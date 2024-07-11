Highlights Amon-Ra St. Brown will be featured on Netflix's Receiver show.

St. Brown's standout games include a nine-reception, 116-yard performance in 2022.

St. Brown shined in crucial games, including a key 8/156/1 statline in 2023.

The second season of Netflix’s hit show Quarterback is set to premiere, with this season focusing on the wide receiver position.

Netflix’s Receiver was released on Wednesday. It focuses on five wide receivers, including Detroit Lions breakout star Amon-Ra St. Brown.

In 2023, the Lions wideout improved again, catching 119 passes for 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns, earning first-team All-Pro honors in just his third NFL season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Amon-Ra St. Brown recorded the 8th-most yards by a receiver in his first three seasons (3,588).

With the star receiver featured on the show, let’s look at St. Brown’s top five games in his young career so far.

1 2022, Week 2 vs. WAS

Statline: 9/116/2

Mandatory Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Starting in St. Brown’s 2022 campaign, the wideout’s third-best performance of his young career came in Week 2 vs. the Washington Commanders.

St. Brown notched nine receptions for 116 yards, two touchdowns, and two carries for 68 yards.

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Commanders (2022) Receptions Yards Yards/Reception TD 9 116 12.9 2

On Detroit’s second drive of the game, St. Brown took a short pass into Washington territory for 49 yards.

Two drives later, Jared Goff tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to St. Brown, putting Detroit up 12-0 with under two minutes left in the first quarter.

In the third quarter, with three minutes left, the Lions held a seven-point lead when St. Brown took a carry 58 yards down the right side, setting Detroit up for a score to go up 29-15.

The Lions carried that momentum down the stretch, winning 36-27.

2 2023, Week 10 vs. LAC

Statline: 8/156/1

Entering Week 10, the Lions were 6-2, fighting for the top seed in the NFC as the playoff race began to heat up.

The Lions were battling an underperforming Los Angeles Chargers squad looking to build momentum for a late-season push.

St. Brown and the Lions fended off the Chargers, holding on for a highly-contested 41-38 win and advancing to 7-2 on the season. The rising star recorded eight catches for a career-high 156 yards and added a score.

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Chargers (2023) Receptions Yards Yards/Reception TD 8 156 19.5 1

On Detroit’s opening drive, St. Brown got it going early, catching a 46-yard pass from Goff to set the Lions up for a field goal and the game's first points.

Later in the third quarter, the game was tied at 24-24. With the ball, Detroit was looking for a go-ahead score. Goff spotted St. Brown across the middle as the receiver scampered upfield for a 49-yard reception. Goff returned to his star receiver on the next play, connecting on a 20-yard touchdown pass.

St. Brown caught a handful of passes in the final period, helping Detroit win in a back-and-forth game.

3 2024, Week 18 vs. MIN

Statline: 7/144/1

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit’s final game of last season featured a masterclass from St. Brown. The Lions entered the playoffs with a win over the​​​​​​​ Minnesota Vikings to cap off the regular season.

The USC product hauled seven passes for 144 yards and a touchdown in a 30-20 win, as the Lions finished 12-5.

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Minnesota Vikings (2024) Receptions Yards Yards/Reception TD 7 144 20.6 1

St. Brown started the game strong, snagging a 34-yard pass from Goff and setting Detroit up for an easy score to take the lead 7-0.

Late at the start of the fourth quarter, the Lions held a seven-point lead, up 20-13, looking to put the game out of reach in the final period.

Detroit had a deep-shot in the bag and capitalized, as Goff heaved it downfield to St. Brown for a 70-yard touchdown, giving the Lions a lead they maintained for a win.

4 2022, Week 13 vs. JAX

Statline: 11/114/2

St. Brown’s second of two top-five performances from his sophomore campaign came in Week 13 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Lions had shown improvement in Dan Campbell’s second season, and the second-year receiver St. Brown had already been established as a true WR1.

Entering the week with a 4-7 record, the Lions faced a Jaguars team that matched up closely with them. St. Brown caught 11 passes for 114 yards and two scores in a dominating win for the Lions, who were clearly on the right path.

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Jaguars (2022) Receptions Yards Yards/Reception TD 11 114 10.4 2

St. Brown caught a 10-yard pass from Goff with four minutes left in the first quarter, extending Detroit’s lead to 11.

The Lions put the game to bed with a late fourth-quarter score from St. Brown, and Detroit won 40-14.​​​​​​​

5 2023, Week 6 vs. TB

Statline: 12/124/1

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The final St. Brown performance to crack our list came as recently as last season when the Lions traveled to square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Week 6 matchup.

St. Brown scored one of just two touchdowns in the game, both by the Lions, catching 12 passes for 124 yards in a Lions win.​​​​​​​

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Buccaneers (2023) Receptions Yards Yards/Reception TD 12 124 10.3 1

The Lions scored their first touchdown in the second quarter with under three minutes left in the half. Goff completed a short pass to St. Brown that the star receiver took to the house, giving Detroit a 10-3 lead entering halftime.

Later in the fourth quarter, St. Brown opened the final period with a 23-yard catch, helping Detroit get into field goal territory and recorded four of his 12 receptions on the next drive.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.