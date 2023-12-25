Highlights Larry Centers and Kevin Williams had notable Christmas outings in the same game when the Arizona Cardinals played the Dallas Cowboys in 1995.

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers set a Christmas Day record with five passing touchdowns in a game against the Chicago Bears.

Alvin Kamara's 2020 Christmas game was historic as he recorded six rushing touchdowns, an all-time single-game record.

From sugar plums to touchdowns, Christmas can't get much sweeter than when the NFL is a part of it.

Whether it's Aaron Rodgers' throwing lessons or a haul of Alvin Kamara touchdowns, there's no telling what NFL teams may find in their stockings on Christmas Day.

The history between the NFL and Christmas may not be as rich as the relationship that the NBA has with the holiday, but football has slowly become a part of family traditions over the past few decades.

With fans now being treated to Yuletide game days for the foreseeable future, it's worth visiting the ghost of Christmas past to see who was the most efficient at stealing the holiday from their gridiron rivals.

Related Top 10 offensive players not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame It's not easy for players to get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but these players have done more than enough to be considered.

5 Larry Centers, FB - Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys (1995)

Stats: 12 receptions, 172 yards

Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK

A regional battle between the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Day in 1995 gave way to one of the most historical games the holiday has ever seen, as Cardinals fullback Larry Centers and Cowboys wideout Kevin Williams both set records.

Additionally, Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith befittingly set a then-record of 25 rushing touchdowns in a single season that day.

While the Cardinals ultimately took a 37-13 defeat, Centers still managed to have a very merry performance.

His 12 receptions mark the record for the most on December 25, and his 172 receiving yards also marked a career high. The only other player to come close was Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce, who finished with 11 receptions and 160 receiving yards in 2016.

4 Olandis Gary, RB - Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions (1999)

Stats: 29 carries, 185 yards, 1 TD

Denver Broncos running back Olandis Gary, one of the most underrated rushers in recent history, ruined Christmas for the city of Detroit and Lions fans everywhere in 1999.

In fact, prior to 2020, this was arguably the greatest rushing performance ever recorded on December 25.

With a staggering workload of 29 carries, Gary finished with 185 rushing yards and a touchdown in leading the Broncos to a 17-7 victory.

While Gary and his accomplishments may not always receive the praise they deserve, Lions fans will never forgive him for the coal he left in their stockings that day.

3 Kevin Williams, WR - Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals (1995)

Stats: 9 receptions, 203 yards, 2 touchdowns | 3 carries, 21 yards

The aforementioned Williams was the Grinch of Arizona in 1995. While Centers was busy recording his 172 receiving yards on 12 receptions, Williams had the best game of his career.

In fact, this was the only game in which he ever surpassed 100 receiving yards in his entire NFL career.

Whether it was Christmas magic or eggnog that flowed through Williams that day, it worked as he gifted the Cowboys 203 receiving yards on nine receptions with two touchdowns in the 37-13 victory. It has stood the test of time as being the greatest receiving performance to ever occur on Christmas Day.

2 Aaron Rodgers, QB - Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears (2011)

Stats: 21/29, 283 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INT, 142.7 passer rating

Nobody knows how to hand out a season's beating quite like Aaron Rodgers. Revered for his longtime ownership of the Chicago Bears franchise, it was only fitting that the longtime Green Bay Packers QB torched his rivals with a record-setting performance on December 25, 2011.

Completing 21 of 29 pass attempts for 283 yards, Rodgers gave the Bears a Christmas worth forgetting with five passing touchdowns in a 35-21 victory, setting a Christmas record that hasn't been touched to this day.

While the contest result surprised no one, the accuracy exhibited by a prime Rodgers is as captivating as the lights at this time of year.

1 Alvin Kamara, RB - New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings (2020)

Stats: 22 carries, 155 yards, 6 TDs | 3 receptions, 17 yards

Alvin Kamara's 2020 Christmas Day performance is not only the greatest gridiron performance in the holiday's history but also one of the greatest single-game performances of all time.

Kamara made a total of six trips to the promised land as the New Orleans Saints decimated the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 52-33, setting a new NFL single-game record for rushing touchdowns and tying the all-time mark for total TDs scored.

Single-Game Rushing TD Leaders RB Rushing TDs Year Alvin Kamara (NO) 6 2020 Jim Brown (CLE) 5 1959 Cookie Gilchrist (BUF) 5 1963 James Stewart (JAX) 5 1997 Clinton Portis (WAS) 5 2003

Up 31-27 entering the fourth quarter, the Saints' lead grew more than three sizes that day as a pair of Kamara touchdowns and a Taysom Hill rushing score put the game out of reach. Not even Santa himself could have stopped Kamara from dashing to the end zone.

While the argument could be made that Sean Payton spoiled the festivities by not allowing Kamara to break the single-game total touchdown record, it's not worth focusing on as the running back's performance is in no danger of being challenged anytime soon.

His 172 total yards and six scores will forever be remembered for the joy and blessings it brought to the bayou. With his red and green cleats now safely resting in Canton, Ohio, the Saints' star RB is officially considered a Christmas legend.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.