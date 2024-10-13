A symbol of belonging to a community of supporters or a veritable fashion phenomenon, over the years the football shirt has become an essential part of the global clothing landscape. And everyone has their own definition of a good soccer shirt.

For some, eccentricity reigns supreme. And while the jersey has an aesthetic importance, it can also have a sentimental value. While many are eventually forgotten, some will go down in history for the memories they contain. MLS is no exception to this rule. Although younger than many of its rivals, the North American soccer league has also, in its almost 30 years of existence, produced many memorable items of equipment.

From the colorful shirts of the late Tampa Bay Mutiny franchise to the classics of the LA Galaxy , there are many examples of memorable shirts. So today, GIVEMESPORT delves into the MLS archives to compile a list of the 50 best kits of all time.

To compile this ranking, each of the journalists at GIVEMESPORT drew up their own list of the 50 best jerseys in MLS history. The results were then compiled jersey by jersey using a points system (the number 1 on each list earned 50 points, while the number 50 gained just one).

50 1998 Dallas Burn (Home)

Similar to the design worn by the Tampa Bay Mutiny in 1997, the 1998 home shirt of the then Dallas Burn is also a model of esthetics. In the club's colors, it also features the mythical cavalier logo and the famous wordmark in the center.

49 2024 Los Angeles FC (Home)

A minimalist look for a successful result? That's what LAFC has achieved with its home shirt. An ode to the club's identity and the love of its supporters, who inspired the design.

48 2024 New York Red Bulls (Away)

Conceived as a tribute to the rich history and vibrant community that have shaped the club, the design of the 2024 NY Red Bulls away jersey resonates like a small revolution in the North American football landscape.

47 2020 Los Angeles FC (Home)

All-black shirts always make an impact. Even more so when they're decorated with subtle touches of gold. A real masterclass from Los Angeles FC.

46 2014 Sporting Kansas City (Away)

Unlike many of its peers, whose weakness was clearly verticality, Sporting Kansas City opted for horizontal stripes for its away shirt in 2014. A successful move for the defending champions at the time.

45 2006 Real Salt Lake (Home)

Bringing back fond memories of the 2006 World Cup, Real Salt Lake 's ‘Teamgeist’ home kit could well have been worn by the Spanish national team during the competition. But to do so, the club's name would certainly have had to be removed from the heart of the shirt. But that's where the charm comes from.

44 2014 LA Galaxy (Home)

Taking the usual vertical stripe found on LA Galaxy home shirts, the 2014 version was intended to convey the incessant movement and boundless energy of the City of Angels. And it worked for a team on its way to its fifth national championship.

43 2017 Columbus Crew (Home)

Once again, it's a detail, the chequered pattern on the sides of the jersey, that puts the Columbus Crew SC on this list. The reward for a fine aesthetic effort.

42 2023 LA Galaxy (Away)

Representing the region's olive groves, orange groves and vineyards, the LA Galaxy's 2023 away jersey was highlighted by the colors of the Californian city's flag on the neck and sleeves. A true ode to La La Land.

41 2013 Sporting Kansas City (Third_

Sporting Kansas City unveiled a predominantly black third jersey in 2013 to commemorate their early days. It was a fitting tribute, as the club won the second MLS Cup in its history that year.

40 2022 Vancouver Whitecaps (Away)

Twelve years after its last appearance, the alternative white-on-blue was back on the Vancouver Whitecaps ' away shirt in 2022. Unfortunately, the Canadians were only able to wear it during the regular season, when they failed to qualify for the play-offs.

39 2017 Orlando SC (Away)

Orlando City SC may have had a particularly complicated season in 2017, but the club still made its mark with the beauty of its away shirt, which combines the club colors with a subtle gold border.

38 1996 Kansas City Wizards (Home)

Then known as the Kansas City Wiz, the Missouri club began its MLS history in style. A black jersey featuring the rainbow that appears on the club's logo, the colors were combined in a wave-like pattern, giving the kit a unique charm.

37 2017 CF Montreal (Home)

The CF Montreal home jersey for the 2017 season is the perfect example of how a basic template can be enhanced by additional elements. This is the role played here by the two thin gray vertical stripes that add relief to the Canadian club's jersey.

36 2018 Minnesota United (Home)

A jersey with vertical stripes colored in shades of gray, touches of sky blue reminiscent of its logo and Minnesota United adorned itself with a jersey that could be described as effective for the 2018 season.

35 2009 Houston Dynamo (Home)

Although still predominant, the Houston Dynamo 's famous ‘Wildcatter’ orange made way for the presence of gray elements for their home jersey in 2009.

34 2016 LA Galaxy (Home)

What makes this LA Galaxy shirt so special is not so much its simple design, but the pedigree of the players who have worn it. From Steven Gerrard to Landon Donovan, via Robbie Keane and Nigel de Jong, this is a five-star cast.

33 2022 Philadelphia Union (Away)

Featuring a vertical stripe for the first time in five years, the 2022 Philadelphia Union away jersey is a tribute to the Pennsylvania city and its fans. And it's no coincidence that it has been named ‘For U’.

32 2013 Toronto FC (Home)

In 2013, Toronto FC offered its supporters a jersey with Canadian imagery taken to the extreme. A giant maple leaf was inlaid on a red jersey with blue detailing for an extremely pleasing look.

31 2012 New York Red Bulls (Home)

A classic of the 2010s, the New York Red Bulls home shirt has left its mark on a generation. A legacy fostered by players such as Thierry Henry, Kenny Cooper and Rafael Marquez, who helped their team to fourth place in the overall standings.