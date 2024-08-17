Highlights Allen Iverson's "Step Over" is a timeless celebration in NBA history.

What makes big moments in sports so memorable are the celebrations that come after. Capable of defining careers and lasting lifetimes, there is nothing like a good celebration, particularly in the NBA .

Players have cemented their names in NBA history with their celebrations, and as the league grows, plenty of newcomers will be eager to do the same. Looking back at some of the greatest moments in NBA history, here are the 10 greatest celebrations the league has seen.

10 The 'Rock the Baby'

A generational celebration of a generational talent

The late 2010s birthed several iconic celebrations like James Harden ’s "Stirring the Pot," or D’Angelo Russell’s "Ice In My Veins," but none have stood the test of time quite like Russell Westbrook ’s "Rock the Baby" celebration.

It is hard to tell whether Westbrook used the celebration in previous seasons, but it wasn’t until the 2018-19 NBA season that it truly became popular.

The perfect exclamation point to an outstanding decade of NBA basketball, the celebration lives on today as many young stars continue to pay homage to the triple-double king.

9 The 'DX Chop'

Bringing a piece of WWE action to the NBA

With social media's influence at an all-time high, trolling has become a part of our everyday lives, even finding its place in the NBA.

Players consciously try to embarrass their opponents, and what better way to do so than with the most degrading celebration possible?

The "DX Chop" is one of the most popular celebrations to come out of the WWE , and it has found its way into the NBA with young stars Joel Embiid and Anthony Edwards leading the charge.

Now that this celebration exists on stages as big as the Olympics and NBA, it will undoubtedly continue in future generations.

8 The 'Step Over'

A celebration turned cultural icon

Players are now much more creative than they were, but plenty of celebrations from previous eras have stood the test of time, the most notable being Allen Iverson stepping over Tyronn Lue in the 2001 NBA Finals.

Though subtle, the moment is one of the most memorable in NBA history, primarily because of the celebration.

It is so iconic that even though the Philadelphia 76ers lost that series, the celebration still lives on.

Before the legendary celebration, Lue had been having his way with Iverson on defense, racking up five steals in only 22 minutes of play.

However, Iverson’s shooting struggles only made the moment that much sweeter, as he led the Sixers to victory.

7 The 'Finger Wag'

The defensive legend's signature celebration

Another famous celebration from that era came from Iverson’s Hall of Fame teammate, Dikembe Mutombo.

Probably the only player with a celebration more famous than himself, his legendary "Finger Wag" has been a staple among NBA fans for years.

Known for his elite rim protection and defense, Mutombo is universally recognized as one of the greatest shot blockers to ever play the game.

No matter who came at him, the defensive stalwart never backed down, and more often than not, he would have the last laugh. After each blocked shot, he’d unleash his signature celebration, chanting his “no, no, no” as he trotted back on offense.

6 The 'Wave'

'To send the Thunder home'

Damian Lillard is no stranger to the big moment, with his biggest taking place in the 2019 playoffs.

Leading the Oklahoma City Thunder 3-1 in their first-round match-up, Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers were eager to advance to the next round. By Game 5, tensions between the two teams grew that much more.

The game was knotted at 115 with only a few seconds remaining, but Lillard had no intention of losing.

Matched up against superstar forward Paul George , Lillard patiently awaited the opportunity to strike.

It wasn’t until the very last seconds that Lillard finally made his move, taking a side-step three from nearly 40 feet and sinking it.

Rather than continuing his "Dame Time" tradition, Lillard simply waved the Thunder goodbye, eliminating them from the postseason.

5 The 'Silencer'

A celebration worthy of its name

When it comes to big moments, it’s hard to ignore the early 2010s era. It was probably one of the most electric eras in NBA history, full of highlights and thrills, and there were some spectacular celebrations involved.

Though there are many to choose from, none represent the era quite like LeBron James ' "The Silencer."

Plenty of NBA stars have pounded their chest, most notably Kevin Garnett , but very few have done it like James, so much so that words simply wouldn’t do it justice.

The celebration evoked a sense of pride and intensity among LeBron fans for generations, and it will continue to define that era of basketball forever.

Given that he was the best player of the era, it is only fitting that his celebration continues to live on.

4 The 'Three to the Dome'

A celebration that will last forever

The 2024 Paris Olympics were a spectacle for all to enjoy, full of incredible moments that will live forever. One occurred during the men's basketball semifinals when Team USA faced Serbia.

The Serbians, led by arguably the best player on the planet, Nikola Jokic , put up quite a fight, but the superstar center was almost an afterthought.

It was Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic who put on a show, almost leading the Serbians to victory. Just a few moments before halftime, he pulled out one of the most famous celebrations in NBA history in front of its creator, Carmelo Anthony .

With Anthony sitting courtside, Bogdanović hit a deep three, increasing Serbia’s lead to 15. He then pulled out Anthony’s signature "Three to the Dome" celebration. Though they wound up losing the game, Bogdanović earned Anthony's respect, and his performance was the ultimate testament to both his and the celebration’s legacy.

3 The 'Bedtime'

Getting the kids prepared for bed

Only a few days later, future Hall of Famer Stephen Curry put Team USA on his back in the final Olympic game against France .

After struggling in his first few outings, he quickly broke out of his shooting slump and had a performance unlike any other.

Showcasing his unparalleled shooting ability on an international stage, Curry was lights out the entire game, scoring 24 points on the evening.

With less than a minute to go, he landed his final blow before putting France to bed.

Hitting a fadeaway three over two defenders, Curry caused the crowd to erupt, whipping out his signature "Bedtime" celebration in the process.

2 The 'Crown'

A celebration fit for a king

Including a player twice on this list may not be fair, but there must be an exception for The King.

As his career slowly ends, it would make sense for James to find a new celebration that better suits the player he is today and what he means to the game of basketball.

After completely destroying the Los Angeles Clippers in 2020, James not only asserted his dominance throughout the league but reclaimed his place at the top of the NBA.

Sealing the victory for his team, James proudly returned to the bench as his teammate Kyle Kuzma placed an imaginary crown on his head for the entire NBA world to see.

Since then, James has reminded NBA fans who the king truly is at every stage possible.

1 The 'Shrug'

Jordan's unprecedented run stuffed into one celebration

It wouldn’t be an NBA rankings list without arguably the greatest player of all time, Michael Jordan .

Plenty of iconic moments throughout Jordan’s career have altered the course of the NBA and popular culture.

His impact and influence can be felt throughout every corner of the world, and it is no coincidence that the single most iconic celebration in NBA history is his.

Ironically enough, the celebration wasn’t a celebration at all.

It was Game 1 of the 1992 NBA Finals when Jordan went head-to-head with NBA legend Clyde Drexler. As the best shooting guards in the league, the two were compared to each other often, but Jordan quickly did away with any notion that they were equals.

His performance was so incredible that he even surprised himself, putting up 39 points with excellent efficiency.

Shocked by his own performance, all Jordan could do was shrug his shoulders, birthing one of the most iconic images and celebrations the NBA has ever seen.