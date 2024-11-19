Inter Miami CF are in need of a new head coach after Tata Martino stepped down from his position on Tuesday, as first reported by GIVEMESPORT.

Martino, 61, led Miami to the MLS Supporters' Shield in 2024, breaking the regular season points record with 74 points and 22 wins. The celebrations were cut short, however, after Atlanta United pulled off the biggest upset in league history to eliminate Miami in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Lionel Messi and the rest of Miami's star-studded cast will be appealing to a number of top managers around the world, who are without a club at the moment, or who can be enticed to leave their current situations for sunny South Florida.

Here are the most interesting candidates to take over for Martino and lead Miami to MLS glory in 2025.

5 Jim Curtin

Credit: Caean Couto-Imagn Images

One of the biggest stories coming out at the end of the MLS season was the Philadelphia Union's decision to part ways with longtime head coach Jim Curtin.

The Union was one of the most successful teams in MLS in Curtin's 11 seasons in charge, but the coach and the front office no longer saw eye to eye on important issues surrounding the squad.

Jim Curtin - MLS Career Coaching Stats Games 420 Wins 176 Draws 111 Losses 133 Win % 41.90% Goal Differential +132

Curtin is a MLS veteran, knowing the league like the back of his hand, and has shown he can win games at this level, even with one of the lowest spending clubs in the league.

Imagine what he can do with a team full of superstars?

4 Javier Mascherano

Another longtime friend and teammate of Messi's is Javier Mascherano , who played for Barcelona between 2010 and 2018, while also representing Argentina from 2003 to 2018.

Mascherano's playing career took him from Argentina, to Brazil, to England, to Spain, and even all the way to China. The 40-year-old developed a reputation for being one of the most hard-nosed defenders of his time, while also being great with the ball at his feet from the back-line.

The San Lorenzo native's coaching career is still in its infancy, however, having only managed at the international level with the Argentinian U-20 squad. He was also the head coach of Argentina's team at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, where the Albiceleste were eliminated in the quarterfinals.

He is surely looking to take the next step in his coaching career, and a reunion with Messi and his former Barca teammates may be an ideal situation.

3 Thierry Henry

Another one of Messi's former teammates, Thierry Henry has forged quite the career for himself following his legendary days. Henry is now best known for his punditry, most notably on CBS Sports' Champions League coverage.

But the French football icon is an aspiring manager, and has given coaching a go on multiple occasions over the last few years. Henry has spent time in charge of AS Monaco , MLS' CF Montreal (formerly Montreal Impact), and the France U-21 squad. The 47-year-old took the French squad to the Gold Medal game in Paris this past summer, losing 5-3 to Spain in the final.

Henry has never spent more than one whole year in a managerial position, lasting only 20 games in Monaco, and only one full season in Montreal. His stint in the French setup went from August 2023 to August 2024.

The 2003 Ballon d'Or runner-up is still very competitive, and as a Guardiola disciple, would like to successfully institute his coaching philosophies into a squad at some point. He and Messi got along well in their time together in Catalunya between 2007 and 2010; could they work some magic in Miami next season?

2 Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane is the only name on this list who has never crossed paths with Messi, either as a player or as a manager. Of course, Zidane watched on for years as his Real Madrid teams took on the diminutive genius in many El Clásico derbies, but the Frenchman has never been on the same side as the Miami superstar.

Zizou is one of the most decorated coaches currently out of a job, having won 10 titles in his two stints in Madrid, including three consecutive Champions Leagues and two La Liga titles.

Zidane has been very selective with his jobs, despite being linked to virtually every vacancy at big clubs since he left Madrid in 2021. The 52-year-old has been tabbed as the potential successor to Didier Deschamps with the French national team, but the legendary midfielder has been reluctant to corroborate any rumors.

The 1998 World Cup winner is a relative outsider to Messi and Co., but maybe that's what the Herons need to take them over the line.

1 Xavi

Xavi is the most logical choice, and will surely be on the top of Miami's shortlist as they begin their coaching search.

The legendary Spanish midfielder spent most of his playing career alongside Messi, Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez , and could be the perfect man to be the connective tissue in South Beach.

Xavi has shown some promise as a manager at the top level as well, leading his boyhood club Barcelona to a La Liga title in 2022-23 and the Spanish Supercup in 2023. The 44-year-old was successful as a manager in Qatar as well, winning seven trophies in his time with Al Sadd in the Qatar Stars League.

Xavi - Career Coaching Statistics Wins 156 Draws 41 Losses 47 Win % 63.93% Titles 9

He is currently out of a job after leaving Barca last summer, and would surely be interested in taking over for Martino — who managed Xavi during the 2013-14 season — should he be offered the position.