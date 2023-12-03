Highlights Anthony Davis dominated in the Lakers' win, scoring 27 points, grabbing 14 rebounds, and blocking 5 shots.

Nikola Jokić showcased his MVP-worthy skills with a triple-double performance of 36 points, 13 rebounds, and 14 assists.

Luka Dončić put up incredible numbers of 36 points, 15 rebounds, and 18 assists, but it wasn't enough as the Mavericks fell to the Thunder.

Basketball fans tuning in for an exciting slate of NBA action were not disappointed this weekend, as the league's biggest and brightest stars came out to play. With some incredible scoring displays, dominant all-around performances, and clutch heroics, there was something to appreciate for hoops lovers of all tastes.

Here are the top performances of the weekend, headlined by triple-doubles from former MVPs and a thrilling display of shot-making by one of the NBA's most underrated stars.

5 Vintage Anthony Davis

27 points, 14 rebounds, 5 blocks

The Los Angeles Lakers' 107-97 win over the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday was spearheaded by a vintage Anthony Davis performance, dropping 27 points while maintaining his trademark impact on the defensive end, with 14 rebounds and a dominant five blocks.

Davis proved a nuisance under the rim, bringing down a game-high six offensive rebounds and scoring 16 points in the paint. Saturday's impressive output was consistent with the big man's form of late, as the Lakers star has scored a combined 86 points over his last three games.

4 The Joker and his bag of tricks

36 points, 13 rebounds, 14 assists

Nikola Jokić is having yet another MVP-worthy season, and his play against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday was just another reminder of his status as the NBA's best player. While his performance was not enough to secure the Denver Nuggets' win on the second night of a back-to-back, the Serbian center put up a ludicrous triple-double, with 36 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists.

Perhaps the most impressive part of his game, however, was the fact that he registered zero turnovers in 38 minutes of action. Jokić added a block and two steals to his effort, extending his unique impact to the defensive side of the ball. The Kings proved too hot to handle for the defending champs on the night, with De'Aaron Fox's 26 points and Domantas Sabonis' 15 rebounds leading Sacramento to the victory.

3 Electric Luka

36 points, 15 rebounds, 18 assists

Jokić was not the only one who put together an other-worldly triple-double effort in a loss, as Luka Dončić suffered the same fate against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night in a 126-120 loss. Donćić scored a game-high 36 points while shooting 11-for-22 from the field, as well as 5-for-13 from three-point range. He also flexed his well-rounded skill set with 18 assists and 15 rebounds, both season-highs.

Dončić also nabbed two steals and two blocks, making his mark on the defensive end as well. The Thunder's offense was too much to handle for the Mavericks in the end, with six OKC players scoring in double digits in the win.

2 Peak Greek Freak

32 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists

Triple-doubles must have been the theme of the night in the NBA on Saturday, as Giannis Antetokounmpo joined in on the fun in the Milwaukee Bucks' win over the Atlanta Hawks. Antetokounmpo registered team-highs in points (32), rebounds (11) and assists (10) to lead the Bucks to a much-needed win after a disappointing loss to the Chicago Bulls.

Giannis shot a hyperefficient 14-for-20 from the field and sunk four out of five free throws. No standout Greek Freak performance is complete, however, without strong defensive play, highlighted by a pair of steals and a block on Saturday. Antetokounmpo's new high-profile running mate, Damian Lillard, also contributed a cool 26 points and nine assists on the way to a victory.

1 Magical Mikal

42 points, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks

The best scoring performance of the weekend belongs to Mikal Bridges, who went off for an electric 42 points in the Brooklyn Nets' assertive 129-109 win over the high-flying Orlando Magic on Saturday. Bridges hit 60 percent of his field goal attempts and went 15-for-18 from the charity stripe.

Bridges gave the Nets faithful at Barclays Center plenty of reasons to get up out of their seats on Saturday, showing off his underrated offensive bag and scoring ability at all three levels. Widely recognized as one of the league's premier two-way stars, the 27-year-old also made sure to stifle Magic shooters, registering five blocks on the night.

Brooklyn's 129 points is the most Orlando's defense has allowed in a game this season; a defense that is ranked fourth in the NBA in defensive rating (109.3).