Highlights Victor Wembanyama has impressed in his transition to the NBA but needs to improve his efficiency.

Chet Holmgren is proving to be the missing piece for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Brandon Miller's selection by the Charlotte Hornets may have been surprising, but he is proving to be a good fit for the team's roster.

The 2023-24 NBA season is already one month old and there have been a slew of rookies making an impact on their respective teams. The 2023 Draft class featured generational talents like Victor Wembanyama, but there have also been a few surprises.

With the season quickly taking shape, it's becoming clear which players are a cut above the rest and which still need fine-tuning. Even though there's still plenty of time left, it's never too early to evaluate which rookies have left the biggest stamp so far.

Victor Wembanyama

2023-24 statistics: 19.2 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 2.6 BPG

As was expected by the San Antonio Spurs, Victor Wembanyama has the makings of a franchise-altering player. The No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Wembanyama has come out of the gate swinging, averaging 19.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game.

While his transition from European basketball in France helped him adjust to playing against other professionals, the NBA is a different beast and will demand more from the rookie. For a player of his height, he hasn't been the most efficient, shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 27.5 percent from three. He's also got a plus-minus of -8.1 and hasn't been able to lead the team to many wins just yet, but at 19 years old, it would be unfair to ask him to do so.

Victor Wembanyama - Field-Goal % By Distance 0-3 Feet 74.1 3-10 Feet 48.2 10-16 Feet 37.8 16-3P 29.7 3P 27.5

Although Wembanyama's stats show his potential, the Spurs are simply not good enough this year to help elevate him further. Between a failing experiment at the point guard position and the team's lack of veteran presence, it may take some time before we see Wembanyama at his best. While he certainly hasn't been bad or even middling, it's hard to expect Wembanyama to excel when his team is underperforming.

The French player will remain in Rookie of the Year conversations but isn't a guaranteed lock to win the award given the amount of talent the draft has brought in.

Chet Holmgren

2023-24 statistics: 18.1 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.3 BPG

Although selected second in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder, Chet Holmgren was sidelined for the entire year due to a foot injury. The 21-year-old finally made his debut this season and has shown exactly why he was so highly touted.

So far, he's averaged 18.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game, making him a contender for Rookie of the Year alongside the aforementioned Wembanyama. Although his stats resemble those of his French rival, they're in two very different circumstances. Holmgren is, at best, the second option, on an otherwise loaded Thunder squad. With a starting five consisting of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, and Jalen Williams, the team already boasts a number of scorers, but Holmgren could very well become their best second option.

Chet Holmgren - Shooting Percentages Field Goal % 56.4 Two-Point Field Goal % 63.5 Three-Point Field Goal % 43.8 Effective Field Goal % 64.2 Free-Throw % 88.1 Total Scoring 69.3

It's not enough to mention that Holmgren is a capable scorer; he's also extremely efficient. This season, he's shooting 56 percent from the field and has knocked down 43.8 percent of his shots from deep, making him a threat from almost anywhere on the court, especially near the basket. He's converted 76.5 percent of his shots from within three feet of the basket and 52.4 percent between three and 10 feet. He begins to struggle once he attempts midrange shots, but that likely won't be his go-to spot.

Holmgren has proven exactly why he went No. 2 a year ago. He's versatile on offense, capable of defending the paint, and isn't scared of taking the reins when the team is in need of an extra push. He still has plenty of room to grow, but should he continue like this, he'll give Wembanyama a run for his money in the Rookie of the Year race.

Brandon Miller

2023-24 statistics: 14.1PPG, 4,1 RPG, 35.6 3PT FG%

With the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets surprised many by selecting Brandon Miller. The six-foot-nine wing was recently compared to Paul George and Kevin Durant for his innate scoring ability and defensive prowess and has shown glimpses of what he can be once he fleshes out his skills.

Miller's start to the year has been solid but not otherworldly. He's putting up a healthy 14.1 points per game on 47.2 percent shooting and has also been a competent option from beyond the arc. His knack for scoring hasn't fully translated to the NBA just yet, but he'll be able to take his time to adjust. The Hornets are sitting in 12th place in the Eastern Conference with a 5-10 record, but have many young players that Miller can learn from.

Brandon Miller - % of Field Goals Assisted Two-Point Field Goals 61.8 Three-Point Field Goals 95.2

Considering Miller's relatively low usage percentage (18.1), it's clear the team is still building trust with Miller. Other players like Gordan Hayward and P.J. Washington have had more touches than Miller has so far, but they're also more experienced and have a better idea of how their offense runs. Hayward is 33 years old and is a far cry from the player he was on the Utah Jazz and Washington isn't going to scare offenses away, so as he adapts to the Hornets' system, that number should go up. Still, rookies are rarely their best selves this early on in their careers, but Miller has shown just how high he can fly.

Ausar Thompson

2023-24 statistics: 11.4 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.7 BPG

Selected just after his twin Amen, Ausar Thomspon has been making a solid case for Rookie of the Year as well. The Detroit Pistons are once again the worst team in the league but should be able to benefit from Thompson's ability to do just about anything on the court.

He may not be the most proficient scorer, but he's efficient near the rim. He's also a highly capable rebounder, notching 9.5 per game, and a stout defender. He currently ranks ninth in the league in blocks per game with 1.7, proving he can be of assistance whenever the center is indisposed. Moreover, he's able to record 1.1 steals per game, making him someone to watch when dribbling or making difficult passes.

Standing at six-foot-seven, Thompson can guard multiple positions effectively. However, defense is only one component of the game, and he'll have to develop offensively if he wants to make a strong impact on a team looking for any bright spots. Currently, Cade Cunningham is the only player on the Pistons averaging over 20 points per game. In fact, no one else on the team is averaging over 13 points per game. If the Pistons want to break free from their years-long drought, they'll have to rely on Thompson to develop offensively so he can relieve Cunningham of handling everything himself.

Ausar Thompson 2023–24 Stats League Rank Among Rookies Points 11.4 5th Rebounds 9.5 2nd Assists 3.1 3rd Blocks 1.7 3rd Steals 1.1 2nd

Dereck Lively II

2023-24 statistics: 8.1 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 1.1 BPG

An early candidate for the steal of the 2023 NBA Draft, Dereck Lively II has helped plug a hole that has plagued the Dallas Mavericks since they traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards. Lacking in the size department, Lively II has been everything the Mavericks could have hoped for. His presence inside the paint has been a key factor in the team's strong 9-5 start to the 2023-24 season.

Lively II isn't exactly a scorer, but he doesn't need to be one. With Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić primarily handling the brunt of the scoring, Lively II has been content to live off pick-and-rolls and opportunities under the rim. He's shooting 69.4 percent from the floor, which is great for a non-shooting center, and is even more efficient once he's beneath the basket, converting 82 percent of shots within three feet of it. He struggles more once he pulls away from the net, but the Mavericks aren't relying on his jump shot to save them.

Dereck Lively II - Defensive Statistics Defensive Rating 114.2 Defensive Rebounds 4.6 Defensive Rebound % 21.0 Blocks 1.1

He may not be considered for Rookie of the Year at this point, but he's been a net positive for the Mavericks who desperately needed some presence in the paint if they want to contend against other teams in the Western Conference with a dangerous big man. It would be unfair to ask Lively II to fend off Anthony Davis or Nikola Jokić every game, but he won't back down and will help ensure the backcourt stays on track on the scoring side of things.