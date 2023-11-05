Highlights Hard Knocks is an Emmy-winning HBO docuseries that gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at an NFL team during training camp, revealing both the business side of football and the personal lives of players.

The offseason is never very far away, and even though we have the NFL draft and free agency to look forward to, it’s always a bummer to not have football on every Thursday, Sunday, and Monday from February to August. To fill the football-shaped void in our hearts, there are a few elite football shows to watch in a wide range of different genres. Even if you don’t know much about football, some of these shows are still be entertaining viewing. Here are the top five TV series about football.

This one is for the fantasy football fans. "The League" was set in Chicago and starred Mark Duplass, Nick Kroll, Jon Lajoie, and Paul Sheer. This FX comedy was about a group of friends who have been in a fantasy football league together for decades and get into a seemingly endless string raunchy and unexpected scenarios.

The gang of adults cared about fantasy football a lot. Some might say a little too much. Enough to stab each other in the back and take anyone else down who got in the way. It also gave viewers tons of laughs at the same time. You do not have to be a football fan to enjoy this comedy, but it helps because there were a lot of big-name NFL players who made guest cameos on the sitcom.

Jay Cutler, Chad Johnson, Deion Sanders, Adrian Peterson, and Jason Witten were just a few of the former/current pros who blessed "The League" with their presence. The winner of the league received the “Shiva” trophy, which was a trophy with a picture of one of their former classmates on it, and the loser received the “Sacko”. You can probably guess what was on that. The show ended in 2015 after seven seasons.

"All or Nothing" is very similar to "Hard Knocks", except it covers both NFL and college teams. It works to provide an in-depth look at one particular team’s process during one season. They have covered five NFL teams since 2016.

The first was the Arizona Cardinals and the last was the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. The only college team All or Nothing has covered so far was the Michigan Wolverines in 2017, when Amazon Prime Video took their camera crew and followed Michigan around during their season.

Viewers got an inside look at how Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines tackle their campaign in the Big 10. Just like "Hard Knocks", this series gave us on and off the field action. Viewers experienced the ins and outs of college football from quarterback challenges to heartbreaking injuries and even Coach Jim Harbaugh's khaki collection.

They even took us along to Rome on the team trip. The show managed to capture everything about the Wolverines' season, while introducing new and touching elements for fans to enjoy as Michigan went 8-5 during that campaign.

"Blue Mountain State" is a hilarious comedy about a fictional college and their football program. The show premiered on January 11, 2010, and starred Alan Ritchson, Darin Brooks, and one of the creators, Chris Romano.

You don’t have to be a football fan to enjoy this one, but it’s definitely not for the kiddos. It portrays the life of college football athletes, dialing in specifically on the sex, drugs, partying, and hazing that goes along with it. Darin Brooks played backup QB Alex Moran, the main character who was a much better player than he let on, though he preferred to spend his college career on the sidelines just so he could party with little responsibility.

But he also had to stay on the football team, because football players get the girls, of course. Eventually, Moran unwillingly became the starter, and leading the team inevitably grew on him. The series had a short stint of only three seasons, but through those three seasons, BMS gained a huge cult-like following. When it was reported that they would not come back for a fourth campaign, fans were outraged.

They petitioned for another season, but BMS creators did not have a network, so they began a Kickstarter campaign to make an independent BMS movie. The campaign reached its goal of $1.5 million and the movie was released in February 2016. It was called Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland.

2 Hard Knocks, 2001-present

This Emmy Award-winning HBO docuseries picks one NFL team to follow during training camp to show viewers the behind-the-scenes NFL action. Hard Knocks premiered in 2001 and is still going strong today. The first team to appear on the series were the defending champions at the time, the Baltimore Ravens.

Football fans had never really been able to see how the business side of football works until "Hard Knocks" came along. Not only that, but it also showed the personal lives of the players, their families, and what they do outside of football. People tend to think athletes don't have real people issues, but "Hard Knocks" showed that they also deal with everyday problems as well. Just in a bigger house and with nicer cars than most.

After seeing these guys on the gridiron week after week, it’s a nice change of pace to be able to see them in the lab at training camp or with family and friends. As mentioned before, usually they will follow one team during training camp, but during the 2022 campaign, they gave fans an in-season edition for the first time, courtesy of the Arizona Cardinals. The last team the show documented was the New York Jets and their 2023 training camp.

1 Friday Night Lights, 2006-2011

"Friday Night Lights" was a drama created by Peter Berg about high school football in Texas. The fictional town of Dillon to be exact. Even though the show is fictional, it was pretty spot on in terms of depicting high school football in the South and Middle America in general. FNL starred Kyle Chandler, who won an Emmy for Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his work on the show, as Coach Taylor, and Connie Britton as his wife, Tami Taylor, both of whom work at Dillon High School.

This heartfelt drama accurately captured what life is like playing football and living in a small town in the South. It explored significant injuries, family struggles, relationships, and the everyday minutiae of high school teenagers trying to navigate through adolescence. The series quickly gained a passionate following because it was not just a football show, but a real drama with emotion, character, and depth.

FNL was inspired by the movie Friday Night Lights, which was released in 2004 and starred Billy Bob Thornton, Tim McGraw, and Britton again. It was inspired by the book “Friday Night Lights: A Town, a Team, and a Dream". Even though the show received universal critical acclaim, it was never a ratings hit, and it was canceled in 2011 after five seasons.

