Highlights The Hail Mary is a dramatic and last resort play with a quarterback throwing a desperate pass to anyone in the vicinity of the end zone.

The term "Hail Mary" was coined in 1975 when Dallas' Drew Pearson made an incredible catch, leading to many more unforgettable Hail Mary plays.

From Kyler Murray to the Hail Mary king Aaron Rodgers, lots of top quarterbacks have managed to complete a Hail Mary.

The Hail Mary can be very exciting or heart-wrenching depending on what side you’re on. It’s one of the most dramatic plays in sports. It’s the absolute last resort for the offense to come out on top.

A desperate pass from the quarterback as close to the end zone as possible, usually not to anyone in particular, just anyone in the vicinity with the same jersey. The term “Hail Mary” was coined on December 28th, 1975, during a playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings.

Dallas’ Roger Staubach launched a 50-yard pass to Drew Pearson in the last seconds of the game and Pearson made the incredible catch. A play of that magnitude predictably got its own name, which led to many other unforgettable Hail Marys.

Read more:Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers: The rivalry's 10 most iconic battles

Of course, we can’t talk about Hail Marys without talking about the one that started it all. The play that was so incredible it deserved its own name. Picture this: the defending NFC champions for two years straight, the Minnesota Vikings, are in the NFC Divisional playoffs against the Dallas Cowboys, who just barely made it in.

After a 4th-and-16th conversion from Roger Staubach to Drew Pearson to keep Dallas hope alive, Staubach takes the snap, pump fakes left and launches the ball to his right. Pearson is there again for the 50-yard catch, though some maintain to this day that Pearson pushed off one of the defenders. But no matter. Pearson made the catch, waltzed into the end zone, Dallas won the game , and the Hail Mary was born.

9 1999 - Cleveland Browns vs New Orleans Saints

The Cleveland Browns were having a rough start in the 1999 season, their first back in the league since 1996. Up until this point they were 0-7. Needless to say, Cleveland desperately needed a win to get them out of their funk.

With two seconds left on the clock, the New Orleans Saints were up 16-14, and it looked as if Cleveland would be going to 0-8. Quarterback Tim Couch escaped the Saints blitz, looked down the field to try and make something happen, and threw the ball in the shallow corner of the end zone.

Rookie wide receiver Kevin Johnson was there to catch it off a tip on his tippy-toes like a ballerina for the 21-16 win. What a way to get the first W of the season. Unfortunately for the Browns, they only won one more game after that in the 1999 season.

The Green Bay Packers make the list for the third time but on the opposite side of the spectrum. And this one was controversial. In 2012, the Seattle Seahawks took on Green Bay in the midst of the officials’ lockout, so the NFL was being officiated by the top college referees. That little fact ended up looming large by the final whistle.

Green Bay led 12-7 as the clock was winding down. Russell Wilson and the Seahawks had the ball on the 24-yard line on a 4th-and-10. Wilson scrambled out of pressure and had a ton of room to make a play. He threw to the corner of the end zone right before he was sacked.

Two players had their hands on the ball. Seattle receiver Golden Tate and Green Bay cornerback MD Jennings fought for it, but the refs ultimately decided that Golden Tate came up with it for the touchdown and the 14-12 win. To this day most people still say it was an interception and a touchback, but the record books say otherwise.

7 1983 - Atlanta Falcons vs San Francisco 49ers

This was a close one. In 1983 the Atlanta Falcons took on the San Francisco 49ers, and the game was decided by mere inches. With two seconds left on the clock, Steve Bartowski took the snap near the 45-yard-line. Bartowski dropped back and fired a 47-yard bullet right in front of the end zone.

After a couple of tips, the ball ends up in Billy “White Shoes” Johnson's hands, and he had to do the rest on his feet. Johnson juked past a couple defenders and was dropped on the doorstep, but the ball crossed the goal line first, giving Atlanta the 28-24 victory over the Niners.

With three seconds left and the game tied at 24 between the division rival Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans, everyone probably thought it was more than likely going into overtime.

But that’s the great thing about football: expect the unexpected. The Jags were at the 50 yard-line and David Garrard dropped back and scanned the field. The quarterback then fired the ball 60 yards into the end zone.

At first, it looked like the ball was knocked down by Texans defender Glover Quin, but Quin knocked the ball right into the hands of Mike Thomas, who hopped into the end zone to win the game . Defenders are taught to knock Hail Marys down to the ground, but sometimes even that doesn't work, as Quin can attest. When it's meant to be, it's meant to be.

5 1980 - Minnesota Vikings vs Cleveland Browns “The Miracle at the Met”

This one was a big game for both teams. The Browns needed the win to clinch a playoff spot and Minnesota needed a win to stay a game ahead of the Lions and secure their spot in the playoffs. With 14 seconds remaining, A 34-yard flea-flicker brought the Vikings to the Browns’ 46-yard line.

Five seconds left on the clock, Vikings down one. Instead of kicking the field goal, Tommy Kramer dropped back and put the ball in the air. After it went through half of the Browns defenders, Ahmad Rashad came up with the ball in the end zone for the 28-23 win, a play now known as “The Miracle at the Met”.

Both teams didn’t do so hot in the 2012 season, but before they became simultaneous dumpster fires, they had an exciting ending in Week 3. Tennessee had the 34-41 lead against Detroit, and Shaun Hill and the Lions offense had the ball on the 46-yard line with only seconds remaining.

Hill moved up to the line of scrimmage and launched a prayer to the end zone. The Titans defended it well—perhaps too well, as Tennessee's Akeem Ayers batted the ball down only for Detroit's Titus Young to be right on the spot to grab and fall into the end zone.

Even with the incredible Hail Mary, Tennessee still got the win with an overtime field goal. This Hail Mary often gets overlooked because neither team won more than a handful of games in 2012, but credit where it's due, it was one of the wildest Hail Marys in recent memory.

On December 3, future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were down 21-23 on the road against the Detroit Lions. With zero seconds on the clock Rodgers got into a little trouble in the pocket and had to scramble out of it.

He used his immaculate arm to toss the ball 66 yards into the end zone, where tight end Richard Rodgers jumped in front of everyone and made the catch for an epic 27-23 comeback win. This game also took place two days after Aaron Rodgers 32nd birthday. What a way to celebrate.

Read more:Cincinnati Bengals: Why their offense has struggled out of the gate

With 11 seconds left in a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills on November 15th, the Bills had the 30-26 lead over the Cards. Arizona QB Kyler Murray took the snap and hurled the ball 44-yards into the end zone to the only Cards player in the area.

All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins was covered by three Bills defenders but still managed to out-jump all of them to make the catch and win the game . This particular “Hail Murray” was different from most: usually the QB just heaves the ball into the end zone to any player that can catch it, but this pass was clearly meant for Hopkins, and it was perfect. Just like the catch.

Aaron Rodgers is so nice he made the list twice. They don't call him the king of the Hail Mary for nothing. Just five weeks after the Hail Mary against the Lions, the Packers and Cardinals were fighting for a spot in the NFC Championship in a Divisional playoff game.

With 52 seconds on the clock Green Bay had the ball on the three-yard line. Rodgers took the snap and went deep while being chased by Calais Campbell. Rodgers bought enough time to eventually find Jeff Janis open deep down the field for a 60+ yard gain.

With five seconds left and the Packers at the 43, Rodgers launched the ball down the field with a prayer once again. Patrick Peterson thought he had the pick to end the game, but Janis yet again made a phenomenal catch to tie it up at 20. Even Rodgers couldn’t believe that one. The Cardinals ended up on top in overtime with a final score 26-20, but it was a heck of a sequence for the Packers. Too bad it wasn’t enough.

Rank Year Matchup Result 10 1975 Minnesota Vikings vs Dallas Cowboys 17-14 Cowboys 9 1999 Cleveland Browns vs New Orleans Saints 21-16 Browns 8 2012 Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers 14-12 Seahawks 7 1983 Atlanta Falcons vs San Francisco 49ers 28-24 Falcons 6 2010 Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans 31-24 Jaguars 5 1980 Minnesota Vikings vs Cleveland Browns 28-23 Vikings 4 2012 Tennessee Titans vs Detroit Lions 44-41 Titans (OT) 3 2015 Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers 27-23 Packers 2 2020 Arizona Cardinals vs Buffalo Bills 32-30 Cardinals 1 2015 Arizona Cardinals vs Green Bay Packers 26-20 Cardinals (OT)

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read more: Travis Kelce: Kansas City Chiefs TE’s 10 greatest performances