He coached the University of Indiana from 1971 to 2000, winning three NCAA Division 1 tournament titles.

Knight coached talented players like Alan Henderson, Calbert Cheaney, Kent Benson, and Mike Woodson during his historic run. They went on to have varying degrees of success in the NBA.

Isiah Thomas, one of Knight's players, became an NBA legend, winning championships and earning multiple accolades. He left a lasting impact as one of the best point guards in NBA history.

Yesterday, the world received the unfortunate news of the passing of legendary college basketball head coach, Bobby Knight, who was 83 years old. Knight was most known for his long stint with the University of Indiana, coaching the Hoosiers from 1971 until 2000.

Through his long coaching career, that started at Army in 1965, plenty of big names and talented players went through his stout tutelage. Not only did he coach some of the NBA's finest, but he also helped develop the coaching potential of the legendary Mike Krzyzewski, who led the Duke to five national titles during his 40 years at the program.

With plenty of different looking teams, Knight went on to win three NCAA Division 1 tournament titles. Here are some of the greatest talents Bobby Knight coached during his historic run.

5 Alan Henderson

Alan Henderson was definitely one of the most versatile players in America during his four years in the University of Indiana, and would be included in the top-10 for various different statistical categories by the end of his tenure, like career points, rebounds, blocks, steals and field goal percentage. During his collegiate career, injuries were a big reason as to why the Hoosiers didn't come back to campus with any hardware in the national tournament.

What gets him included in this list is the transition of his game into the NBA. Henderson had an 11-year NBA career, which saw him play for four different teams: the Atlanta Hawks, the Dallas Mavericks, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Alan Henderson - NBA Career Statistics (1995-2007) Points 7.8 Rebounds 5.0 Assists 0.6 Field goal % 46.9

In his third professional season, with the Hawks, head coach Lenny Wilkens decided to take a bigger bet on Henderson, increasing his playing time and the results were quickly seen. They did get eliminated in the first round of the playoffs against the Charlotte Hornets and Glen Rice, but the former Indiana Hoosier did come home holding the Most Improved Player award for the 1997-98 season, averaging a career-high 14 points and six rebounds per game.

4 Calbert Cheaney

In a year when players like Penny Hardaway, Jamal Mashburn, Chris Webber and Bobby Hurley were dominating the college basketball scene, it was Indiana's Calbert Cheaney who was the recipient of the Oscar Robertson Trophy in 1993, the award for the most outstanding player during the NCAA season.

He shared the court plenty of times with the previously mentioned Henderson, but it was Cheaney who led the team every year in scoring, something that remains in the University's record books until this day, as the program's leading scorer of all-time, with over 2,600 points through his four years under Knight.

During his 12-year NBA career, the individual success wasn't the same as it was in college, coming in as a role-player for the Washington Bullets in 1993, before eventually progressing as a quality scorer averaging 15 points per game the following two seasons. After Washington, his stints with the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz and the Golden State Warriors weren't anything to remember, as the amount of minutes started to decrease and so did his productivity on the floor.

3 Kent Benson

Kent Benson was part of the first few teams that were under Bobby Knight's management, from 1973 until 1977, and was definitely one of the most powerful and dominating players throughout those years. Alongside All-American Scott May, Benson helped the University of Indiana nearly accomplish consecutive seasons without losing a game, ending with a record of 63-1 from 1974 until 1976.

This sheer dominance helped Benson go to the Milwaukee Bucks as the first overall pick in the 1977 NBA Draft, and though he was still a very imposing force in the paint, three years after his debut he was already onto his second team after a trade sent him to the Detroit Pistons for Bob Lanier.

It was in those first few years in Detroit where Benson would end up thriving the most out of his 11 years in the league, averaging over 12 points and seven rebounds per game in the good, competitive minutes he was awarded.

2 Mike Woodson

Though his years under Knight were sandwiched between two of the coach's three national title wins, Mike Woodson was one of the most talented scorers that has ever graced the program in Indiana. Woodson is currently ranked as the sixth-best scorer of the Hoosiers' rich history, with over 2,000 points in four years.

Selected with the 12th pick in the 1980 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks, Woodson's efforts weren't greatly appreciated as he moved across the Hudson River to play for the New Jersey Nets the following year. Though he only played seven games with the franchise, they drew the interest of the Kansas City Kings, who then traded for Woodson, and that's where things finally clicked.

During his 11 years in the NBA, Woodson averaged 14 points per game and played for six different franchises. However, as impressive as his NBA playing career was, he felt his true calling in coaching, and so right after he retired from playing, he went to the sidelines to be an assistant coach for seven years before his first head coaching gig in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks. Most recently, in 2021 everything came back around, and Woodson accepted the position as the head coach for the University of Indiana basketball team, where he pursued an All-Star studded staffroom with a former program legend in Calbert Cheaney, who was a part of the Indiana Pacers coaching staff at the time.

1 Isiah Thomas

There is no doubt that Isiah Thomas is by far the most accomplished NBA player that played under Bobby Knight's tutelage in college, but it's always important to remember what made him the successful point guard he would end up becoming throughout his 13-year career.

Hall-of-Fame inductee, 12-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA, two-time NBA Champion and Finals MVP, all while playing with the same Detroit Pistons squad and against fierce competition like Michael Jordan. Thomas definitely left his mark as not only the greatest NBA player out of Indiana, but one of the best point guards in the NBA's rich history, alongside names like Magic Johnson and Oscar Robertson.

Isiah Thomas - NBA Career Statistics (1981-1994) Points 19.2 Rebounds 3.6 Assists 9.3 Steals 1.9 Field goal % 45.2

Interestingly enough, with the Hoosiers, Thomas never even averaged over 16 points per game in his two years in college, but what really stands out in his pre-NBA resume is the National Championship game against North Carolina in 1981. In that game, Isiah scored or assisted on 13 of Indiana's 23 total field goals and made almost half of the team's free throws, being the biggest reason towards their success and winning Bobby Knight's second national title.

