Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks like a walrus. That is not a knock on him, there's just a realistic resemblance between the two. See Exhibits A and B:

Not only is there a physical similarity between Reid and the mighty walrus, but an intellectual one as well. Yes, it's true. Andy Reid is a brilliant football mind, maybe the best around—and same goes for his walrus buddies. Scientists say that walruses are the most intelligent of all 33 types of pinnipeds in the world.

But, let's get back to brass tacks here. One of Reid's biggest strengths as a coach has been developing quarterbacks. Honing their skills to make them not good, but great. Here are the five best quarterbacks who have learned under the future Hall of Fame coach's watchful eye.

5 Alex Smith, Kansas City Chiefs

The first Reid protégé on this list is Alex Smith. No one will make a strong or convincing argument that Smith was as good as the others on this list, but he was no slouch. He was a solid game manager, and he was by far at his game manager best under Reid.

Smith played 14 years in the NFL and had six seasons where he threw for 3,000+ yards—five of those came in Kansas City with Reid. Smith was named to three Pro Bowls during his lengthy career, all of which came during his five-year stint with the Chiefs. He also racked up a solid 50-26 record under Reid while also throwing more than three times as many touchdowns as interceptions over that span (102 to 33).

In an unbelievable display of courage and intestinal fortitude, Smith suffered one of the most gruesome injuries ever seen on the gridiron once he left for the Washington Commanders in 2018. An amputation of his leg was thought to be imminent, but surgery saved it. He worked his tail off, returned to play, and won the 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

4 Michael Vick, Philadelphia Eagles

Michael Vick was one of a kind. He was the ultimate dual-threat quarterback. With the flick of his wrist, he could air out a throw for 60 yards with pinpoint accuracy. He also knew how to evade would-be tacklers with his legs. It didn't hurt that Vick ran a 4.30 40-yard dash.

Vick was the first overall draft pick in 2001, selected by the Atlanta Falcons, and he brought them to the playoffs. Even his opponents were stupefied by what he was able to do on the field. Vick was a premiere athlete, and after serving his time for his role in a dog-fighting ring, he had one of the most inspiring NFL comeback stories of all-time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

And who was the coach that gave him his second chance? None other than Andy the Walrus. Vick was a new player under Reid's guidance, displaying much better pocket discipline as he was able to become a much more efficient passer. Vick's only two 3,000+ yard passing seasons as well as his top two season passer ratings came as a member of Reid's teams.

3 Donovan McNabb, Philadelphia Eagles

Next on the list of Andy Reid disciples is Donovan McNabb. D-Mac was one smooth customer at quarterback. He was also nimble in the pocket, like Vick, just not as fast. Pass, scramble, or run, McNabb did it all at a premium level. He was big as well. His 240-lb frame was a task to take down for tacklers.

It helped him make throws while in the clutches of those attempting to sack him. His arm strength was a bonus in those situations, as well. What looked like surefire sacks went for first downs and extended drives with regularity. He won't go down in history as one of the game's all-timers at quarterback, but he flourished under Andy Reid.

His numbers were better than some might think. How do these sound if you were looking for a starting QB? Eight playoff appearances, five division titles, five NFC Championship games, and a trip to the Super Bowl. Add to that, McNabb was the fourth QB in NFL history to go over 30,000 passing yards, 3,000 rushing yards, 200 passing TDs, and 20 scores on the ground. Not too shabby from Mr. Campbells Soup.

2 Brett Favre, Green Bay Packers

Brett Favre was the ultimate gunslinger. He threw with confidence and reckless abandon at the same time. And it was fun viewing. Favre would throw into double coverage with the confidence with which Bobby Fisher moved a chess piece. Again, it was fun. The country boy from Mississippi had a cannon of an arm. He was also pretty nimble.

He would get out of trouble, avoiding what appeared to be an inevitable sack, and hurl the pigskin 40 yards downfield for a touchdown. Plays like that were on display weekly, and they had Green Bay Packers fans erupting with applause. For numbers, Favre completed 6,300 passes during his career, ranking him 3rd all-time. His 508 touchdown throws place him fourth in NFL history.

While Favre was an offensive stud, he would frustrate you nearly as often as he would thrill you. He threw 336 interceptions, far and away the most of any quarterback on that dubious list. The point is, he could break fans' hearts as quickly as he could impress with his "wow" factor. But in the end, he ran the Andy Reid offense at a high level when it came to putting points on the board and winning games.

1 Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

The guy under center for the Kansas City Chiefs has been creating a Hall of Fame resume. He's a new prototype of what is becoming the norm for NFL quarterbacks in the near future. The problem for those hopeful QBs is that they don't all possess the skills and intangibles that Patrick Mahomes does.

He can throw, he can run, but he also owns a high football IQ. To fully succeed at the optimum level in an Andy Reid system, the pigskin acumen of the quarterback has to be high. Mahomes shows that he has that. Watching him do the things he does each Sunday in the fall is like watching a ballet. He throws post pattern passes, he chucks bombs downfield, he'll dish it underhand if need be, and he can find the hole to scamper for a first down, seemingly at will.

He's in just his sixth full season as the conductor of the Chiefs offense, and his numbers are stacking up ridiculously well. He's the NFL's fourth-leading QB for single-season passing yards, his 50 TD passes in a season puts him in a tie for second in league history, behind only Tom Brady, and his career passer rating of 105.0 is the best the NFL has ever seen.

