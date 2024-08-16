Was this an underwhelming summer transfer window around MLS ? It's a feeling that's hard to shake. It may be irrational. Or maybe not.

Last summer saw Lionel Messi , Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba joining Inter Miami to headline the window, an historic period for MLS just based on Messi's arrival. It also saw in-prime talents like Diego Rossi, Sam Surridge and Chicho Arango join clubs in the league.

It all sparked dreams of what’s next, and more importantly, who’s next.

This summer ended with a whimper compared to where it started, which has perhaps driven this underwhelming sensation.

LAFC signed France’s all-time leading scorer Olivier Giroud and the LA Galaxy brought Borussia Dortmund legend Marco Reus to their club. That's two more global stars that arrived this year. In-prime, proven European-based players like Alexey Miranchuk ($12 million), Osman Bukari ($7 million), Ezequiel Ponce ($5 million + add-ons), Diogo Goncalves ($3 million) and more boosted clubs across the league. San Diego struck a deal to sign Chucky Lozano as well, though he'll arrive in the winter.

Maybe the summer transfer window didn’t quite live up to grandiose expectations, but it sure wasn’t quiet. Onto the Top 5 summer signings.

5. Chidozie Awaziem

Club: FC Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati Position: Center Back

Center Back Age: 27

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

If Chidozie Awaziem had not already debuted for FC Cincinnati at publication time, the center back on this list would probably have been Charlotte FC’s Tim Ream. Ream is still an excellent signing, but Awaziem jumped off the screen in his first minutes for Cincy and, at 27 years old, is in his prime, so he gets the slight edge.

He has 34 caps with Nigeria and experience in some of Europe’s biggest leagues, including La Liga, Ligue 1, Liga Portugal and more in a well-travelled career thus far.

Awaziem was signed after reigning MLS Defender of the Year Matt Miazga went down with a season-ending injury. The Nigeria international was long on Cincy’s radar, and they pulled the trigger to get a deal done. His ability to break lines will give the team another edge in possession.

Most importantly, when able to consistently play with Miles Robinson now that the latter is back from the Olympics, Cincy’s defense shouldn’t miss a step even without Miazga. Think about what it may look like next year if all three are at the club.

4. Marcel Hartel

Club: St. Louis City SC

St. Louis City SC Position: Attacking Midfielder

Attacking Midfielder Age: 28

Credit: Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

German attacking midfielder Marcel Hartel led St. Pauli to a German second-tier championship last year and, with his contract expired, he opted to come to St. Louis instead of the Bundesliga.

After 17 goals and 13 assists for St. Pauli last season, the signing was a coup for St. Louis. They already had success going to Germany for key signings, like Roman Burki, Eduard Lowen and Joao Klauss, and now Hartel is the latest.

Hartel fits perfectly into the system, able to be a pressing attacking midfielder and add goals as well as assists. He had spent his whole career in Germany before coming to MLS.

The 28-year-old already has two goals and one assist in 338 minutes with St. Louis, a strong start.

3. Diogo Gonçalves

Club: Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake Position: Attacking Midfielder

Attacking Midfielder Age: 27

Credit: Mateusz Slodkowski/Getty Images

In another deal packing plenty of value, Real Salt Lake signed Diogo Gonçalves from FC Copenhagen for just over $3 million.

Gonçalves, 27, had 11 goals and six assists in 2,525 minutes across all competitions last year. He started Copenhagen’s first seven Champions League matches as well.

The former Portugal youth international brings top experience and versatility to an RSL attack that’s undergoing change, with Andres Gomez being transferred to Rennes. Gonçalves will be relied upon immediately.

Gonçalves joins an attack with Chicho Arango and Diego Luna. Real Salt Lake clearly have ambitions for trophies this year.

2. Alexsey Miranchuk

Club: Atlanta United

Atlanta United Position: Attacking Midfielder

Attacking Midfielder Age: 28

There will be some who argue that this group of new MLS attacking midfielders — Miranchuk, Goncalves and Hartel — should be ranked in a different order. This Top 5 list leans toward Miranchuk because of his more accomplished profile. He wasn’t a regular starter for Italian side Atalanta last year, but he wasn’t stapled to the end of the bench either.

Miranchuk, 28, had three goals and six assists in 1,171 minutes for Atalanta in last season's Serie A. He had another four assists in 411 minutes in the Europa League, still a productive attacker when given minutes.

The attacking midfielder is a Russian international with 45 caps as well.

Miranchuk is the player that Atlanta United have turned to as a replacement for Thiago Almada, who departed for Botafogo in a deal worth an initial $21 million. The pressure will be on, as Atlanta did not bring in another big signing to complement Miranchuk as originally expected.

1. Olivier Giroud

Club: LAFC

LAFC Position: Striker

Striker Age: 37

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

As for the top spot? It’s Olivier Giroud.

The combination of quality, tactical fit and team strength coalesces to qualify Giroud as the best MLS summer signing. The younger transfers on this list will no doubt be given time to grow into the league, but Giroud could push LAFC to trophies over the next 18 (or 30) months. And that’s why we’re all here.

LAFC are second in MLS in expected goals. They’ve played most of the season without a traditional forward, as their best moments came when midfielder Mateusz Bogusz was playing as a false nine. Now, they get to add France’s all-time leading goalscorer to the mix.

Giroud's presence should create even more space for wingers Denis Bouanga and Cristian Olivera, while still combining with midfielders around him like a false nine can. There's very little that Giroud cannot do.