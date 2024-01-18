Highlights The San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers have a historic playoff rivalry, with the 49ers currently holding a 5-4 record against the Packers.

The Packers made a statement in their first playoff meeting in 1996, defeating the dominant 49ers and setting the stage for their own era of success.

The 49ers got revenge in their most recent playoff matchup in 2020, dominating the Packers and evening out their overall playoff record.

The San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers have faced off an NFL-record 10 times in the postseason, all of which have come since 1995, making them one of the best modern rivalries in the league today.

While it was thought that the Packers might take a while to return to relevance with the departure of Aaron Rodgers, they have seemingly found their third-straight franchise QB in Jordan Love, which will allow this rivalry to blossom and pen countless more chapters in the near future.

Featuring two of the oldest teams in the NFL, the rivalry between the Packers (founded 1919) and the 49ers (founded 1944) has produced memorable and forgettable moments for both sides in a constantly competitive back-and-forth, with the regular season series sitting at a tight 34-28-1 in Green Bay's favor. However, the best 49ers-Packers fireworks have come in the postseason.

From the emergence of a Hall of Fame QB, to one of the greatest plays in NFL history, to a couple of the most dominant playoff rushing performances in history, it is undoubtedly one of the most prolific playoff rivalries in all sports.

Packers vs. 49ers Playoff Matchups Date Game Result January 6, 1996 1995 NFC Divisional Packers 27-17 January 4, 1997 1996 NFC Wild Card Packers 35-14 January 11, 1998 1997 NFC Championship Packers 23-10 January 3, 1999 1998 NFC Wild Card 49ers 30-27 January 13, 2002 2001 NFC Wild Card Packers 25-15 January 12, 2013 2012 NFC Divisional 49ers 45-31 January 5, 2014 2013 NFC Wild Card 49ers 23-20 January 19, 2020 2019 NFC Championship 49ers 37-20 January 22, 2022 2021 NFC Divisional 49ers 13-10

Related 49ers-Packers playoff preview: Key matchups, betting odds, injury reports Green Bay aims to continue its surprising run, but San Francisco wants to capitalize on what feels like an open path toward a Super Bowl appearance.

Favre bursts onto the scene with upset of defending champs

The first of four straight playoff meetings between these two teams resulted in an absolute statement from Green Bay. Prior to meeting each other in the 1995 NFC Divisional round, the 49ers were considered to be the most dominant franchise in the league, having won five Super Bowls in 14 seasons, including the previous year's edition. However, the Packers were beginning to usher in a new era in football.

In 1992, then-49ers offensive coordinator, Mike Holmgren, who coached Hall of Fame QB Steve Young in both college and the pros, parted ways with the franchise. When he landed in Green Bay, he was tasked with tutoring the team's newest acquisition, a signal-caller by the name of Brett Favre. Things would only improve for Green Bay afterward, as they landed Hall of Fame pass rusher, Reggie White, one year later, in 1993.

By the time the two teams finally met at Candlestick Park in early 1996, the Packers were due to takeover. The 49ers, who were favored by a whopping 9.5 points, fumbled on their first play of the game, resulting in a scoop and score touchdown for Green Bay's Craig Newsome. From there, Favre went on to find Keith Jackson and Mark Chmura in the end zone to extend the lead to 21-0. The Packers would only need two field goals in the second half to solidify a 27-17 victory.

It was a battle of two of the top three QBs of the decade, with the new kid on the block making his presence known. Young, who had been named MVP in 1994, had 328 passing yards, but those were overshadowed by a pair of interceptions and a fumble. Meanwhile, Favre, who had been recognized with the first of three straight MVP awards in 1995, managed to complete 75 percent of his passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns.

Favre & Young NFL Ranks 1990-1999 Category Favre Young Passing Yards 30,894 (2nd) 27,656 (6th) Passing TD 235 (1st) 200 (T-2nd) Completion % 61.1 (4th) 66.3 (1st) Yards/Attempt 7.1 (T-10th) 8.2 (1st) Passer Rating 87.1 (2nd) 101.2 (1st)

Both QBs had two 100-yard receivers on the day; Jerry Rice and tight end Brent Jones for Young, and Jackson and Robert Brooks for the Packers.

Interestingly, Brooks was coming off a career year where he had 102 receptions, 1,497 yards, and 13 touchdowns but was snubbed from the Pro Bowl, while Jackson's performance came at the tail end of a campaign during which he amassed just 142 yards for the entire regular season. His effort in San Francisco was the final 100-yard game of his career.

It was a statement win for the Packers, but this was only the beginning. Though they lost in the Conference Championship to the eventual Super Bowl-champion Cowboys the next week, Favre would lead them to their first Super Bowl title since the days of Vince Lombardi the very next year.

4 January 11, 1998 - Packers 23 49ers 10 ( NFC Championship

A blown call in the second half leads to another 49ers defeat

After knocking off the Niners again in the 1996 playoffs, a sense of urgency began to build in San Francisco. Favre had officially begun to chisel away at their dynasty.

In fact, the 35-14 defeat in the 1996 Divisional round was enough to cause then-49ers head coach, George Seifert, to resign, which resulted in the 49ers hiring Green Bay assistant Steve Mariucci for the job. Unfortunately, they were in for yet another let down, this time in the NFC Championship.

Mariucci's first try at his former team resulted in disaster. In fact, if it wasn't for a 95-yard kick return from Chuck Levy, the 49ers would never have even touched pay dirt that day. Young once again managed to produce more passing yards than Favre, posting 250 to Favre's 222, but to no avail. Packers RB Dorsey Levens bolstered the offense with a heavy workload, carrying the ball 27 times for 114 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The real heartbreaker for 49ers fans came at the top of the third quarter. With the Packers leading 13-3, they had the ball inside their own 30 to start the second half. After catching a short pass, Packers FB William Henderson clearly fumbled the ball thanks to a huge hit from Lee Woodall, but it was ruled an incomplete pass instead.

Had it been called a fumble, the 49ers likely would have returned it to the house, which would have made it a three-point game. However, the refs didn't see it that way, and the 49ers never came within less than 10 points of Green Bay after that. Mooch probably wished he had a red challenge flag for that one.

However, the real difference maker proved to be Young's inability to take care of the ball and buy time. Despite sporting the second-lowest INT rate of the 1990s, at 2.4, Young again threw an interception and was also sacked four times on the day.

The Hall of Famer was unable to generate any kind of offense, resulting in the Packers extending their playoff record against San Francisco to 3-0, all three of which had come from 1995-1997. Favre had Young's number—but not for long.

3 January 19, 2020 - 49ers 37 Packers 20 ( NFC Championship

Raheem Mostert has historic day, propels 49ers to tie playoff series at 4-4

Image credit: Ben Margot, AP

Skipping ahead to the modern era, it would take just over two decades for these two to find each other in the NFC Championship again.

At this point in the rivalry, the days of Favre's dominance were long gone, and the Packers were hoping to make the best out of what would prove to be the dying breath of the Aaron Rodgers era in Green Bay. Conversely, the 49ers had once again begun to establish themselves as a juggernaut in the league after hiring Kyle Shanahan to take the wheel in 2017.

Despite featuring a sure fire Hall of Fame signal-caller and a top 10 scoring defense that year, the Packers were simply overwhelmed by San Francisco.

Sure, Rodgers was able to produce 326 passing yards and two touchdowns while going 31-for-39, but his two interceptions, three sacks, and putrid first half simply put them in too much of a hole. The Packers' six first-half drives resulted in four punts and two turnovers, gifting the 49ers a whopping 27-0 lead at the half, making it just the second time Rodgers had ever been shut out in the first half of a playoff game.

Considering Shanahan is just 1-32 as the 49ers' boss when he goes into the fourth quarter down by three or more points, Green Bay had done the exact opposite of what they needed to do against frontrunners like San Francisco.

In the second half, Rodgers was able to provide a glimpse of the come-from-behind magic that made him a generational player. Three Green Bay touchdowns in the second half and improved play by the defense had cut San Francisco's lead down to just 14 points with 8:13 remaining in the contest.

However, the damage was already done. After managing to kill almost five minutes of clock, 49ers kicker Robbie Gould nailed a 42-yard field goal try to put the game out of reach, making it a three-score game and solidifying a 37-20 victory and a Super Bowl appearance for his city.

All-Time Playoff Ranks for Mostert's Big Day Category Mostert NFL Rank Rush Yards 220 2nd Rushing TDs 4 T-2nd Yards/Carry (min. 20 carries) 7.6 7th

The real hero of the game for the 49ers proved to be 2023 NFL TD leader Raheem Mostert, who had not yet become a household name. Prior to his breakout campaign, Mostert had amassed just 297 rushing yards over his first four seasons in the league. After 772 yards and eight touchdowns in the 2019 regular season, the 28-year-old was ready for his closeup.

Mostert went supernova against the Packers to the tune of a staggering 220 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries. A dominant run scheme offset by an oppressive pass rush has become synonymous with San Francisco in recent years, and this was a shining example of that philosophy. Thanks to the win, the 49ers were able to even the score against the Packers, bringing the playoff series against Green Bay to 4-4.

Related Top free agent targets for NFL teams this offseason With the NFL offseason looming, these pending free agents have the most to offer franchises on the open market.

2 January 12, 2013 - 49ers 45 Packers 31 ( NFC Divisional

Nobody can catch Colin Kaepernick as he carries 49ers to Super Bowl

The 2012 NFC Divisional round produced arguably the most entertaining entry in this storied rivalry. With a total of 76 points and 931 yards between both teams, offensive-minded fans were treated to an instant classic. Rodgers posted a respectable 257 passing yards, two touchdowns, and a single interception, but it wasn't enough to overcome the short-lived sensation that was Colin Kaepernick's dual-threat abilities.

Green Bay was clearly ill prepared for the run game, as both Kaepernick and future Hall of Fame RB, Frank Gore, both surpassed the 100 rushing yard mark and combined for three rushing touchdowns that day. In total, the 49ers produced 323 rushing yards, nearly dwarfing the Packers' 352 total yards.

Those 323 rushing yards were a franchise record and rank fifth all-time in NFL postseason history. Interestingly, the 49ers' next highest playoff rushing total was also against the Packers, when Mostert scorched them for 200+ on his own on the way to 285 for the team, which also happens to rank eighth all-time.

The star of the show was Kaepernick, who had just taken over QB duties from Alex Smith midway through the 2012 season, his second in the NFL. His 181 rush yards on the day remain by far the most by a QB in a single playoff game, and they also put him in the top 20 all-time regardless of position. His 437 yards of total offense also rank 12th in NFL playoff history.

While the score makes it seem like a bit of a blowout, that was far from the case. Rodgers and the Packers actually led 14-7 before back-to-back Kaepernick TDs to Michael Crabtree put the 49ers up 21-14. And while they would never again relinquish the lead, Rodgers would tie it up twice more before the day was done.

After a Mason Crosby field goal made it 24-24 halfway through the third quarter, it seemed as though this one might go down to the wire, but that's when Kaepernick put his foot down. Three plays after Crosby split the uprights, Kaepernick did his best impression of a gazelle as he glided past the Packers defense on a mesmerizing 56-yard touchdown run.

It was all downhill from there for the Cheeseheads. Including that long TD run, the 49ers would score on three straight drives of 80+ yards right after the Packers tied it up at 24, while Rodgers managed just three first downs in between.

The win marked only the second time in history that the 49ers had beaten the Packers in the playoffs, but it also signified a changing of the guard in terms of the rivalry. Since then, the 49ers have gone 3-0 against the Packers in the playoffs, with their most recent playoff win against the Pack coming in a 13-10 triumph in the 2021 NFC Divisional round.

1 January 3, 1999 - 49ers 30 Packers 27 ( NFC Wild Card

The Catch II helps 49ers end run of misery vs. Packers

Not only is this the greatest game in the history of one of the NFL's greatest rivalries, it also features one of the greatest plays of all-time. Booked as the 24th overall entry on the "NFL 100 Greatest" list ranking the top 100 plays in NFL history, "The Catch II" is fondly remembered in the Bay Area and derided in Wisconsin to this day.

After having the franchise's progress halted for years by Favre, the 49ers would finally break through to find their lone victory over the gun-slinging QB. Hall of Fame WR Terrell Owens had one of the worst starts to a game in his career, fumbling on the opening drive before dropping what would have been a touchdown pass from Young a little later—but he would make up for it in the most dramatic way possible.

The two Hall of Fame QBs dueled it out in their final encounter. Steve Young tallied 182 passing yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Favre posted 292 passing yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Both team's starting RBs also went for 100+ on the ground, the only time that's ever happened in this playoff rivalry. However, it was the redemption of Owens that stole the show.

With eight seconds remaining, down 27-23 at the Packers' 25-yard-line, San Francisco found itself on the precipice of dropping their fourth playoff game to Favre in four years. As Young dropped back to pass, he stumbled. After quickly regaining his composure in the pocket, he let the ball go. As famed sports and radio broadcaster Joe Starkey said:

The coverage was there. The ball had to be perfect. It was!

Starkey was right: Young's pass could not have been any more perfect. The only thing more impressive than the throw was Owens' ability to hang onto the ball despite being smushed at the goal line by Green Bay defenders on both sides.

The 49ers had finally defeated the Packers in the playoffs thanks to what has henceforth been known as "The Catch II", making it their one and only postseason victory over Favre, which also allowed Young to get yet another monkey off of his back before retiring the following year.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.