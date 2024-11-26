Having a prolific goalscorer is the most important aspect of any successful football team, but it's almost as equally important to have players who are capable of creating opportunities in front of goal for their teammates. The Premier League has been blessed with a large array of creative talents throughout its 32-year history.

There have been plenty from overseas, with the likes of Cesc Fabregas and David Silva considered some of the best passers in Premier League history. There have been copious creative geniuses from Britain too, though. Taking only players from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland into account, here are the 20 British players with the most assists in Premier League history.

20 Theo Walcott

56 assists

Throughout his career, Theo Walcott was known for his blistering pace and his ability to dart past just about any defender tasked with battling him. He wasn't just a speedy winger, though, he was also capable of creating chances for his teammates and he did so on more than a handful of occasions.

Walcott spent 17 years in the Premier League and managed to chalk up 56 assists during that time to only just earn himself a spot on this list of the 20 British players with the most assists in the top flight's history. He might not have reached the lofty heights that were expected of him when he first burst onto the scene as a teenager, but he still had a fine career.

19 Peter Crouch

58 assists

Peter Crouch is one of the most unorthodox players in Premier League history. He was a towering striker, dominant in the air, but he was also so much more than that. He was acrobatic, capable of scoring some incredible goals and he was also a solid playmaker. The former Stoke City man scored 108 goals in the top flight, but he also set-up plenty of teammates in front of the net too.

Crouch spent 18 years in the Premier League throughout his career. He represented the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth and Stoke and while it was mostly for his ability to find the back of the net, his knack for creating chances for his teammates was a nice bonus.

18 Andy Robertson

59 assists (and counting)

When Liverpool signed Andy Robertson from Hull City in 2017, eyebrows were raised. Having spent just two seasons in the Premier League with the Tigers, there weren't many who thought he was quite ready for Anfield. Boy, has he proved them wrong in the seven years since. The Scot is an excellent defender and has helped revolutionise the role of a full-back. He's one of the best left-backs in the world and while he might have taken a step back recently as he's gotten older, he's had a superb career.

One of the reasons he's been so impactful for the Reds is his ability to get forward and find his teammates in the perfect positions. 59 assists is a very impressive return in a league as competitive as the Premier League. Doing it as a full-back is wild.

Related 10 Best Left-Backs in the Premier League Right Now We take a look at the current 10 best left-backs in the Premier League, including Luke Shaw, Lucas Digne and Andrew Robertson.

17 Steve McManaman

59 assists

Another Red who picked up 59 assists during his time in the Premier League was Steve McManaman. He might be known more to modern football fans for his work as a pundit with TNT Sport, but the 52-year-old was a fine player during his time on the pitch. The Englishman was a key figure for Liverpool during the 1990s and it's a testament to how good he was in the Premier League that Real Madrid came calling in 1999. He's remembered fondly in Madrid for being part of a two Champions League-winning sides.

McManaman thrived in a creative role and there have been few English players as technically gifted as him.

16 Stewart Downing

59 assists

There's something about Liverpool players and 59 assists as we have another former Red on the number here in Stewart Downing. The Englishman initially emerged at Middlesbrough as a creative force on the wing and went on to play for top clubs like Aston Villa, West Ham United and the aforementioned Liverpool.

Downing spent 15 years in the top flight and played over 400 games during that time, eventually transitioning into a more central role. He might not have ever got his hands on a league title, but the Englishman still had a very solid tenure in the Premier League and his 59 assists are a testament to that.

15 Trent Alexander-Arnold

59 assists (and counting)

The final player with 59 assists and it's, yet again, another Liverpool star. Trent Alexander-Arnold, alongside his teammate Robertson, has transformed what it means to be a full-back. His defensive capabilities have been called into question at times, but his effectiveness going forward and setting up his teammates has ensured that he's been one of the Reds' most important players over the last few years anyway.

While he has 59 assists now, there is a very strong chance that Alexander-Arnold will have climbed much higher on this list by the time he decides to walk away from the beautiful game.

Related 10 Best English Right-Backs in Football Right Now [Ranked] The likes of Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier have recently fallen down the pecking order

14 Raheem Sterling

63 assists (and counting)

Considering how many goals Raheem Sterling has scored over the years, he's become one of the most disrespected British footballers ever. Looking at how many assists he's had in the Premier League, that only feels even more accurate. The Arsenal man has been consistently performing at a high level throughout the majority of his career.

He's represented some of the best teams in the world, namely Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and now the Gunners. He has almost always delivered during his time in the Premier League and his ability to wriggle past defenders before either finding the back of the net or setting up a teammate has ensured he's always been a wanted commodity.

13 Matthew Le Tissier

63 assists

Tied with Sterling is Southampton's greatest ever player, Matthew Le Tissier. The Englishman is known for his natural ability and scored plenty of important goals for the Saints throughout his career, but he was clearly more than just a goalscorer as his impressive assist tally demonstrates.

Considered one of the best players to never win the Premier League, Le Tissier was fiercely loyal to Southampton during his career and played over 400 times for the club. With six seasons in the First Division before it was rebranded as the Premier League, his assist record could have been even more impressive too.

12 Alan Shearer

64 assists

He might be the Premier League's all-time leading goalscorer, but Alan Shearer was no stranger to setting up his teammates in front of goal too. The former Newcastle United man hit the back of the net on 260 occasions in the top flight, more than anyone else ever, but he also chalked up 64 assists along the way.

He only got his hands on one league title, lifting the trophy with Blackburn Rovers, but Shearer still managed to cement himself as one of the greatest players in Premier League history and while that's mostly for his prowess in front of goal, his playmaking capabilities certainly helped.

11 Gareth Barry

64 assists

Tied with the all-time leading Premier League goalscorer on 64 assists is the Premier League's all-time leading appearance maker. No one has played more times in the Premier League than Gareth Barry. The former midfielder took to the pitch on 653 occasions and did so for the likes of Aston Villa, Manchester City, Everton and West Brom.

He was superb defensively in the middle of the park, but clearly was no slouch when it came to creating goalscoring opportunities for his teammates too. 64 assists is no easy feat and while his appearance record might be broken by James Milner in the very near future, he still has a spot on this list.

10 Darren Anderton

68 assists

Of all the players on this list, no one has been forgotten to time more than Darren Anderton. The former Tottenham Hotspur man isn't someone that many football fans are actually all too familiar with these days, but at his peak Anderton was one of the best attacking midfielders in the division. He joined Spurs at the start of the very first Premier League season and then spent 13 consecutives campaigns in the English top flight.

He picked up 68 assists over that time and represented Spurs and Birmingham City. However, Anderton's career was blighted by injury, to the extent that he was nicknamed 'sick note', which put a limit on both his impact on the Premier League's record books and his wider notoriety.

9 Andrew Cole

73 assists

One of the Premier League's deadliest strikers during the 1990s and early 2000s, Andy Cole won just about everything he could win with Manchester United. Considering the sheer talent he was surrounded with during his time at Old Trafford, it's not all that surprising that the forward not only scored a lot, but also bagged plenty of assists too.

His 73 assists in the Premier League were meaningful and played a major role in his incredible success with the Red Devils. Even before and after he played for United, though, when he was at Newcastle and the likes of Blackburn Rovers, he was a solid top flight player and was always finding ways to be effective in front of goal.

8 Ashley Young

74 assists (and counting)

Ashley Young may well be one of the most underrated players in Premier League history. His longevity has been phenomenal - still playing at the age of 39 - and throughout a top flight career that began as a 21-year-old at Watford, he's transitioned from a secondary striker, to a No.10, to a winger, to a wing-back and now a more conventional full-back.

Throughout spells with the Hornets, Aston Villa, Manchester United, Aston Villa again (by way of a title-winning season at Inter Milan) and now Everton, Young's roles and positions have frequently changed, but his ability to deliver deadly balls into the box with both feet has remained consistent.

That has allowed Young to chalk up 74 assists throughout his Premier League career.

7 Teddy Sherringham

76 assists

Another striker who was far more than just a goalscorer was Teddy Sherringham. The Englishman was a monster in front of goal during spells of his career and is the oldest goalscorer in Premier League history, having got on the scoresheet at 40 years old in 2006. He had a keen eye for goal, but was always looking to set his teammates up too.

His partnership with Andy Cole might not have been the most harmonious, with the pair not getting along and very rarely speaking to each other, but it was still a very successful tandem. Of course, a lot of that is a result of their ability to find the back of the net, but as this list shows, they were both excellent playmakers too.

6 David Beckham

80 assists

One of the most gifted passers in Premier League history, it's only fitting that David Beckham makes it onto this list with 80 assists. That number could have been far higher if the Englishman hadn't left Old Trafford to join Real Madrid in 2003, never returning to the English top flight. No one could whip a ball into the opposition area quite like Beckham.

He's famous for his free-kick prowess, but he was just as lethal at finding his teammates in space and creating goalscoring opportunities for them. He wasn't the fastest winger, but he made up for it with his lethal deliveries. There's a reason he's regarded as one of the best British midfielders ever.

Related 11 Greatest British Midfielders in Football History [Ranked] Two Rangers icons make the list as well as Steven Gerrard as the 10 greatest British midfielders in football history are ranked.

5 James Milner

89 assists

James Milner's longevity has been nothing short of remarkable. The Brighton & Hove Albion man made his Premier League debut in 2002 and is still going strong in the division 22 years later. Initially starting off on the wing, the 38-year-old switched to a more central position as his career progressed and that ability to adapt has seen him close in on the all-time appearance record in the division.

Whether he was out wide or in the middle, though, Milner has always excelled at creating opportunities for his teammates and his 89 league assists is a reflection of that. As he closes in on the conclusion of his illustrious career, it's hard to imagine the Englishman will have the chance to add many more assists to his resume, but he's still going to be remembered as an icon.

4 Steven Gerrard

92 assists

Captain fantastic, Steven Gerrard is a hero to Liverpool due to his ability to drag them to success almost single-handedly at times. He did so by scoring some very important goals, such as his strike against West Ham United in the 2006 FA Cup final. He also did so by setting up his teammates in front of goal and finished his career with 92 assists in the Premier League.

Gerrard is remembered as one of the most complete players in Premier League history and his creativity is just one of the top assets to his game. It might not be enough to get him into the top three on this list, but 92 assists in the league is still very impressive for the former midfielder.

3 Frank Lampard

102 assists

There has never been a midfielder in the Premier League who scored at the rate at which Frank Lampard did during his career. The former Chelsea man was unstoppable in front of goal and is still the only midfielder in the division's history to score at least 10 goals in 10 straight years. His goalscoring prowess meant his playmaking ability actually flew under the radar a little.

The Englishman managed to chalk up over 100 assists during his time in the Premier League, playing for West Ham United, Chelsea and Manchester City. Pair that with his 177 strikes in the top flight and it's easy to see why Lampard is considered to be one of the best midfielders to ever play in the division.

2 Wayne Rooney

103 assists

Throughout the majority of Wayne Rooney's career, he was considered an explosive goalscorer and tormented defenders while leading the line for Manchester United. He finished his tenure at Old Trafford as the Red Devils' all-time leading scorer with 253 goals. That number could have been even higher if he hadn't dropped into a deeper role as his career progressed.

That move, though, helped the Englishman add to his assist tally. While he wasn't scoring as often, he was thriving creatively and setting up his teammates in front of goal. Rooney gets a lot of stick nowadays, but whether it was scoring or finding his teammates in front of goal, his impact on the Premier League can't be overstated.

1 Ryan Giggs

162 assists

It's hard to imagine anyone will be catching up to Ryan Giggs' assist record in the Premier League anytime soon. The Welshman was a consistent force for United throughout the first two decades of the division's existence and didn't lose a step until the very end of his career.

He was whipping crosses to his teammates, dancing through defenders and creating plenty of opportunities over the years and his 162 assists are proof of that. With Kevin De Bruyne's 113 in second place, Giggs is light years ahead of anyone else and while he might not be as well remembered for his goalscoring, he certainly left a mark as a playmaker from out wide.

All statistics courtesy of Premier League and accurate as of 23/11/2024