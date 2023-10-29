Highlights The NFL and its players and coaches have perpetrated many a major scandal over the years, no matter how much Roger Goodell and the league brass would like to forget.

The biggest scandals that have rocked the NFL world have ranged from on-field issues to off-the-field crimes to ill-received protests.

These scandals have not played favorites either, affecting superstar players like Tom Brady and Michael Vick as well as role players like Colin Kaepernick.

Pro football is a great game. Unlike the four other major North American sports, it happens just once a week, and the season is much shorter. There is an urgency each game that ups the ante of the contest. Fans prepare all week, figuring out where they'll be watching their favorite team, and what gear they'll don on Sundays.

When the ball is kicked off, there is an explosion of excitement. It's truly a wonderful sport. But, like any athletic competition, there have been incidents along the way that sour the sport, at least temporarily. Here are the five most scandalous incidents to shake the NFL world in recent years.

Read more: Everything you need to know about Flag Football including how to play, Olympic status, and NFL interest

5 Deflategate

The New England Patriots put together the greatest dynasty in NFL history during the 2000s and 2010s. The run they had with Bill Belichick and Tom Brady as the lead dogs was one that may never be repeated. They were winners of six Super Bowls, and contenders nearly every year when the two were part of the Patriots organization.

But even the great Tom Brady isn't infallible, or even clean as a whistle. Tom Terrific has won seven Super Bowls, and is widely considered as the NFL's GOAT. However, for some reason, he saw the need to increase his chances in the postseason against the rival Indianapolis Colts in 2015.

Brady "requested" the intentional deflation of footballs for the playoff game against Indy, as this would help him grip the ball better. This incident became known as Deflategate. The end result saw Brady being suspended four games, and the team fined $1 million, as well as forfeiting two draft picks as punishment for those nefarious actions.

4 Bountygate

Yes, another "gate" makes its way onto this list of egregious incidents that shook the NFL. Look, we all know that football is a physical game. Hard hits are part of that. But, cheap hard hits are not a part of the sportsmanship that constitutes the NFL. Enter Bountygate.

In 2009, members of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff thought it a good idea to incentivize their players on defense. The mantra became, "Don't just tackle your opponents. Hurt your opponents." What ensued was an alleged payoff to players by coaches if they could knock an opponent out of the game with excessive brutality.

It was no longer just okay to bring the guys on the other side of the ball down. They had to pay. They had to suffer to even think they could move the ball against the Saints D. Most notably, they beat the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship during which Viks quarterback Brett Favre was left a clear victim of the bounty program.

That season, New Orleans won the Super Bowl, and the city rejoiced. After all, the residents were still recovering from Hurricane Katrina. Their spirits were lifted. But, the road to the Super Bowl was marred by Bountygate. The league laid down the law on the deplorable actions of the Saints organization when they came to light a couple of years later.

Head coach Sean Payton was suspended for the entire 2012 season. Defensive coordinator Greg Williams was suspended indefinitely, though he did eventually return to the NFL. Players also felt the wrath: Jonathan Vilma was suspended for the entire 2012 season, Anthony Hargrove was suspended for eight games, Will Smith saw a four-game ban, and Scott Fujita was held out for three games. The punishment even made its way all the way up to the front office, as General Manager Mickey Loomis was handed an eight-game suspension. The lesson here: competition, not concussion.

3 Vick does his time

Michael Vick was perhaps the most electric dual-threat quarterback in the history of the NFL. He could pass, and he could run, and his highlight reel had viewers thinking they were looking at a video game from the future. But, during his playing days for the Atlanta Falcons, Vick was exposed for being part of a vicious dog-fighting ring.

The fighting and financing of this scandal took place on his property, and Vick was found guilty and forced to spend 21 months in federal prison, also robbing the entertaining QB of his athletic prime. However, he did his time and learned from his mistakes, returning to the NFL to win the Comeback Player of the Year award in 2010.

2 Kaepernick blackballed for his protest

This one truly divided a nation. The action of Colin Kaepernick taking a knee during the national anthem in protest of police brutality ballooned into something much bigger in many people's eyes.

To some, Kaepernick's kneeling was seen as disrespect to the American flag, and thereby disrespect for America's armed forces. Those that criticized Kaepernick had been tuning the QB out, however: he had been clear from the very start that this protest had nothing to do with the armed forces abroad, and everything to do with the boys in blue and the racial injustice black people were experiencing at home. He even consulted with an Army veteran about his protest, a conversation that resulted in his decision to kneel rather than sit.

While many in the NFL purported to support Kaepernick's protest against police brutality in America, it has become clear in the intervening years that the biggest NFL stakeholders, the owners, were none too pleased with the spotlight Kaepernick was putting on the systemic issues in the country that had benefited men like them for decades. After the 2016 season, during which he had first started his protest, Kaepernick never signed another NFL deal or played another NFL down.

While it has never been officially admitted, rumors swirled about how teams around the league blackballed Kaepernick, who was still a more than serviceable quarterback, never to allow him to suit up again because of his protesting. Though nothing has been proven, the league did provide Kaepernick with a supposedly substantial settlement after he sued the league regarding his blackballing.

1 Aaron Hernandez's tragic fall from grace

The actions of Aaron Hernandez were the most heinous on this list. Hernandez was a solid tight end that was also something of a gadget guy, regularly lining up at running back and receiver in his short three-year NFL career. He also helped New England earn a berth in Super Bowl XLVI in 2011.

He was a go-to for Tom Brady in the passing game as part of one of the most potent tight end duos in league history alongside Rob Gronkowski. But all that is now a distant memory. In 2013, Hernandez murdered a man who had been dating his fiancée, was convicted of first-degree murder, and sentenced to life in prison.

The murder trial was widely publicized, and the details of the killing were laid out on millions of televisions. It was most definitely a stain on the game of football. There were many other troubling revelations that came out around that time concerning other crimes Hernandez more than likely participated in, including several other homicides. Shortly after his incarceration, the former footballer took his own life.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read more: 10 NFL players who were blacklisted by the league and why