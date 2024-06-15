Top 5 Philadelphia 76ers Draft Steals of All-Time

Highlights Although known for 'Trust the Process', the Philadelphia 76ers have a good track history in the NBA Draft.

When treating the game organically, the Sixers have been able to find talent that has contributed greatly, even towards championships.

The Philadelphia 76ers have a history of finding talent late in the draft, such as Maurice Cheeks, Lou Williams, Tyrese Maxey, World B. Free, and George McGinnis.

The NBA Draft can make or break the future of an organization. Hitting on a draft pick can shock energy into a young NBA team or add the needed complimentary piece for a war-tested veteran roster. It's also applicable on the flip side, as it could derail a rebuild for a couple of extra years, and keep a team stuck in mediocrity.

The Philadelphia 76ers have experienced great controversy connected to the draft due to their 'Trust the Process' approach in the 2010s, led by the general manager at the time, Sam Hinkie. This led to the team intentionally losing games in hopes of amassing high draft picks to craft the ideal roster.

They hit on some picks such as Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons (at the time), but have missed on just as much, perhaps even more. However, the Sixers have a history of finding great talent late in the NBA Draft transcending multiple different eras, with these five being greater than the rest.

1 Maurice Cheeks

1978 NBA Draft, 36th Overall Pick

A legend in Philadelphia sports, Maurice Cheeks has achieved what very few NBA players can brag about accomplishing. Selected with the 36th overall pick in the 1978 NBA Draft, Cheeks was entrusted into the starting point guard role from the very beginning and thrived.

Cheeks wasn't a score-first guard like those of the 2000s. However, Cheeks was the perfect complimentary piece due to his stellar defensive abilities, which were on full display during his tenure with the Sixers.

Maurice Cheeks — Philadelphia 76ers Career Stats (1979-1989) Category Stats PTS 12.2 REB 3.0 AST 7.2 STL 2.3 FG% 52.8

When speaking of the best defensive guards in NBA history, it is essential to bring up Maurice Cheeks. He was a five-time All-Defensive player during his career, all seasons with the Sixers. Between the 1983–85 seasons, Cheeks finished in the top five of Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Cheeks was the lead guard during the Sixers' 1983 NBA championship run in which they swept the Los Angeles Lakers to capture the franchise's third title. In the process, they got revenge against the Lakers for their loss in the NBA Finals in 1980. Philadelphia made an appearance in the Finals as recently as 2001 but has yet to win a championship since 1984.

2 Lou Williams

2005 NBA Draft, 45th Overall Pick

There is only one thing that is more difficult than finding talent in the NBA Draft and that is finding talent in the second round of the NBA Draft. The Philadelphia 76ers were able to do so in the 2005 NBA Draft, selecting Lou Williams with the 45th pick. The 6-foot-2 guard went on to exceed all expectations placed on him.

Williams was a member of the last draft class that allowed players to declare for the draft straight out of high school. Williams originally committed to the University of Georgia but forgone his college eligibility to pursue a career in the NBA. He finished his high school career as the all-time leading scorer in Georgia high school basketball history, which he transferred to his professional career.

Lou Williams — Philadelphia 76ers Career Stats (2006-2012) Category Stats PTS 11.3 REB 2.0 AST 3.0 FG% 42.1 3P% 33.7

Williams displayed wisdom greater than his age once he first stepped foot on an NBA court. He was never a consistent starter, actually he embraced being the first player off the bench. Williams is known as one of the greatest sixth men in NBA history, and caused trouble for defenses during his Sixers years, despite not winning an award from the team that drafted him.

In the 2012 season with the Sixers, Williams averaged 14.9 points, as Philadelphia upset the top-seeded Chicago Bulls on the heels of Derrick Rose's ACL injury. Most of Williams' success was accomplished in his later years as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers. Winning back-to-back Sixth Man of the Year awards in 2018 and 2019, along with one in 2015 in his sole season with the Toronto Raptors.

3 Tyrese Maxey

2020 NBA Draft, 21st Overall Pick

When it's all said and done, Tyrese Maxey may very well be the biggest draft steal in Sixers history. Maxey was selected 21st overall in the 2020 NBA Draft by Philadelphia. Coming out of Kentucky, Maxey was an explosive guard that thrived going downhill. However, the player who turned out to be blown out of the water was nothing the Sixers would've hoped for.

Maxey didn't see the court much in his rookie season, playing just 15.3 minutes per game, but each season since, he has gotten insurmountably better.

Tyrese Maxey — Philadelphia 76ers Career Stats (2020-2024) Category Stats PTS 18.2 REB 2.9 AST 4.1 FG% 46.8 3P% 39.6

In Maxey's short career in the NBA thus far, he's been able to learn how to play a variety of different roles. He started his career as a backup and has evolved into the number two option on a championship-contending team. In the 2023-24 season, Maxey made his first All-Star appearance and won the Most Improved Player of the Year award, with averages of 25.9 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game.

The Sixers cycled through lead guards such as Ben Simmons and James Harden, but finally have their point guard for the future and for now, in Tyrese Maxey.

4 World B. Free

1975 NBA Draft, 23rd Overall Pick

Born to the name of Lloyd Bernard Free, World B. Free has become a name that is forgotten in NBA circles, but his skillset was ahead of its time in every way. In the 1975 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers decided to take a chance on the guard from Guilford College.

Free was given the nickname "World" by a friend because of his 44-inch vertical leap and explosive dunks. He brought those same elements to the Sixers and throughout his NBA career.

World B. Free — Philadelphia 76ers Career Stats (1976-1978) Category Stats PTS 13.6 REB 2.6 AST 3.0 STL 0.8 FG% 45.4

Although Free only played three seasons with the Sixers, he made an immediate impact on the team. In 1977, which was his sophomore season, he helped lead the Sixers to the NBA Finals. Against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals, Free was exceptional with a game-high 27 points, leading Philadelphia to victory.

Free would be known for his career outside the Sixers. He would be traded to the San Diego Clippers in 1978 and evolved into one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. In the 1978-79 season, he averaged 28.8 points per game and followed that season with an average of 30.2 points per game in 1979-80. The Sixers couldn't be too upset about the trade, since the Clippers draft pick that was sent to the Sixers turned out to be Charles Barkley.

5 George McGinnis

1973 NBA Draft, 22nd Overall Pick

George McGinnis isn't the conventional draft prospect but the fact that the Sixers were able to get him at 22nd overall in the 1973 NBA Draft is a mighty accomplishment. McGinnis made his NBA debut in 1975, but that wasn't his first experience with professional basketball.

McGinnis started his professional career with the ABA's Indiana Pacers. He was one of the best players in the league, even winning the ABA MVP award in 1975, averaging 29.8 points and 14.3 rebounds per game. Following the NBA-ABA merger, McGinnis didn't miss a beat once a member of the Sixers.

George McGinnis — Philadelphia 76ers Career Stats (1975-1978) Category Stats PTS 21.6 REB 11.5 AST 4.1 STL 2.1 FG% 44.4

In McGinnis' first season with the Sixers in the 1975-76 season, he finished fifth in NBA MVP voting. He was a member of the Sixers roster that made the 1977 NBA Finals but fell short at the hands of the Portland Trail Blazers.

McGinnis was an exceptional player in the NBA, with his best years coming in Philadelphia. He was a six-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA player. Although he wasn't able to emulate the degree of success he experienced in the ABA, he was a great second option alongside Julius Erving during his career with the Sixers.