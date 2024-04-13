Highlights The slowest rebuilds in NBA history have come from the Sacramento Kings, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Golden State Warriors, and the Phoenix Suns.

The Clippers struggled for 15 seasons in LA, overshadowed by the Lakers' success, and impacted by inconsistency.

The Timberwolves faced hardship for 13 seasons, highlighted by blunders in drafts, aiming to shift with Connelly's leadership.

The NBA is an ever-changing league, with teams constantly experiencing upheaval at any given moment. Player movement is at an all-time high, creating uncertainty for any core of a team being intact for the long term. As there are great teams, there are also teams that struggle, some longer than others. Rebuilding is normal in the NBA, but some fanbases have to endure the slowest rebuilds in NBA history.

1 Sacramento Kings: 16 Seasons

2006-07 Through 2021-22

The Sacramento Kings notoriously snapped their NBA record 16-season playoff drought in the 2022-23 season, in which they went seven games and unfortunately were defeated by Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the first round. However, before their resurgence to be a competitive team, it was a very dark time for the team that was lost in the shuffle of NBA franchises in California.

At one point in the team's history, the Kings were one of the best teams in the NBA. They were infamously on the wrong side of a flurry of egregious missed calls against the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2002 Western Conference Finals, which robbed the team of potentially winning the second championship in franchise history.

They were a staple in postseason contention. In the 2005-06 season, the team was led by franchise great, Mike Bibby, along with Kevin Martin, Brad Miller, and Metta World Peace to the eighth seed before the team entered a stage of NBA purgatory.

From that moment until 2022, there were many different stages of progress and setbacks in the Kings' attempt to rebuild to reach the pinnacle that was the 2002 roster. There were great draft selections over the years, such as Demarcus Cousins, who was a perennial All-Star, Isaiah Thomas remains one of the biggest draft steals in NBA history with the 60th pick, and De'Aaron Fox has solidified himself as a cornerstone of the franchise.

Among the few great selections, they are outweighed by several missed opportunities in the draft that derailed any chance at returning to relevancy.

Notable Poor Sacramento Kings Draft Picks Year Selection Name 2008 12 Jason Thompson 2011 10 (Draft Day Trade via Milwaukee Bucks) Jimmer Fredette 2012 5 Thomas Robinson 2013 7 Ben McLemore 2014 8 Nik Stauskas 2018 2 Marvin Bagley

Despite owning a lottery pick each year of their playoff drought, the Kings only have three All-Stars to show for it with one—Isaiah Thomas—reaching that achievement on another team. The track record of missed opportunities is quite extensive and only begins to look bright once the organization drafted Fox to their team. Sacramento displayed the grueling outcome that many teams can potentially face with poor decision-making stemming from those in charge of making decisions.

2 Los Angeles Clippers: 15 Seasons

1976-77 Through 1990-91

The Los Angeles Clippers live in the unfortunate reality that they will never be able to convert Los Angeles into a Clippers town, it will always be the Lakers above all. It didn't help that once the team was relocated from San Diego to Los Angeles, to become the second NBA team in the city, the journey to success was a slow process. During the 15 seasons that the Clippers were unable to make the playoffs, the Lakers were able to win five championships in that same time frame.

It wasn't until the 2020-21 season that the Clippers were able to make the franchise's first Conference Finals appearance. However, during the dark period of rebuilding that the organization went through, there weren't many positives to hold onto.

Notable Poor Los Angeles Clippers Records Between 1976-77 Through 1990-91 Year Record 1981-82 17-65 1982-83 25-57 1986-87 12-70 1987-88 17-65 1988-89 21-61

The Clippers were at the bottom of the barrel in the NBA, and it was obvious why. During the 15-year rebuild, the franchise had 10 different head coaches. In the 1976-77 season, the team cycled through three different head coaches and then entered the following year with an entirely new coach. There was no stability whatsoever.

Although the team wasn't the best at acquiring talent, the Clippers did have solid players during this period. They were the home of two Rookie of the Year award recipients, Adrian Dantley in 1977 and Terry Cummings in 1983. Contrary to a couple of success stories, despite the team possessing a plethora of draft picks, they missed more times than not. In the 1985 NBA Draft, the Clippers selected Benoit Benjamin. Notable players who were selected afterward in that draft class are Chris Mullin, Karl Malone, Joe Dumars, Detlef Schrempf, and Charles Oakley.

It took many years before the Clippers entered the realm of success that they are currently experiencing, and it's clear that they never want to go through the years of rebuilding the organization has suffered in the past.

3 Minnesota Timberwolves: 13 Seasons

2004-05 Through 2016-17

The success of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2023-24 season has been a long time coming for an organization plagued with hardship. Home to some of the most passionate fans in the association, the Timberwolves haven't had the luxury of spoiling their supporters with successful seasons.

Kevin Garnett's MVP season in 2003 seemed like a milestone to usher in a new era of prosperity in Minnesota. However, it would instead be the opposite as the team only made the postseason one more season with Garnett on the roster before parting ways with the Hall of Fame forward in 2007, in a trade to the Boston Celtics. That moment cemented their fate as a perennial lottery team for the following years to come.

Notable Poor Minnesota Timberwolves Draft Picks Year Selection Name 2006 7 (Draft Day Trade via Boston Celtics) Randy Foye 2007 7 Corey Brewer 2009 6 Johnny Flynn 2010 3 Wesley Johnson 2011 2 Derrick Williams 2016 5 Kris Dunn

The Minnesota Timberwolves have multiple blunders in the NBA Draft to their name. In 2006, they selected Brandon Roy with the sixth overall pick and then traded him for Randy Foye, which proved to be a horrible move for Minnesota. It goes without mentioning the infamous 2009 NBA Draft, in which the Timberwolves had the fifth and sixth picks, selecting Ricky Rubio and Johnny Flynn, passing up Stephen Curry.

Luckily for Timberwolves faithful, the team is in a much greater position with Tim Connelly at the helm in the front office. The days of consecutive years of lottery picks are likely in the past.

4 Golden State Warriors: 12 Seasons

1994-95 Through 2005-06

The franchise, with the most recent dynasty in NBA history, has evolved into one of the wealthiest teams in the association. Before the days of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the Warriors and success had an unfamiliar relationship with each other.

The Golden State Warriors were a perennial playoff team before the 1994-95 season. Under legendary coach, Don Nelson, the team was on the right path, but following his resignation, the team went through 12 seasons of rebuilding. It wasn't till he returned to the team in 2006 that the Warriors found success once more with the iconic 'We Believe' squad. However, the years without him consisted of major struggles for the organization.

Notable Poor Golden State Warriors Draft Picks Year Selection Name 1995 1 Joe Smith 1997 8 Adonal Foyle 2002 3 Mike Dunleavy Jr. 2004 11 Andris Biedrins 2005 9 Ike Diogu

Golden State had the opportunity to select first in the 1995 NBA Draft, in which they selected Joe Smith, a selection that would be widely considered one of the biggest busts in history. Despite a long career, Smith was unable to compare against some of his contemporaries in his draft class, such as Kevin Garnett, Rasheed Wallace, Jerry Stackhouse, and Michael Finley.

Once Bob Myers joined the team, he iconically completed one of the greatest rebuilds in recent memory, including excellent draft selections and timely free-agent signings. Golden State serves as a prime example of learning from the mistakes made in the past and making the necessary changes to be among the upper echelon in the NBA.

5 Phoenix Suns: 10 Seasons

2010-11 Through 2019-20

The Phoenix Suns have a rich history of being among the most competitive teams in the NBA but were as dry as the deserts in Arizona during the 2010s. Following the departure of Steve Nash in 2011, it concluded an era of Suns basketball and pointed the team in a different direction. However, that direction took the team down a long path until reaching a point of relevancy once more, with the majority of it being self-induced.

Notable Poor Phoenix Suns Draft Picks Year Selection Name 2012 13 Kendall Marshall 2013 5 Alex Len 2016 4 Dragan Bender 2017 3 Josh Jackson 2018 1 Deandre Ayton

Although Nash left an absence at the guard position, the Suns would become one of the deepest teams at the point guard position. Phoenix would be home to Goran Dragic, Eric Bledsoe, and Isaiah Thomas, but they decided to part ways with Thomas in 2015. The 5-foot-9 guard went on to become an All-Star with the Boston Celtics and top-5 in MVP voting in 2017. The team wasn't able to sustain any stability in the franchise.

During this 10-year playoff drought, the team went through seven different head coaches. This had a major impact on the development of young talent, which they weren't great at doing, besides the success stories of Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, and Cam Johnson.

The Suns have since turned their franchise around with an NBA Finals appearance in 2021 and are now a team with championship expectations since acquiring Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal to pair with Booker.