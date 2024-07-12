Highlights Netflix is releasing a new season titled "Receiver" featuring NFL star pass catchers like Justin Jefferson.

Netflix found a goldmine in creating series that closely follow and provide insight into the personal lives of professional athletes. Last year, they tapped into the NFL, following Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota for a series called Quarterback.

Following Quarterback's success, Netflix is releasing a second season of the show. This year's edition is titled Receiver, and it will follow five of the league's best pass catchers.

Along with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Deebo Samuel, Davante Adams, and George Kittle, Justin Jefferson will be one of the featured receivers. Jefferson is a prime candidate to be featured on a show like this after the success he's seen early in his career. Through four seasons, Jefferson has three Pro Bowl nods, three seasons as an All-Pro, and one Offensive Player of the Year award.

Justin Jefferson Career Stats Stat Value Games Played 60 Receptions 392 Yards 5,899 Touchdowns 30

As fans are about to get to know Jefferson off the field, let's look at some of his greatest triumphs on the field. These are Jefferson's top five games of his career.

1 2022, Week 14 vs. DET

Stat Line: 11/223/0

Credit: @Vikings on X

Week 14 of the 2022 season marked Jefferson's best statistical output of his career. Against a divisional rival, nonetheless. This game is his premier performance in a string of dominant games against Detroit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In eight career games against the Detroit Lions, Jefferson has cleared 120 receiving yards in six contests.

Jefferson is truly the Lion slayer. A top-five list of Jefferson's best games against just the Lions would rival the best games of many great receivers.

It was business as usual when Minnesota faced Detroit in Week 14 of the 2022 season. The Lions' secondary was helpless, trying to cover Jefferson. He was shaking defenders and getting open at will. He amassed 15 targets, converting 11 of them into receptions.

Jefferson provided steady production during the first half. He went into the locker room with 97 receiving yards but did not gain more than 20 yards.

He took the top off the Detroit secondary. in the second half. The final two quarters featured gains of 34, 39, and 47 yards from Jefferson. He truly dismantled the Lions' safeties and cornerbacks.

Detroit had the last laugh, winning the game 34-23. This was yet another superhuman performance that was all for naught.

2 2022, Week 1 vs. GB

Stat Line: 9/184/2

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 season was special for Jefferson. He posted career highs in both receptions and yards.

Justin Jefferson 2022 Stats Games Receptions Yards Touchdowns Yards per Game Yards per Reception 17 128 1809 8 106.4 14.1

A career year would not have been possible without starting the season on the right foot. He torched the rival Green Bay Packers for 184 yards and two trips to the end zone.

Jefferson accounted for both of Minnesota's touchdowns en route to a 23-7 victory over Green Bay. This victory was the catalyst behind an 8-1 start for Minnesota, the best stretch of games for Minnesota during Jefferson's career.

This game also served as the launching point for a year when Jefferson would lead the league in receptions and receiving yards. He would go on to win 2022 Offensive Player of the Year to cap off the season.

3 2022, Week 10 vs. BUF

Stat Line: 10/193/1

This game wasn't Jefferson's best statistical performance of his career. He only had 193 yards. But this is undoubtedly the game where he provided his most impactful outing.

Jefferson came out of the gates firing on all cylinders. After the Vikings' defense forced a quick three-and-out from Josh Allen and the Bills, the Minnesota offense took the field for their first drive.

The drive began with two inconsequential plays that resulted in -1 yards for the Vikings. The game seemed to start with a quick possession from each game.

But with Justin Jefferson on the field, no drive is over—Cousins connected with his favorite target deep down the field for a 46-yard gain.

Two plays later, the Vikings faced another third down on the cusp of the Red Zone. Cousins again found Jefferson, this time for 22 yards and six points.

After this score from Jefferson, the game was all Buffalo. With two minutes remaining in the 3rd quarter, Buffalo kicker Tyler Bass knocked in a field goal to make the score 27-10.

The game seemed to be getting out of hand. But on the first play of Minnesota's next drive, Dalvin Cook breathed life into the offense.​​​​​​​

Fast-forward to the 4th quarter after a Josh Allen interception led to another touchdown drive for Minnesota. The Buffalo offense took the field with a chance to close out the game. The drive ended in a three-and-out, giving the Vikings one more shot.

After a third-down sack from Von Miller, the Vikings faced a 4th and 18. Jefferson delivered one of the best catches in NFL history on this play.

Without this miraculous catch, the game would have been over. The game eventually reached overtime, thanks to a snafu between Josh Allen and his center.

Jefferson tacked an additional 37 yards in overtime on a drive that resulted in a field goal. This field goal would be the deciding factor in a game that NFL fans will never forget, thanks to Jefferson's heroics.

4 2020, Week 3 vs. TEN

Stat Line: 7/175/1

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Through four NFL seasons, Jefferson has appeared in 60 games. He was a starter for 57 of those games. He came "off the bench" once in 2023 as he recovered from an injury. The other two instances came in the first two games of his career.

Then, head coach Mike Zimmer gave him the nod in Week 3 of his rookie season. It took Jefferson one game to establish himself as the franchise's future. Jefferson burst onto the scene in style. In his first half as a starting receiver, he racked up 104 yards on six receptions.

​​​​​​​

To the delight of Vikings fans, this was a two-act performance. In the third quarter, Jefferson notched his first career touchdown on a deep strike from Cousins. He introduced the world to "The Griddy" as he hopped his way into the end zone.

The Vikings went on to lose in a nail-biter, falling to the Titans 31-30. The loss sent the Vikings to 0-3, but it also marked the birth of a star in Minneapolis.

5 2021, Week 10 vs. LAC

Stat Line: 9/143/0

Heading into Week 10 of the 2021 season, the Vikings were sitting at 3-5, on the cusp of losing their playoff aspirations. Jefferson also needed to jump-start his season. In the Vikings' two previous contests, their star receiver combined for just 90 yards on five receptions.

Jefferson delivered a much-needed spark to the offense. Although he didn't account for any of the Vikings' 27 points in the game, his presence was felt throughout.

Jefferson was a factor in all four quarters, putting up a final stat line of nine receptions for 143 yards. Four of these catches resulted in gains of at least 20 yards.

The final of his nine receptions was a 27-yard gain on 3rd and 5 with three minutes left in the fourth quarter. This effectively iced the game for Minnesota. After an additional first down from running back Dalvin Cook, Kirk Cousins kneeled the ball three times, and the Vikings secured a 27-20 victory over the Chargers.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.

