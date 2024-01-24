Highlights Blockbuster trades can completely shift the landscape of the NBA, turning teams into instant contenders or pushing them over the edge.

Several potential blockbuster trades almost occurred but ultimately fell through, leaving us to wonder how the league would have been different.

Major trades involving star players like James Harden, Kobe Bryant, Chris Paul, and Stephen Curry nearly happened but didn't pan out, shaping the course of NBA history.

As is the case with all major sports leagues, trades are an essential component of the NBA. Players are often traded between teams to better suit the needs of both parties. While minor trades occur often which handle the exchange of lesser-known players or depth pieces, every so often a trade occurs that involves a big name or superstar.

These trades are known as blockbuster trades, and they do not happen quite as often. But when they do, they make headlines as it shakes up the fabric of the NBA at that moment.

By one superstar being traded to another team, it shifts the landscape of the league as teams gaining the superstar could either become contenders at the flip of a switch, or, if the team already had a superstar, has now been pushed over the edge. James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers or Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks qualify as examples of blockbusters.

With the complex nature and landscape-shifting consequences of blockbuster trades, it becomes clear why they occur less often. They don’t always work, as chemistry is as important on a team as the names in the lineup. This has also led to a plethora of trades which almost, but never occurred. These potential trades could have easily occurred and shifted the landscape of the current league as we know it.

5 James Harden to the Golden State Warriors

This two-player exchange would have sent Klay Thompson to Oklahoma City for James Harden

Harden has had a fickle history in the NBA. Beginning with the Oklahoma City Thunder and then the Houston Rockets, he was eventually traded to the Brooklyn Nets in what was a massive blockbuster trade. The Nets’ big three ultimately did not pan out the way most thought, and Harden ended up being traded to the 76ers, which was another blockbuster trade.

He, of course, then made his way to the Clippers in 2023, but there is an alternate reality where Harden would have become a Golden State Warrior. It was 2012, and a trade was proposed by Oklahoma City: the Golden State Warriors would receive Harden in exchange for Klay Thompson.

According to Bill Simmons of Grantland, a former ESPN site, the Warriors were the first team that the Thunder contacted regarding Harden, but the Warriors rejected the deal due to fears of being put over the luxury tax. This led to him being traded to the Rockets, and the rest was history.

"Multiple sources have told me that, when Oklahoma City’s Sam Presti decided to shop James Harden, Golden State was his first call. He wanted Klay Thompson and a pick. The Warriors would only consider the trade if Oklahoma City took back (Andris) Biedrins or (Richard) Jefferson for 2013 expirings, knowing they’d get crushed by the luxury tax in 2014 with Harden’s extension plus Steph Curry’s extension plus David Lee." - Bill Simmons

All of these trades are not hypothetical, as they were confirmed to have been discussed and almost went through. However, hypotheticals arise when contemplating how these trades would have panned out. Thompson ended up becoming an essential component of the Warriors’ dynasty in the mid-to-late 2010s. Meanwhile, Harden ended up becoming one of the greatest scorers and shooting guards in NBA history, but has yet to win a ring.

4 Kobe Bryant to the Chicago Bulls

One of the greatest players of the 21st century almost became a Chicago Bull for four players

Kobe Bryant has gone on to become one of the most prominent icons of the Los Angeles Lakers and of the NBA. But in 2007, the Lakers and Chicago Bulls almost pulled the trigger on a trade that would have sent Bryant to Chicago.

After Michael Jordan went 6-0 in the Finals with the Bulls, earning them their only rings in franchise history, a new superstar named Bryant was rising to prominence with the Lakers, winning three straight rings.

In 2007, the glory days of the Bulls were long over, and a deal was in place for Chicago to regain a superstar, their biggest since Jordan. Kobe was only 28 at the time and was averaging over 30 points per game at that point. The full trade would have sent Kobe Bryant to the Bulls in exchange for Ben Gordon, Tyrus Thomas, Luol Deng, and Joakim Noah. The only problem was that he had a no-trade clause at the time, which he exercised.

Kobe Bryant – NBA 2006-07 Season Stats Category Stats Points 31.6 Rebounds 5.7 Assists 5.4 Field Goal % 46.3 3PT % 34.4

It was reported at the time that Bryant was okay with the deal if Deng was not part of the deal. Deng, just 21 at the time, averaged over 18 points and 7 rebounds in his previous season, and he wanted to team up with him. However, the Lakers wanted Deng for themselves as he would be the main return. Bryant exercised his no-trade clause at that point and the Lakers rejected the deal, and the trade ended up in the trash bin.

3 Chris Paul to the Los Angeles Lakers

CP3 almost ended up a Los Angeles Laker in 2011, but it was blocked by the NBA

With the Lakers being one of the most prominent NBA teams in league history, it only makes sense that a substantial amount of these failed trades involve them. Another potential trade that almost went down was in 2011. Following the NBA lockout, which saw a number of games canceled, a three-team trade also involving the New Orleans Hornets and Rockets was discussed which would have sent Chris Paul to the Lakers.

The full trade would have involved the Lakers receiving Paul from the Hornets in exchange for Lamar Odom, Luis Scola, Kevin Martin, Goran Dragic, and a first-round pick. The Rockets would receive Pau Gasol. However, the trade was ultimately vetoed by the late NBA Commissioner David Stern, as the league owned the Hornets at the time.

Similar to a Supreme Court judge vetoing and blocking a major corporate merger, the NBA blocked the Paul trade as it was felt that the Lakers would become too dominant – an essential NBA monopoly.

This was felt due to the amount of cap space the Lakers had at that time. In the end, Paul ended up playing with L.A., but with the Clippers, becoming a major component of the Lob City era with Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. Meanwhile, the Lakers fell into a dark spell until signing LeBron James in 2018.

2 Stephen Curry to the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns desperately wanted the Warriors' draft pick to acquire Curry.

After Steve Kerr’s retirement in 2003, he became a minority owner of the Phoenix Suns. And during his tenure, one of the greatest basketball players of the 21st century almost fell into his grasp. In 2009, the Suns worked hard to craft a deal that would have sent Stephen Curry to Phoenix, but it ultimately never panned out.

In 2009, the Golden State Warriors had the seventh overall pick in the NBA Draft, which they would go on to use to draft Curry. However, Kerr desperately wanted Curry and offered to trade Amar'e Stoudemire and the 14th overall pick to the Warriors in exchange for Curry’s draft rights. The Suns were so confident that they were acquiring Curry that they ended up passing on Jrue Holiday with the 14th overall pick, taking Earl Clark instead.

Ultimately, that trade never materialized, and the Warriors went on to win multiple championships with Curry as the centerpiece of that dynasty. Meanwhile, the Suns were below-average for much of the 2010s, only making the playoffs once between 2010 and 2020. But it wasn’t all bad for Steve Kerr as he went on to become the Warriors’ head coach during the dynasty years, so his team-up with Curry panned out.

1 Paul George and Carmelo Anthony to the Cavaliers

A five-team trade that would have given Cleveland a big three but never panned out.

Imagine a world where the Cleveland Cavaliers had a big three of James, Paul George, and Carmelo Anthony. That was the alternate reality that almost happened in 2017 when then-Indiana Pacer George was on the market. He ended up being traded to the Thunder, but a five-team trade was worked out which would have sent George, along with Anthony, to the Cavs to team up with LeBron.

Anthony was traded to the Thunder in the 2017 offseason, but he almost became a part of the deal to Cleveland. The full trade would have sent George, Anthony and Eric Bledsoe to the Cavs. In exchange, Kevin Love would have been sent to the Denver Nuggets, Gary Harris and a number 13 pick to the Pacers, and Kyrie Irving and Channing Frye to the Suns. Indiana would also receive Phoenix’s number 4 pick.

“So [LeBron] was basically playing a middleman because I almost got traded to Cleveland after Indiana, the deal was near done. Indiana pulled out. Basically [they were] like, we're not going to trade him to the same division. They pulled out, canceled the trade, and they sent me to Oklahoma, but the deal was near done to bring me to Cleveland with LeBron. That would have been crazy. Yeah, it would have been crazy.” – Paul George on Podcast P

This deal arguably would have been one of the largest trades in the history of the NBA, with multiple superstars being exchanged across multiple franchises. However, it didn’t pan out for a multitude of reasons. Indiana did not want to trade George to a division rival as outlined in the podcast, and the Suns declined as they didn’t want to trade away their number 4 pick. That pick ultimately ended up stalling out as they selected Josh Jackson.

What actually ended up happening was George being traded to the Thunder in exchange for Domantas Sabonis and Victor Oladipo. Oklahoma ended up gaining a big three with George, Carmelo and Russell Westbrook, being donned “OK3,” but failing to win a ring in that era. Meanwhile, Irving demanded a trade from Cleveland which resulted in them trading him to the Boston Celtics in exchange for an injured Isaiah Thomas and some other minor pieces.