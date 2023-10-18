Highlights There have been a few teams that have seemingly separated themselves from the pack in the early going of the 2023 NFL season.

While these five teams have all been impressive, every one of them has also shown a crack or two, a weakness in their armor that opponents could try to exploit.

While the AFC has the far better quality overall, the NFC also looks like it's fielding a couple of serious Super Bowl contenders this season.

As the NFL season heats up and the top five teams emerge as formidable contenders, it's time to go beyond the surface and explore their weaknesses. No team is impervious to the challenges, from the seemingly unstoppable 49ers to the high-flying Buffalo Bills. In this deep dive, we'll uncover the chinks in their armor, revealing the vulnerabilities that could thwart their journeys to the Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs, synonymous with offensive firepower and electrifying plays, have, in recent years, dominated the NFL with their high-octane offense led by Patrick Mahomes. However, even the mightiest have weaknesses, and for the Chiefs, that weakness might just be a missing piece of the puzzle—an elite wide receiver.

The Chiefs do have depth in this department and reasons for optimism, but they lack that one game-changing, lights-out wide receiver who can be a constant threat down the field. While superstar tight end Travis Kelce is undoubtedly incredible, relying solely on him can be a double-edged sword. Sure, Kelce is a force to be reckoned with, but predictability can be a death sentence in the world of the NFL.

The Chiefs' offense, a symphony of innovation, may risk turning into a one-man show. The absence of an elite wide receiver puts a tremendous burden on Kelce, and while he's more than capable of shouldering that load, there are better scenarios than this one. Opposing defenses have learned to read the Chiefs' playbook, focusing on Kelce, which could stifle their explosive plays down the field. To remain at the top of their game, the Chiefs need that wide receiver who can stretch the field and keep defenders guessing.

In the cutthroat world of the NFL, having all your cards on the table is a must. For the Chiefs, this means addressing the wide receiver position, not just for the present but for the long term. It's a missing link in their offensive juggernaut, and plugging that hole could be the key to keeping the Chiefs' Super Bowl dreams alive and well. After all, every great magician knows that the best tricks are the ones you never see coming.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are soaring high this season but navigating turbulent skies in their secondary as injuries continue to mount. The latest blow comes from a safety crisis threatening their promising start.

With the recent signing of veteran wide receiver Julio Jones, the Eagles are strengthening their offensive firepower. However, their defense, particularly the safety position, is facing a dire situation. Justin Evans remains on injured reserve, Reed Blankenship has been dealing with a rib injury, and Sydney Brown has been sidelined with a nagging hamstring issue. The result? Terrell Edmunds is the sole healthy safety on the roster.

To make matters worse, the Eagles have had to rely on unorthodox measures to plug the gaps. Mekhi Garner, an undrafted rookie cornerback with no prior NFL snaps, has been thrust into the safety role due to the shortage of options. This desperate move underscores the extent of the Eagles' secondary woes.

While Philly has managed to put up a commendable defensive performance despite the odds, they have not been one of the better teams against the pass, and they've allowed several late touchdown drives. The Eagles may be flying high, but their secondary is under heavy fire.

Buffalo Bills

As the NFL season progresses, the Buffalo Bills find themselves at a crossroads, seeking answers to an issue that has reared its head in recent games: the reliability of their wide receiver corps beyond star Stefon Diggs. Their struggles sustaining drives against teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Giants have thrown a spotlight on their passing attack.

One contributing factor to their passing woes is the injury to tight end Dalton Kincaid, which compelled offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey to employ the 11-personnel set featuring three wide receivers. This strategy fell below expectations in their recent matchup against the Giants.

Josh Allen completed just 15 of 22 passes in this formation, with a modest 98 yards, one touchdown, and an interception. The glaring issue was the yards per attempt, a meager 4.5, significantly below Allen's season average of eight. This struggle emphasizes a pre-existing question: can the Bills rely on receivers like Gabe Davis, Khalil Shakir, Deonte Harty, and Trent Sherfield to provide consistent offensive production?

The game against the Giants was indicative of the challenge. Gabe Davis, who played 82% of the snaps, managed only three catches, Khalil Shakir one, Deonte Harty one (a 3-yard touchdown), and Trent Sherfield none. While the Bills have successfully run the ball out of the 11 personnel, especially against the Giants, who were keen on preventing deep passes, the wide receiver dilemma remains a significant concern.

In their quest to establish a rhythm and achieve offensive balance, they'll need to navigate the fine line of using all available personnel effectively while ensuring that the key players, like Diggs, can get into the game's groove. The Bills have excelled in the 12 personnel set, with Allen achieving a remarkable 75.7% completion rate from this formation.

San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have been an absolute force to be reckoned with in the NFL this season. But despite their impressive record, the 49ers aren't without their vulnerabilities. Quarterback Brock Purdy has been lighting it up this season. His efficiency has been impressive, and the results speak for themselves, but here's the twist: his performance is different when he faces man coverage instead of zone.

Against zone coverage, Purdy is in a class of his own. His completion percentage and yards per attempt rank among the top quarterbacks in the league. However, when the defense shifts to man coverage, it's like a different ballgame for Purdy. In the Niners' first loss of the season to the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, there was a stark contrast in Purdy's play.

According to ESPN's Nick Wagoner, the Browns employed man coverage on 71 percent of the second-year QB's drop backs, holding him to an ugly 7.5 QBR on those plays. A big reason for that was Purdy's inability to make plays while under pressure, which came on 47 percent of those man coverage drop backs.

All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams' injury issues during the game didn't help, but still, the formula Cleveland used could be one that other teams take note of and start to use to slow down Kyle Shanahan's high-powered unit.

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have been a sight to see in 2023, especially thanks to an offensive onslaught that's been breaking records and striking terror into the hearts of opponents. However, even in the midst of their formidable performance, a potential Achilles' heel could haunt them as the season unfolds.

The Miami Dolphins defense has had its share of ups and downs this season. It's a classic case of "good against the bad, but bad against the good." When they've faced formidable opponents like the Los Angeles Chargers and the Buffalo Bills, their defensive armor has shown chinks. Allowing a combined 82 points and a whopping 847 yards in these matchups is a stark reminder of their struggle against elite offenses.

The hapless Carolina Panthers also wasted no time in bulldozing through Miami's run defense. In the first quarter of their Week 6 matchup, they plowed their way to 63 rushing yards, with Chuba Hubbard leading the charge. Hubbard carved a path through Miami's defense, amassing 49 yards on eight carries and capping it off with a six-yard rushing touchdown.

This early assault underscored the Dolphins' ongoing struggle to contain ground attacks. It was a worry after they allowed the Chargers to trample them for 233 yards in Week 1, but they had seemingly plugged that hole in the ensuing weeks. Hubbard's big performance early in that Week 6 contest was a reminder that they may still need to make improvements in their run defense.

