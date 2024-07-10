Highlights Netflix follows successful "Quarterback" series with a new "Receiver" series focused on top NFL pass-catchers.

Davante Adams is among the receiver lineup, showcasing exceptional career stats and honors.

Adams' five best performances include notable standout games against the Steelers, 49ers, Texans, Chargers, and Bengals.

After a successful first season of their series Quarterback, Netflix has reprised its hit series for a second season, dubbed Receiver for season two, as the show will follow some of the top pass-catchers in the NFL.

With three star quarterbacks, Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes and Marcus Mariota, leading a successful first season, Netflix has elected to move the series to focus on four receivers and a tight end, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Deebo Samuel,Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams and George Kittle,

Focusing on Adams, the superstar receiver has been one of the top wideouts in the NFL over the last decade, recording 872 catches for 10,781 receiving yards and 95 touchdowns in his 10-year career. The Las Vegas Raiders wideout has been named to three first-team All-Pro teams and six Pro Bowls.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Adams has recorded the 14th-most receiving yards through a player’s first 10 seasons (10,781).

With the star receiver set to debut on Receiver, let’s look back at Adams’ five best performances of his career and it's not just about stats. A game's meaning within that season is also part of the equation.

Related Why 2024 Will Be the Year Raiders' Davante Adams Finally Regresses Davante Adams has been one of the most consistent wide receivers over the last five years, but 2024 will finally be the year he regresses.

1 2021, Week 5 vs. CIN

Stat Line: 11/206/1

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Entering Week 5 of the 2021 season, the Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals had both started the season in solid fashion, with 3–1 records, respectively.

With Green Bay traveling to Cincinnati, knocking off​​​​​​​ Joe Burrow and the Bengals at home was a tough task.

In arguably the best performance of his career, Adams led the Packers offense with 11 receptions for 206 yards and a score in a close win over the Bengals.

Davante Adams vs. Bengals (2021) Receptions Yards Yards/Reception TD 11 206 18.7 1

After going down 7-0, Rodgers looked for Adams to make a play, and he did. The star receiver caught a 34-yard pass from Rodgers, setting the Packers up for a score to tie the game at the start of the second quarter.

On Green Bay’s next drive, Adams took a short pass 24 yards, setting the Packers up for a field goal and taking a 9-7 lead.

In the two-minute drill going into halftime, Rodgers continued to look for his red-hot receiver. Adams caught a 22-yard pass, then later that drive, caught a five-yard touchdown to bring their lead to 16-7.

Later in the game, at the start of the fourth quarter, the Packers held a five-point lead, looking to put the game away with a touchdown.

Adams hauled in a deep 59-yard heave from Rodgers, but they could only manage a field goal from there, bringing their lead to 22-14.

The Bengals responded with a nearly eight-minute drive, tying the game up and sending it to overtime with a touchdown. Thanks to some key stops and a big game offensively by Adams, the Packers went on to win on a walk-off field goal in overtime.​​​​​​​

2 2020, Week 7 vs. HOU

Stat Line: 13/196/2

Logan Riely/Getty Images

Two weeks before his 10-catch, 173-yard performance versus San Francisco, Adams enjoyed one of the top two performances of his career in a Week 7 game versus the Houston Texans.

Green Bay boasted a record of 4-1 and was looking to take control of the NFC as the playoff race began to heat up. Houston was just 1-5 to this point, and the Packers were looking to dominate.

On the shoulders of a historic performance from Adams, 13 catches for 196 yards and two touchdowns, the Packers ousted the Texans in Houston.

Davante Adams vs. Texans (2020) Receptions Yards Yards/Reception TD 13 196 15.1 2

Adams opened the game with the first score on a short three-yard pass from Rodgers on Green Bay’s opening drive.

Later, at the start of the second quarter, Adams hauled in a 36-yard pass to set the Packers up for a touchdown to go up 14-0.

Green Bay was looking to put the game away in the second half, up two scores, as Rodgers targeted Adams on a 45-yard heave. As you can imagine, Adams hauled it in for his second score, and the Packers went up 28-7 and would carry their lead to the final whistle.​​​​​​​

3 2023, Week 3 vs. PIT

Stat Line: 13/172/2

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Adams’ fourth-best performance occurred just last season when the Raiders played the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 3 matchup in Las Vegas.

In a tough 18-23 loss, Adams did what he could to will the Raiders to victory, notching 13 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

Davante Adams vs. Steelers (2023) Receptions Yards Yards/Reception TD 13 172 13.2 2

Adams recorded the game’s first points, hauling in a 32-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo in the first quarter. The veteran also caught a 26-yard deep ball in the fourth quarter, and ended that same drive with a touchdown reception.

The Raiders may have lost, but Adams’ fingerprints were all over this game, as Pittsburgh had no answer for the All-Pro.

4 2022, Week 13 vs. LAC

Stat Line: 8/177/2

Matt York/AP

In a crucial Week 13 matchup during the 2022 season vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, the Raiders were looking to stay afloat in the playoff hunt, with a record of 4-7 entering the week.

With their playoff hopes slipping, the Raiders relied on their Derek Carr-Adams connection, with Adams catching eight passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

Davante Adams vs. Chargers (2022) Receptions Yards Yards/Reception TD 8 177 22.1 2

Down three entering halftime, Adams was poised for a big second half to bring his team back, opening the second half with a 31-yard touchdown reception, with the drive only eight seconds.

On the next possession, Carr returned to his college teammate, as Adams hauled in yet another long touchdown pass, this one covering 45 yards on a 32-second drive.

The Raiders got out to a lead they did not concede, winning the game 27-20 and keeping their bleak playoff hopes alive.

5

6 2020, Week 9 vs. SF

Stat Line: 10/173/1

In Week 9 of the 2020 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers were looking to establish themselves as a top team in the NFC with a record of 5-2, facing off against a San Francisco 49ers squad that was in the Super Bowl the year before.

The Packers had a chance to move into a share of first place in the NFC with a win and a Seattle Seahawks loss, giving Adams all the fuel he needed for a big-time performance.

In a dominant 34-17 win, Aaron Rodgers and Adams were in vintage form, as the receiver tallied 10 receptions for 173 yards and a score, accounting for 56% of Rodgers’ passing yards.

Davante Adams vs. 49ers (2020) Receptions Yards Yards/Reception TD 10 173 17.3 1

Adams opened the game with the first points for either side, catching a deep 36-yard touchdown from Rodgers just minutes into the first quarter.

Later in the second quarter, Adams hauled in his second big reception of the day, catching a 49-yard bomb and setting the Packers up for a touchdown, bringing their lead to 28-3. Green Bay went on to hold that lead and won 34-17.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.