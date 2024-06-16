Highlights Luc Longley was the first Australian in the NBA, winning three championships.

Josh Giddey has cemented himself as an impressive young Australian in the NBA.

Patty Mills has been a strong NBA presence, winning a championship in 2014.

The land down under has generated quite a few notable NBA players. Australia has surfaced in recent decades as a basketball hotspot, with several athletes from that country going on to make a name for themselves in the NBA.

The hardest feat in basketball is to make it to the NBA. But thanks to hard work and dedication (and a mixture of natural genetic advantages), these Australians made it to the NBA and thrived.

Basketball savants may be quick to point out that Kyrie Irving was born in Australia. However, his parents were American and moved back to the United States shortly after he was born, so he will not be counted. With that being said, the following are the five best Australian players in NBA history.

5 Ben Simmons

Simmons has been a solid player despite his struggles in recent years

It is quite easy to overlook and forget how valuable of a player Ben Simmons was. The past few seasons have not been kind to him as he has missed swaths of games due to various injuries and issues, and it is why he is lower on the list.

However, there was a time when he was once a feared player, and his stats and career accomplishments back that up. And if things go right from this point on, he has the potential to return to at least a small version of his former self.

Ben Simmons - Career Stats PTS 14.4 REB 7.8 AST 7.4 FG% 56.0%

Ben Simmons was the second Australian to be drafted first overall. Hailing from Melbourne, he was drafted No. 1 overall in 2016 by the Philadelphia 76ers. He earned the Rookie of the Year award in 2018, and went on to become a three-time All Star, two-time All Defensive First Team member, and was selected to the NBA All Third Team in 2020.

Simmons has averaged 14.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 7.4 assists throughout his career, while shooting 56 percent from the field. He has played just 57 games over the past three seasons, however, which has negatively affected both his stats and reputation. But at just 27 years old, much promise still remains for the Australian star, should he find it again.

4 Andrew Bogut

Bogut was the No. 1 overall pick in 2005 and won a championship in 2015

To this day, only two Australians have ever been drafted No. 1 overall in the NBA. The first was Andrew Bogut, and he made a name for himself over the course of his 14-year career.

Drafted first overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2005, Bogut played for them until 2012, when he was traded to the Golden State Warriors. That was one of the key moves that allowed the Warriors to not only win the 2015 NBA championship, but kickstart basketball’s latest dynasty.

Andrew Bogut - Career Stats PTS 9.6 REB 8.7 AST 2.2 FG% 53.5%

Bogut was named to the All NBA Third Team in 2010, and the NBA All Defensive Second Team in 2015. That year, he was key in the Warriors’ winning the championship. Bogut averaged 9.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists throughout his career, while shooting 53.5 percent from the field.

3 Patty Mills

Mills won the 2014 NBA championship with the Spurs and is still going strong

Patty Mills has been one of the game’s most prominent roleplayers for the better part of a decade and a half. Making his NBA debut in 2009, Mills has made a name for himself on the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, Brooklyn Nets, and now Miami Heat.

Patty Mills - Career Stats PTS 8.8 REB 1.6 AST 2.2 FG% 42.4% 3PT% 38.6%

Mills won the 2014 NBA Finals with the Spurs, and has averaged 8.8 points and 2.2 assists per game over his 15-year career. He has also shot 42.4 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from three-point range in that span. Although he has been reduced to a bench player at this point in his career, Mills has still been one of the game’s greatest Australians.

2 Josh Giddey

Giddey is an Australian making a name for himself with the Thunder

Despite being just 21 years of age, Josh Giddey has already made a name for himself in the NBA. The starting point guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder, the 6-foot-8 Giddey has lit up the court so far and has served as a crucial component for the Thunder.

2023 was his breakout year, when he averaged 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. He took a slight step back in 2024, but is still full of talent: he averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, while shooting 47.5 percent from the field. His three point shooting took a big step up in 2024, increasing to 33.7 percent.

Josh Giddey - Career Stats PTS 13.9 REB 7.3 AST 5.7 FG% 46.4% 3PT% 31.0%

Giddey was selected to the All NBA Rookie Second Team in 2022, and had his first taste of the playoffs with the Thunder in 2024. The run was quite successful despite their loss in the second round, and if Giddey can continue to grow his skills, there is no doubt he will become one of the league’s greatest Australians when it’s all said and done.

1 Luc Longley

Longley was the first Australian to play in the NBA and won three championships

The very first Australian to ever play in the NBA, Luc Longley was a core component of the second half of the Chicago Bulls dynasty in the 1990s. Born in Melbourne, Victoria to a 6-foot-4 mother and a 6-foot-10 father (who represented Australia in international basketball), Longley moved to Perth at a young age and was eventually drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 1991.

It was with the Bulls, however, that Longley saw the most success. He was traded to the Bulls in 1994 and became their starting center. Playing alongside Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and company, he won three consecutive titles with the Bulls from 1996 to 1998.

Luc Longley - Career Stats PTS 7.2 REB 4.9 AST 1.5 FG% 46.2%

In 567 career games, Longley averaged 7.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists, while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. He became the first Australian to ever win an NBA championship and to this date the only one with three, no doubt cementing his legacy as the greatest player from down under.