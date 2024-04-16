Highlights Blake Griffin, a six-time All-Star, officially retired from the NBA on April 16, 2024.

Griffin left a remarkable legacy with a career full of iconic moments and viral dunks.

Key moments include Griffin's dunks on Gasol, Humphries, Mozgov, and Perkins, as well as the car dunk.

On April 16, 2024, Blake Griffin officially announced his retirement from the NBA, sending rifts through the basketball world. The six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA player played for 14 seasons from 2009 to 2023, and was arguably most known for his lavish dunks executed during games.

Griffin was the first overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, selected by the Los Angeles Clippers. He played for them for ten seasons and won the Rookie of the Year Award in 2011. Griffin would also spend time playing for the Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets, and Boston Celtics, before hanging up the sneakers.

Blake Griffin - Career Stats (2009–2023) GP 765 PPG 19.0 RPG 8.0 APG 4.0 FG% 49.3 3PT% 32.8

While he never did reach the ultimate dream goal of winning the NBA Finals, Blake Griffin left behind a remarkable career on the court. Throughout, he was the subject of various viral moments, mostly involving his epic dunks. The following are the five best moments of Blake Griffin’s career.

1 6’9 Griffin Dunks on 7’1 Gasol

Griffin posterized Pau Gasol on April 4, 2012

It is not often that a player dunks on another player who is taller than them, but if anyone was capable of accomplishing this feat, it was Blake Griffin. On April 4, 2012, the Clippers were facing the crosstown rival Los Angeles Lakers, who featured Spanish giant Pau Gasol.

At 7-foot-1, Gasol towered over the 6-foot-9 Blake Griffin. But that was not enough to deter Griffin from unleashing a massive dunk on Gasol on that day, sending the crowd – and the players – into a frenzy. While Gasol did win two championships, something that Griffin never did, he humbled Gasol on that evening.

2 Lob Dunk in Lob City

Griffin unleashed an epic dunk on Kris Humphries on January 8, 2014

The Lob City era of the Clippers was arguably the greatest era in franchise history. While they did not win the NBA Finals, or even reach it for that matter, the team featured stars that put the team on the map. In 2014, the Clippers featured Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, and on January 8 of that year, Griffin would posterize Kris Humphries of the Boston Celtics.

It was a lethal dunk from the outer paint circle in which Griffin lobbed the ball right into the basket, rendering the team’s nickname of Lob City appropriate. Even better, the dunk left Jordan, who was also a dunker himself, speechless.

3 Fame For Being Dunked On

Griffin dunked on Timofey Mozgov, making Mozgov famous for that reason

When a player becomes famous for the sole reason of being dunked on, the dunk is confirmed to be lethal. Back in 2010, Griffin was in the midst of his Rookie of the Year campaign, and on November 20 of that year, the New York Knicks were in town.

With the Knicks up by a score of 78-64, Griffin would dunk so hard on Mozgov that he almost became a household name just for that reason. Mozgov was not a little man, either, as he was 7-foot-1, taller than Griffin. But this slam dunk was so vicious, it left Mozgov and the Knicks posterized. The Knicks would win the game by a score of 125-114 though, so perhaps they got the last laugh.

4 Griffin Humbles Kendrick Perkins

Griffin gave Perkins a lesson on January 30, 2012

With the Clippers already up 70-52 over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Blake Griffin humbled Kendrick Perkins on January 30, 2012. Griffin jumped up and unleashed a 180 arc lob dunk on Perkins, who tried to come underneath him to prevent the dunk.

his failed, and Griffin humiliated Perkins on the court. As mentioned, the Clippers were already up big over the Thunder, so it can be argued whether or not the dunk was necessary. And the consensus is that it was, as it would go down as one of Blake Griffin’s all-time moments.

5 The Car Dunk

Griffin pulled off arguably the most famous slam dunk of all time

Arguably the most iconic dunk in the history of the Slam Dunk Contest belongs to Blake Griffin. Yes, this happened in the slam dunk competition which does not count towards career stats, but it is undeniable that this moment was an iconic one in Griffin’s career.

In the 2011 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, Griffin made his mark, putting himself on the map. In that affair, players repeatedly attempt to outdo each other by performing insane dunks, often using props (and in some cases, Shaq) to accompany them.

In 2011, Griffin used a full Kia sedan, which he dunked over. To be fair, he dunked over the hood of the car, not the entire car itself, but that does not diminish the impact of his epic dunk. The performance won him the 2011 Slam Dunk Contest, and cemented him as an all-time great in the basketball realm.