Worthy. Worthy's versatility and scoring ability complemented Magic's playmaking skills, creating a formidable offensive combination.

Coach Pat Riley continued his magic coaching philosophy, motivational skills, and ability to make strategic adjustments contributed significantly to the 1986-87 Lakers’ success. The team finished the regular season with a remarkable 65-17 record, securing the top seed in the Western Conference by far—16 games ahead of the 49-33 Trail Blazers.

1986-87 Lakers starting five Player # of All-Star Games Hall of Fame Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 19 Yes Magic Johnson 12 Yes James Worthy 7 Yes Byron Scott 0 No AC Green 1 No

L.A.’s consistency and dominance throughout the regular season set the stage for a successful playoff run. They showcased their championship pedigree by sweeping the Nuggets in three games, defeating the Golden State Warriors in five games, and then finishing off the Seattle SuperSonics in a four-game sweep.

Finally, in the 1987 NBA Finals, the Lakers once again saw themselves facing the Celtics. Los Angeles would get the upper hand once again, defeating Boston in six games and making quick work of Larry Bird’s squad. Johnson was named Finals MVP in what capped off a remarkable season for the Lakers.

1 1999-2000 Lakers (67-15)

This Lakers team finished with the best record in franchise history





The 1999-2000 Lakers were the greatest team in franchise history. The squad finished with an overall record of 67-15, good enough for an outstanding .817 winning percentage. To this day, the record remains the highest number of wins L.A. has achieved in their history.

This team was also great as it saw the emergence of a new Lakers dynasty. The turn of the century saw Los Angeles send out superstars to the likes of Bryant and O’Neal. In the first year of the Lakers’ new arena at Staples Center (now known as Crypto.com Arena), the Lakers began the season by re-acquiring former Laker A.C. Green, who was a core component of the 80s dynasty.

1999-2000 Lakers starting five Player # of All-Star Games Hall of Fame Shaquille O'Neal 15 Yes Kobe Bryant 18 Yes Ron Harper 0 No Glen Rice 3 No AC Green 1 No

The Lakers were also extremely active in the free-agent market, signing Brian Shaw, Roy Harper, and John Salley. This year also saw the hiring of Phil Jackson. All of these pieces combined led the way to a Lakers team that finished with by far the best record in the league, eleven games above the 57-25 Indiana Pacers.

The regular season means nothing if it does not culminate in a championship, and for the Lakers, their next three consecutive seasons would lead to that result. In 2000, the Lakers met the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the playoffs, finishing them off in five games. Next, they beat the Suns in five games and took the Blazers to seven.

In the NBA Finals, Los Angeles met the Pacers. This meant that the two best teams in the regular season that year made it to the Finals, a feat that is not always realized. The Lakers ended the Pacers’ season in six games, in a series where Shaq put up an unreal 38 points per game.