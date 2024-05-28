Highlights The top five UFC lightweight title fights of all time have been ranked.

Conor McGregor's showdown with Khabib Nurmagomedov will go down as one of the biggest bouts in the history of the sport.

Gray Maynard's clash with Frankie Edgar at UFC 125 was a chaotic contest that had fans jumping out of their seats.

A huge lightweight title fight is happening this upcoming weekend at UFC 302 which will take place in Newark, New Jersey. Dominant champion Islam Makhachev will look to successfully defend his lightweight title for the third time against the always-entertaining veteran Dustin Poirier. A win over 'The Diamond' will no doubt see Makhachev go down as one of the greatest fighters to ever compete in the 155-pound division.

With fans expecting another great 155-pound showdown this weekend, it's fair to say that there have been some iconic fights for the lightweight belt over the years. Here, GIVEMESPORT takes a look at the top five best title bouts in the history of the division.

5 Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler

UFC 262 - 15/05/2021

The 24th of October 2020 marked a fresh beginning for the UFC's lightweight division. Following Khabib Nurmagomedov's dominant win over Justin Gaethje, the Russian former champion announced his retirement from the sport at the age of just 32 due to losing his father months prior to the fight.

Five months later, the lightweight title was officially vacated, and it was announced that Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler would fight for the vacant belt at UFC 262. There was some controversy around this fight being made as, at the time, many people believed that Chandler was not deserving of a title shot. The American had only one fight in the UFC compared to Oliveira's 27, including an impressive eight-fight win streak at the time. However, once the fight was over, nobody was complaining.

Oliveira and Chandler had one of the best sprint-like fights in UFC history. Despite the bout only lasting five minutes and 19 seconds, it was non-stop action. 'Do Bronx' somehow managed to survive an early onslaught from Chandler which saw him get cracked with a big left hand just 40 seconds into the first round, and then brutally knocked down and almost finished with huge power shots with almost two minutes left of the first round. The remaining two minutes of the first round saw Oliveira flat on his back taking ground and pound from Chandler.

Both fighters came out aggressive and swinging straight from the off in the second round, and this saw Chandler swing, step back, and get caught with a huge left hook which dropped him. Oliveira swarmed the American while he was hurt and managed to put 'Iron' down for a second time with another huge left hand which, this time, led to the fight being stopped and Oliveira being crowned the undisputed UFC lightweight champion.

Related Top 10 Brazilian UFC Fighters of all Time (Ranked) Ahead of the UFC's return to Brazil for UFC 301, the top 10 Brazilian fighters in the promotion's history have been ranked.

4 Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor

UFC 229 - 06/10/2018

Khabib and Conor McGregor have arguably the best rivalry in UFC history and at UFC 229, the two fought in the most anticipated fight in MMA history. The bad blood between the two started on the week of UFC 223, specifically when Khabib and his team cornered McGregor's close friend at the time, Artem Lobov, and slapped him. After seeing that, McGregor and his team jumped on a plane and flew to New York, where they would then smash the windows of the fighters' bus just days out from the event.

Khabib won the lightweight title at UFC 223 following a dominant win over Al Iaquinta, winning the belt which the Irishman was stripped of. Just six months down the line at UFC 229, the two were booked to face off in the cage. The feud had so much animosity that the first press conference between the two had a heavy police presence and no fans were allowed in the arena.

The first round of the fight went exactly how most people thought the fight was going to go, with Khabib landing a very early takedown on McGregor and the Russian would keep him down for the whole round and land some nasty shots on the Irishman. McGregor had the advantage at the start of every round due to his striking ability, but having such an advantage caused him to become complacent, which led to him being cracked and dropped by a huge right hook from the Russian.

'The Eagle' landed a huge right hand, pressured McGregor to the cage once he got back to his feet, and once again landed a takedown and kept him controlled for the rest of the round, again landing some nasty ground and pound on 'The Notorious.'

Round three was where Khabib started to face adversity for the first time in his career. McGregor landed a significant amount of clean shots on Khabib, which at the time didn't seem to bother him that much, but most likely caused McGregor to win the round. Round four is when the Irishman started to fade, though. He was incredibly tired and was taken down by the Russian and was submitted three minutes into the round with a neck crank.

The bad blood didn't end there, however, as, following his win, the Russian jumped the cage and attacked McGregor's cornerman Dillon Danis, which then led to several Russians entering the Octagon and attacking McGregor.

Related 10 Highest Gates in UFC History The 10 highest gates in UFC history as Dana White confirms UFC 303 breaks record.

3 BJ Penn vs Diego Sanchez

UFC 107 - 12/12/2009

Two UFC OG's, BJ Penn and Diego Sanchez, faced off against each other at UFC 107 for the former's UFC lightweight title. Going into the fight, following an unsuccessful move up to welterweight to challenge Georges St-Pierre, Penn moved back down to 155 and successfully defended his title against Kenny Florian and a win against Diego Sanchez at UFC 107 would see him break the record for the most consecutive UFC lightweight title defences (3).

'The Prodigy' was met with a tough task as he was booked to face the always-ready-for-war Sanchez. 'The Nightmare,' at the time, was on a four-fight winning streak and took the fight against Penn just six months after one of the best and most brutal fights of all time against Clay Guida.

Penn was arguably in the midst of his prime when this fight happened, and it clearly showed. Throughout the fight, there was a clear skill difference between the two fighters, with Penn always being one step ahead of Sanchez. 'The Nightmare' got badly hurt just 30 seconds into the fight but, to his credit, fought on and did not give up.

Sanchez could not avoid Penn's striking and, despite attempting 27 takedowns, he was unable to land a single one, which kept him taking huge amounts of damage on the feet, but being the fighter he is, Sanchez fought on. Penn's boxing was always elite throughout his UFC career, but it was a huge head kick which caused the most damage to Sanchez in the fight.

Penn caught Sanchez with a big head kick which opened up a huge, nasty cut which busted him wide open. The nasty cut on his forehead was not the only damage Sanchez was sporting throughout the fight, as he had a broken nose and split lip to go along with the damage to his forehead. The cut was so bad that the fight was later called off by the doctor in the fifth round.

2 Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski

UFC 284 - 12/02/2023

At UFC 284 in his home country of Australia, Alexander Volkanovski made the move up to lightweight to challenge for Makhachev’s world title in an aim to become a two-division UFC champion. ‘The Great’ had cleared out the featherweight division and was given a title shot against the newly crowned Russian champion.

This fight was one of the most high-level MMA fights we have ever seen as it involved two of the best fighters of our generation facing off against each other in a huge fight with such high stakes. The first round saw both fighters seemingly stun each other on the feet and ultimately ended with the Russian on Volk’s back looking for a submission attempt, but he was able to see out the round. Most of the second round was contested mainly as a kickboxing bout and Volkanovski managed to hurt Makhachev again, but the Russian then answered back by hurting the featherweight champion in return.

After two rounds of what was mainly a kickboxing fight, the third round was much more grappling heavy and this is where the skill of both men started to show. Despite Makhachev’s huge size advantage, Volkanovski was more than holding his own in the grappling department and round three saw some incredible, high-level grappling exchanges between the two.

Round four was the Aussie's weakest of the fight. Makhachev managed to secure a big takedown just a minute-and-a-half into the fourth round and kept Volkanovski there for the rest of the round, winning it in the process.

After a close four rounds, round five ended up being one of the best in UFC title fight history. The pair were striking and grappling back and forth and were very even in the round until Volkanovski shockingly dropped the Russian with one minute left and kept him on the ground for the rest of the fight. Makhachev was awarded the unanimous decision victory and saw Volkanovski unsuccessful in his attempt to become a two-division UFC champion.

1 Gray Maynard vs Frankie Edgar

UFC 125 - 01/01/2011

The second fight between Gray Maynard and Frankie Edgar was contested for the UFC lightweight title and is one of the best and most chaotic fights in the history of the promotion. The fight, which took place on New Year's Day in 2011, is still to this day one of only a few draws which have happened in UFC title fights.

In the very first round of the fight, Maynard dropped Edgar a staggering three times and looked almost certain to have him down and out. However, 'The Answer' fought back and managed to get his legs underneath him for the remainder of the round and somehow managed to get himself to the second. Edgar produced what was practically a miracle as he came back in the second and completely dominated Maynard, slamming and outlanding him.

The fight after the first round was practically all Edgar and went to a decision after five incredible rounds, but due to the insanity of the first round with Maynard dropping him three times, it caused some unrest on the judges' scorecards.

Two judges scored the fight each way, with one judge giving it to Maynard and one to Edgar. The third judge scored the fight 47-47, which forced the fight to be a split draw - meaning Edgar remained the 155-pound king.