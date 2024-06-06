Highlights NBA's parity shift prevents repeat champions post-2019, showcasing new stars in NBA Finals.

Luka Dončić & Kristaps Porziņģis debut for Mavericks & Celtics in 2024 Finals.

GIVEMESPORT praises iconic first-game NBA Finals performances from stars Allen Iverson, Tim Duncan, Kevin Durant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Larry Bird.

The 2024 NBA Finals are nearly underway, with the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics set to face off for the best hardware available in basketball. In the late 2010s, a showdown between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers was a foregone conclusion before the season even began.

However, the NBA is in a different parity stage, which has led to no team repeating as champion since 2019. Ahead of the 2024 NBA Finals, a few players are set to debut on basketball's biggest stage.

Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić has dominated throughout Dallas' epic postseason run but will be receiving his first taste of NBA Finals basketball. Celtics big man Kristaps Porziņģis will also make his Finals debut and return to action after being sidelined since Game 4 of Boston's first-round series against the Miami Heat.

Many players reach the NBA Finals and cannot maintain their success under the bright lights. However, a select number immediately dominates in their first experience with the eyes of the world on them. These are GIVEMESPORT's top five individual performances of players in their first NBA Finals game.

1 Allen Iverson - Philadelphia 76ers

2001 NBA Finals against Los Angeles Lakers

Arguably the most iconic Game 1 performance in NBA Finals history, Allen Iverson did the unthinkable in 2001. Iverson led the Philadelphia 76ers to the Finals for the first time since 1983, setting up a showdown against the dominant Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers entered the series with an impressive 12-0 record in the NBA Playoffs and cemented themselves in each series as one of the greatest teams ever assembled.

In a true tale of David against Goliath, Iverson mustered one of the greatest single-handed performances the basketball world has ever witnessed.

Allen Iverson 2001 NBA Finals Game 1 Stats vs. Los Angeles Lakers Category Stats PTS 48 REB 5 AST 6 STL 5 NET RATING +6

The Sixers went into the belly of the beast at Staples Center and walked out with an emphatic 107-101 victory. The Lakers were unable to figure out an answer for Iverson as he finished with 48 points, ranking as the most points in an NBA Finals debut game all-time and third behind Jerry West (53 points in Game 1 of the 1969 Finals) and LeBron James (51 points in Game 1 of the 2018 Finals) for most points in a Game 1 in Finals history.

Iverson was going head-to-head against the most dominant player in the NBA at the time, Shaquille O'Neal. The Big Diesel did exactly what he was known for en route to 44 points and 20 rebounds but was overshadowed by the incredible shot-making of Iverson.

The possession before the crossover, Iverson converted on a huge three-pointer to give the Sixers a 101-99 lead with just over a minute left in overtime. The legendary crossover and mid-range shot gave the Sixers a five-point lead with under 50 seconds left, which they would hold onto, leading them to a massive Game 1 win.

Of course, the Lakers went on to win the next four games, and the 2001 NBA championship, but Iverson's performance in his first Finals game during his only appearance is etched into NBA history.

2 Tim Duncan - San Antonio Spurs

1999 NBA Finals against New York Knicks

Tim Duncan has been the catalyst for many discussions among NBA fans on social media, but the legendary big man is considered a top-three player in his position for good reason. In his sophomore season in the NBA, Duncan led the San Antonio Spurs to their first championship in franchise history.

There hasn't been a player that has contributed to immediate success in the fashion of Tim Duncan. He finished fifth in the Most Valuable Player award voting and third in his second season. Spearheading the Spurs alongside David Robinson, he led the team to an NBA Finals matchup against the New York Knicks.

The Knicks were on a historic run, becoming the first eighth-seeded team in NBA history to make it to the NBA Finals. However, Duncan was far too great for any member of the Knicks to come close to containing him.

Tim Duncan 1999 NBA Finals Game 1 Stats vs. New York Knicks Category Stats PTS 33 REB 16 BLK 2 FG% 61.9 NET RATING +12

Without Patrick Ewing, the Knicks had no other option that could come close to slowing down Duncan. He obliterated New York through his amazing face-up game in the mid-range area. Knicks big man, Chris Dudley, was no match for the superstar forward, who officially started the Spurs' eventual dynasty with this performance and victory.

The Spurs went on to win by a score of 89-77, as Duncan would score just under half of the entire team's points. Duncan would eventually be named the 1999 NBA Finals MVP as the Spurs closed out the Knicks in five games.

3 Kevin Durant - Oklahoma City Thunder

2012 NBA Finals against Miami Heat

Before Kevin Durant made the controversial move to join the Golden State Warriors in 2016, resulting in back-to-back championships the following seasons, he was one of the catalysts of one of the most successful young teams in NBA history.

In just the third season of the Oklahoma City Thunder's young core being together, they clinched a spot in the 2012 NBA Finals against the star-studded Miami Heat. The Thunder's average age was 25 years old and were led by the 23-year-old Durant, who dominated in his first NBA Finals game.

Kevin Durant 2012 NBA Finals Game 1 Stats vs. Miami Heat Category Stats PTS 36 REB 8 AST 4 FG% 60.0 NET RATING +15

The Thunder were matched against a battle-tested Heat team that was bouncing back from a disastrous first season together, losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals in 2011. LeBron James was the reigning MVP of the league and played some of the best quality basketball at both ends of the court in his entire career. However, Durant was the star of this game.

Durant was the scoring leader of the 2011-12 season and showed exactly why in Game 1. He got to any spot he wanted on the court, and there was nothing that the opposition could do to disrupt his rhythm. He killed the Heat with an array of jump shots and ruthless drives to the rim. Durant was undoubtedly a star in the NBA, but this performance assured his status as a superstar.

That would end up being the only game that the Thunder would win in that series, as they would lose in five games. Sixth Man of the Year winner, James Harden, would leave the team the following season and Oklahoma City would never reach the Finals again with Durant, solidifying that tenure as one of the biggest what-ifs in NBA history.

4 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - Milwaukee Bucks

1971 NBA Finals Against Baltimore Bullets

The NBA's former all-time leading scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, is widely known as one of the greatest players to ever touch a basketball. One of the most highly decorated collegiate athletes, with three national championships with the UCLA Bruins, captured his first NBA championship in 1971 with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Abdul-Jabbar created the most unstoppable move in basketball history known as the 'skyhook,' which he utilized in the Bucks' run to the 1971 NBA Finals against the Baltimore Bullets (now known as the Washington Wizards). In his second season in the NBA, Abdul-Jabbar was named MVP and proved why with his performance in Game 1.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 1971 NBA Finals Game 1 Stats vs. Baltimore Bullets Category Stats MIN 33 PTS 31 REB 17 FG% 81.3

Abdul-Jabbar is widely considered the best center in NBA history and this postseason run was the start of his dominance as the best in the association. Matched up against another Hall of Fame big man in Wes Unseld, Abdul-Jabbar showcased that the discrepancy in skill between his contemporaries and himself is quite large.

Milwaukee convincingly took care of the Bullets, sweeping Baltimore in four games. This would mark the first championship Abdul-Jabbar would win in his career and the only one during his tenure with the Bucks. He would eventually go on to win four more as a member of the Lakers alongside Magic Johnson.

5 Larry Bird - Boston Celtics

1981 NBA Finals against Houston Rockets

A member of the duo responsible for the NBA's escape from collapse during the 1980s, Larry Bird made his way onto the scene and immediately was one of the best players in the history of the league. In the second season of his career, he took the storied franchise of the Boston Celtics to the 1981 NBA Finals and further stamped his name among the greats.

The Celtics dominated the NBA during the era of Bill Russell and Bob Cousy but found themselves in a dry spell before the addition of Bird. A legend in college basketball with insurmountable hype, Bird led Boston to the 1981 NBA Finals and put forth one of the greatest performances in Finals history in his first taste of action against the Houston Rockets.

Larry Bird 1981 NBA Finals Game 1 Stats vs. Houston Rockets Category Stats PTS 18 REB 21 AST 9 STL 1 FG% 52.9

Larry Bird nearly finished with a triple-double in his first NBA Finals game, finishing just one assist shy of the incredible milestone. Looking back on his career, Bird is recognized as one of the greatest players of all time. However, this NBA Finals run separated him from his contemporaries and his performance in Game 1 set that tone.

Bird had one of the most iconic plays of his career during this game. During the fourth quarter, Bird took a mid-range shot that was off the mark but was able to grab the offensive rebound with his right hand and then lay it up with his left hand, all in one motion. Legendary Celtics head coach Red Auerbach called it the greatest play he'd ever seen.

Boston would pull out the Game 1 victory and carry the momentum to win the series in six games, propelling them to become 1981 NBA champions. Bird would capture his first championship and eventually win two more rings, all in the 80s.