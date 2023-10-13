Highlights Ja'Marr Chase had a career day against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5, catching 15 passes and scoring 3 touchdowns. Those 15 passes were not quite enough to crack the top eight single-game receptions totals, but the youngster was knocking on the doorstep.

While only eight men have grabbed 17+ receptions in a single game, another eight have grabbed 16 in a game, hence why our list was slimmed down to eight rather than the standard 10.

The top eight single-game reception totals include performances from a wide variety of players from Hall of Famers, to old timers, to Pro Bowlers, even to tight ends.

Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase had himself a game he'll never forget in Week 5 of the 2023 season against the Arizona Cardinals. Chase was on the receiving end of three TD passes from Joe Burrow, paving the way for a 34-20 win.

Those 3 touchdowns were only part of the story. Chase also made his way into Bengals history. His career night saw him haul in 15 passes, a franchise record. However, as incredible as it was, Chase surprisingly did not crack the top eight or even the top 15 for receptions in a single game in NFL history. Here's who did make that illustrious list, including one all-time performance from earlier in the 2023 season.

8 Clark Gaines, 17 Receptions — September 21, 1980 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Unless you're upwards of 70 years old, and an ardent New York Jets fans, you've likely never heard of Clark Gaines. That being said, the San Francisco 49ers players in 1980 were all-too-familiar with him. Gaines caught the ball, was tackled, got up, and dusted himself off 17 times against the Niners on September 21, 1980.

The unique thing about Gaines, with respect to this list, is that he was a running back. Another strange aspect is that he hauled in nearly half of his season total in catches in this game alone, as he finished the 1980 campaign with just 36 catches, which wasn't even a career-high.

7 Antonio Brown, 17 Receptions — November 8, 2015 vs. Oakland Raiders

As little known as was the name of Tom Fears, as well known is the name Antonio Brown. Brown was very small in stature by wide receiver standards, but he made huge play after huge play from sideline toe taps to pinning balls on his helmet to circus one-handers.

Most remember him as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, angering NFC North opponents every Sunday. And while it wasn't a division foe that incurred his wrath, the Oakland Raiders were the victims of his 17-catch performance on November 8, 2015. Brown racked up 284 yards to help preserve the win in a highly-contested 38-35 affair.

6 Tom Fears, 18 Receptions — December 3, 1950 vs. Green Bay Packers

Most football fans have never heard of Tom Fears, though he put fear into plenty of DBs when he played. Fears was showing off his skills for nine seasons between 1948 and 1956. The Los Angeles Rams originally drafted Fears as a defensive back, but realized his ability to go after the ball would best be suited for a receiver. Another interesting note about him is that his college career was interrupted by military service during WWII.

In one game against the Green Bay Packers in 1950, Fears had a career output. He grabbed 18 catches for 189 yards in a 51-14 blowout against the Packers. While he wasn't the most fleet of foot, his routes were a thing of precision and beauty.

Because he wasn't the fastest wideout in the game, he often ran buttonhook routes, and had an incredible knack for warding off defenders, making catches in traffic on a weekly basis. Those 18 catches he had against the Pack were part of a career that saw him receive 400 passes for nearly 6,000 yards and 38 touchdowns.

5 Brandon Marshall, 18 Receptions — September 14, 2008 vs. San Diego Chargers

Believe it or not, this won't be the last time you're reading Brandon Marshall's name on this list. That's just how good the imposing Marshall was in his heyday. Pretty hard to believe he bounced around the NFL, playing for a total of six different teams.

Marshall is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024. Will he be enshrined in Canton? His statistics against those of his era confirm that he should definitely be in consideration, but will they stack up against the greats of his position all-time is a question that is yet to be determined. If you ask any San Diego Chargers DB who tried to cover the 6'5", 232-lb Denver Broncos wideout in September 2008, they'd probably tell you he should be a unanimous choice.

Keenan Allen has prototypical size for a wide receiver at 6'2", 211 pounds. He's a problem for defensive backs in the league and that was never more apparent than in a game against the Minnesota Vikings early in the 2023 season. Allen used his size and strength to bring in 18 catches in a victory for the previously-winless Los Angeles Chargers on September 24.

Allen was targeted 20 times, grabbing all but two of those attempts thrown his way. It was by far his best performance of the campaign and arguably, of his entire career. His previous high in receptions was just eight. Charger fans can expect more balls to be thrown his way after he carved up Minnesota for 215 yards and a score in that outstanding performance.

3 Jason Witten, 18 Receptions — October 28, 2012 vs. New York Giants

Enter the first tight end on this list, Jason Witten. Although that was his position, he was an absolute go-to pass catcher for the Dallas Cowboys during his career. Witten played nearly two decades in th NFL, catching over 1,200 footballs. That mark ranks him second, behind only Tony Gonzalez, for the most in league history.

His 18-catch afternoon came against their hated rivals, the New York Giants. And while his performance didn't help parlay things into a win against New York, it was a defining moment for the Tennessee native who gave Dallas fans plenty to cheer about. How popular is this former third round draft pick ? He has over 850,000 followers on Twitter.

2 Terrell Owens, 20 Receptions — December 17, 2000 vs. Chicago Bears

Several years before he told fans to get their popcorn ready for the "T.O. Show" as a Cowboy, Terrell Owens was suited up in a San Francisco 49ers uniform. Owens was a cocky player, not afraid to talk. But, he was able to back it up. His bite was truly as big as his bark.

On a winter day by the bay in Frisco in 2000, Owens was on the back end of 20 passes for completions from Jeff Garcia. He tallied a ridiculous game-high 283 yards and a score in the win over the Chicago Bears.

Although it was a down year for the storied franchise, as they went just 6-10, Owens shined, as he did throughout his Hall of Fame career. A little known fact is that his middle name is Eldorado, Spanish for gold, which is all the more surprising considering that's the kind of middle name you'd think a guy like Owens would want to be parroting around.

1 Brandon Marshall, 21 Receptions — December 13, 2009 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Over 67,000 fans filled the stadium in Indianapolis on December 13, 2009. Not only did they watch their beloved Indianapolis Colts win a game against the Denver Broncos 28-16, but they saw visiting wide receiver, Brandon Marshall, accomplish a feat that will be pretty darn difficult to top.

Marshall was in his fourth NFL season. He hailed from Central Florida, not exactly a powerhouse of a college football program. Marshall didn't get the memo on that. On this day, Marshall ran clean routes, used his size, speed, and magnets for hands to haul in 21 catches.

It set a record for the league that has stood for 14 years and counting. These gaudy numbers, though a record, were not a complete surprise. The big wideout had over 100 catches in a season six times in his career.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

