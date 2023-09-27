Highlights Most of the top players in the NFL are generally drafted in the first three or four rounds, but there have been some real diamonds in the rough in the later rounds over the years.

The New Orleans Saints have employed a couple of the best late round wide receivers in NFL history.

Other late draftees on our list include the original GOAT, the current GOAT, a running back who "Knows" football, arguably the greatest pass rusher of all-time, and more.

When drafted out of college to play in the NFL, the goal is to be drafted as early as possible. It guarantees more prestige, and more importantly, more money and playing time. But some players are slept on until the later rounds, and they must prove themselves on the field more than others.

Most of the players drafted in the fifth round or later do not usually become elite NFL players, but there have been more than a few Cinderella stories in the NFL over the years. Finding value is the most important of the draft, and no players embodied the idea of a draft steal more than these 10 guys.

10 Joe Horn, Wide Receiver - 5th Round, 135th Pick

Horn was drafted in 1996 by the Kansas City Chiefs and in his four seasons there, his stats were moderate, totaling 53 receptions for 879 yards and seven touchdowns in 49 games. In 2000, Horn signed with New Orleans, and that’s where he made a name for himself.

In his first year with the Saints, Horn had 94 receptions for 1,340 yards and eight touchdowns. In that same campaign Horn was selected for his first of four Pro Bowls, three of which would come consecutively from 2000-2002. He would go on to have four 1,000-yard receiving seasons during his seven-year stint with the Saints while setting single-season franchise records for receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Horn finished his career in the NFL with 603 receptions for 8,744 yards and 58 touchdowns and was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2010. His son, Jaycee, is now a cornerback in the NFL for the Carolina Panthers.

9 Marques Colston, Wide Receiver - 7th Round, 252nd Pick

It’s rare for any professional athlete to spend their entire career with one team, but Marques Colston is one of the names on that shortlist. The wide receiver was predicted to go undrafted but with only eight picks left in the 2006 draft, the New Orleans Saints took a chance on him. That was the easy part for Colston. He had to compete with three other receivers during training camp to get his spot on the roster.

He made his debut in the first regular season game with four receptions for 49 yards and his first career touchdown. It only went up from there for Colston as he earned a spot on the All Rookie-Team that year. In the 2009 season, New Orleans made it to the Super Bowl and Colston not only started that game but contributed seven receptions for 85 yards, assisting Who Dat nation in getting their first Super Bowl win.

Colston retired as a Saint in 2015 after a 10-year career in which he caught 711 passes for 9,759 yards and 72 touchdowns, all of which remain career franchise records for the Saints. He was inducted into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame alongside Reggie Bush in 2019.

8 Bo Jackson, Running Back - 7th round, 183rd pick

After an impressive college career at Auburn, Heisman trophy winner Bo Jackson was initially drafted first overall in the 1986 draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But there was an incident with Tampa Bay recruiting while Jackson was still at Auburn, which he believed was an attempt by the Bucs to scuttle his college baseball career. So, he decided to play for the MLB's Kansas City Royals instead.

Bo Jackson might’ve left football, but football did not leave Bo Jackson. The following season the L.A. Raiders drafted Jackson in a desperate attempt to get him to play there and it worked. Even though he did not start he became one of the most dominant players in the league for a few years, even gaining national attention for the iconic "Bo Knows" Nike ad campaign.

In 1990, he made the Pro Bowl and over a 38-game career he rushed for 2,782 yards and 16 touchdowns on 5.4 yards per carry. Unfortunately, in the 1990 playoffs Jackson suffered a brutal hip injury which ended his football career and shortened his baseball career. He goes down as the ultimate "what could’ve been". But even so, he is still the only player to make an NFL Pro Bowl and the MLB All-Star game.

7 Terrell Davis, Running Back - 6th Round, 196th Pick

The Denver Broncos selected Terrell Davis out of Georgia in 1995. He immediately made a big impression on the Broncos considering he became a starter as a rookie. After topping 1,000 yards in his rookie year, Davis stepped it up a notch in his sophomore season, as he was named Offensive Player of the Year when he ran for 1,538 yards and 13 touchdowns. But he was just getting started. In 1997, he rushed for 1,750 yards and a league-high 15 touchdowns.

Then, the following season in 1998, he became just the fourth running back in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season and led the league yet again in rushing touchdowns (21) while also picking up NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year honors. Davis was clutch in the biggest games as well. In the 1997 and 1998 postseasons he managed to put up seven straight 100-yard games, including back-to-back Super Bowl wins.

Unfortunately, Davis’s impressive run came to a screeching halt when he suffered a devastating knee injury in 1999. The tailback played for three more seasons afterward, but only in 17 games altogether, and in 2001 he retired. He played only seven seasons, but he still managed three First-Team All-Pro selections, the Super Bowl XXXII MVP award, and a bust in the Hall of Fame, into which he was inducted in 2017.

6 Joe Klecko, Defensive Tackle - 6th Round, 144th Pick

Drafted by the New York Jets in 1977, Joe Klecko was a terror on the defensive line. His strength, quickness, and versatility allowed him to play multiple positions—and he excelled in all of them. He was the only player in NFL history to be selected for the Pro Bowl at all three positions on the line. Klecko had eight sacks in his rookie season, setting a Jets record for a rookie.

In 1981, he won Defensive Player of the Year with a league high of 20.5 sacks, which alongside teammate Mark Gastineau's 20 sacks, contributed to giving the “New York Sack Exchange” defense a total of 66 sacks that season. In the second game of the 1982 season, Klecko ruptured the patella tendon in his right knee, and though he made two more All-Pro teams in 1983 and 1985, he was never the same menace as he was in 1981 again.

In Klecko's 12-year NFL career, he tallied 78 sacks in 155 games with four Pro Bowl appearances. In 2004, he became the third player in Jets history to have his jersey number, 73, retired and nearly two decades later in 2023, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

5 Shannon Sharpe - Tight End, 7th Round, 192nd Pick

Shannon Sharpe stood at an imposing 6’2", 230-lbs during his playing days. Most teams thought he was too big to be a pass-catcher, but he proved them wrong when he retired as the all-time leader in catches, touchdowns, and yards by a tight end. The odds were already stacked against Sharpe from the beginning as he attended Savannah State, a Division-II school, which made it harder to get noticed by NFL teams.

Nonetheless, Sharpe was selected by the Denver Broncos in 1990 and had a slow start, catching only 29 passes in his first two seasons. He finally found his groove on the field in his third campaign with the Broncos, leading the team in receiving with 53 catches for 640 yards and his first Pro Bowl nod. After that breakout year, Sharpe never caught less than 60 passes for the rest of his career.

Sharpe left Denver at the turn of the century and headed to Baltimore to play for the Ravens, where he earned a Pro Bowl in 2001 and his third Super Bowl ring in four years in 2000. He ended his career with eight Pro Bowls, 10,060 receiving yards, 815 receptions, and 62 touchdowns. Not to mention getting that gold Hall of Fame jacket in 2011.

4 Richard Dent, Defensive End - 8th Round, 203rd pick

While Mike Singletary was the heart and soul of the legendary Buddy Ryan Chicago Bears defenses of the mid-1980s, it was defensive end Richard Dent who might have been their best player. Dent was taken with a dart throw by Mike Ditka in the 1983 draft and quickly became a monster on the defensive line, tallying 17.5 sacks in his second year.

During Chicago's iconic 1985 season, Dent paced the league with 17 sacks and eventually went on to earn Super Bowl MVP honors that year for his performance in the 46-10 demolition, which included 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Dent would remain with the Bears for a decade, until he left to join the San Francisco 49ers in 1994 just in time for him to win another ring.

Dent was an absolute force on the defensive line for the entirety of his 11 year-career in Chicago, as his massive 6'5", 265-lb frame intimidated all that stood before him. When all was said and done, Dent had 37 forced fumbles (t-11th all-time) and 137.5 sacks (t-10th) while earning four All-Pro selections and four Pro Bowl nods.

3 Bart Starr, Quarterback - 17th Round, 200th pick

Bart Starr was drafted in 1956 out of Alabama to the Green Bay Packers. Starr didn’t get much time on the field in the beginning of his career, but that all changed when the legendary Vince Lombardi took over the reins as coach of the Packers in 1959. Lombardi immediately took a liking to Starr: he saw something other coaches did not see in the young QB.

The NFL's original GOAT, Starr's record from 1960-1967 was an outstanding 62-24-4. From 1961 to 1967, Starr led the Packers to wins in three NFL championships as well as the first two Super Bowls. Starr earned four All-Pro nods, four Pro Bowls, and the 1966 NFL MVP award during the 1960s.

As great as Starr was in the regular season, he was even better in the post season. After the Packers' first title loss in 1960 against the Philadelphia Eagles, they never lost another playoff game under Starr, and he also won MVP honors in Super Bowl I and II. Starr retired in 1971 after a 16-year career and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 1977.

2 Deacon Jones, Defensive Tackle - 14th Round, 186th pick

Deacon Jones is arguably one of the most influential players in NFL history. He coined the phrase "sack" to refer to a quarterback takedown, and his patented head slap move was one of the most effective pass-rushing techniques the league had seen until it was outlawed because of Jones' rampant success.

He was only discovered by accident, as some NFL scouts had come to evaluate running backs on his college team but became enamored with the defensive lineman who was outrunning them. The Los Angeles Rams took a chance on him, and he ended up becoming arguably the best defensive player of his generation while also serving as one quarter of the "Fearsome Foursome" defensive line of the 1960s Rams.

Now that the NFL has gone back to track sacks from before they had become an official stat in 1982, Jones' domination is all too clear. He led the league in sacks five times, topping 20 sacks in a season thrice, and finished his career with 173.5 sacks, good for third on the adjusted all-time list. Jones was also a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, a five-time First-Team All-Pro, an eight-time Pro Bowler, and a member of the NFL's 75th and 100th anniversary teams.

1 Tom Brady, Quarterback - 6th Round, 199th Pick

Of course, the number one spot goes to the ultimate late draft steal, Tom Brady. In his rookie season in 2000, he was the fourth quarterback on the depth chart, and it showed. Brady rode the bench for most of the campaign, only playing in one game and completing one pass out of three attempts.

Brady got the first start of his career on September 30, 2001, against the Colts after Drew Bledsoe suffered an injury in Week 2. After a rough 0-2 start to the season, Brady led the Pats to an 11-5 record and beat the St. Louis Rams' “Greatest Show on Turf” to cap his first season as a starter with a Super Bowl win.

Brady would go on to appear in nine Super Bowls with the Patriots, winning six and grabbing four Super Bowl MVPs. In 2020, Brady decided to switch it up a bit and go down south to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Some critics thought this was a bad move for the four-time MVP at 43 years old, but once again just as he did throughout his whole career, Brady proved the doubters wrong.

In 2020, he added one more ring and Super Bowl MVP to his trophy case with a win over the defending champion-Kansas City Chiefs. Brady hung up his jersey for the last time in 2022, ending a career that included seven Super Bowl wins, 15 Pro Bowl appearance, five Super Bowl MVPs, and every NFL passing record anyone cares about.

