Highlights MMA fighters must follow strict rules, like no eye pokes or hair pulling, to protect their safety in the cage.

Despite their dominance in MMA, not all all-time greats would necessarily excel in street fights without rules.

Guys like Max Holloway and Wanderlei Silva could be top contenders in a street fight, though.

Though MMA may appear as a sanctioned street fight, believe it or not, there’s a reason why it’s called a sport. In the UFC, and other MMA organizations, fighters have to oblige by a strict set of rules that may go unnoticed. Cage fighters have gloves, are checked for weapons and can’t do many forms of attacks that would fly on the street like eye pokes and hair pulling. The well-enforced unified ruleset is designed to protect fighters’ safety.

However, if rules and regulations were thrown out of the equation, it's no foregone conclusion all-time great MMA champions would dominate in street fights. It’s unlikely we will ever get to see a no-holds barred fight be sanctioned as MMA had to breakthrough so many boundaries to get to where it is today, but just for the sake of fun, who would be the best MMA fighter in a street fight?

Max Holloway

MMA record: 26-7 (12 KOs, 2 SUBs), UFC wins: 22, Best win: Justin Gaethje

The sports world may know Max Holloway following his gladiatorial win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, one of the greatest fight cards in history. For those that have followed Holloway for the last decade, his savagery would always outshine his victories. There are so many great moments in his career to point to, but a few that come to mind were against Brian Ortega and Calvin Kattar.

In the Ortega fight, Holloway was pulverizing the pretty face of “T-City” and at one point during the onslaught, Max held up Ortega’s own hand to show him how to stop taking punches. The other time was against Kattar, where Holloway was talking with the commentary team while setting the single fight record for the most strikes thrown/landed. Max’s beast mode is why he ranks high as a potential street fighter. The dude was born to conquer.

Rampage Jackson

MMA record: 38-14 (20 KOs, 4 SUBs), UFC wins: 8, Best win: Chuck Liddell

Back in the day, the bone-chilling howl of one Rampage Jackson would signify that violence was in short order. The stare of Jackson as he marched to the PRIDE FC ring or UFC cage was legendary. Jackson’s skill set was fine-tuned at boxing, but when the bell rang, he turned into a marauding slugger who couldn’t care less about his opponents' martial arts disciplines.

Famously, Rampage had his arm caught in a deep triangle attempt, but the hulking fighter hurled him up over his head and back down to the mat for the knockout victory. In a street fight, Jackson’s hunting-like mindset and reluctance to go to the ground would make him an even more dangerous man outside a regulated cage fight. Just a look from Jackson might scare away an attacker.

Nate Diaz

MMA record: 21-13 (5 KOs, 12 SUBs), UFC wins: 16, Best win: Conor McGregor

Nate Diaz is an icon in the sport for his no-care persona in professional settings and his scrappy attitude when it’s fight night. He has no problem throwing up the middle finger to his opponents in the midst of battle. He may not be the biggest talker at press conferences, but his body language during his fights speaks volumes.

Diaz has the respect of the fans because of his huge fights against Cowboy Cerrone, Conor McGregor, Leon Edwards and so on. What took his badass image to new heights was his scraps outside the cage. The Stockton native has had run-ins with McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov that resulted in energy drinks being wizzed across a theater or a confrontation pouring out into an arena’s food court. Because of his experience on the street, Diaz is a sure bet in a tussle.

Jorge Masvidal

MMA record: 35-17 (16 KOs, 2 SUBs), UFC wins: 12, Best win: Ben Askren

Jorge Masvidal is a street fighter through and through. He literally began his fighting journey in a Miami backyard fight league run by street legend, Kimbo Slice. No gloves or time limits were used in these fights, they were pure mano a mano and Masvidal excelled in them. A born fighter, Masvidal brought his confidence and hunger to compete at the highest levels of the UFC.

Many times “Gamebred” fell victim to the points system that MMA is based around as he was looking to throw down, yet his opponents were trying to win on the scorecards. In 2019, after an epiphany, Masvidal turned his career around, earning three straight KOs, setting the record for the fastest KO in UFC history and winning the Male Fighter of The Year award.

Wanderlei Silva

MMA record: 35-14 (27 KOs, 1 SUB), UFC wins: 5, Best win: Rampage Jackson

In his prime, Wanderlei Silva is easily the scariest fighter on this list. While Rampage Jackson is nobody to play with, Silva beat the brakes off him twice when they met in PRIDE FC. In his heyday, the “Ax Murderer” was a buzz saw and would overwhelm his foes with his signature flurries of punches. Watch one of the greatest KOs in UFC history here.

The Brazilian wasn’t just an undisciplined brawler either. Silva took his health and fitness very seriously as it helped him throw bombs without the consequence of gassing out, making him an even worse nightmare for others. Silva never wore UFC gold, but in PRIDE FC, he was one of the greatest fighters to ever compete for the iconic MMA organization, and if a fight broke in the stands or on the streets, Silva would be the number one guy you’d want to call upon.