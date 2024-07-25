Highlights The Green Bay Packers have a storied history brimming with heroes and legends on defense.

Ray Nitschke became known for his legendary toughness, shaping the sport in its early years.

Charles Woodson and Reggie White cemented their Hall of Fame status on Lambeau Field.

The Green Bay Packers have been around for a long time.

And while they've often been known for their offense as quarterback Jordan Love follows Aaron Rodgers, who followed Brett Favre, their defense has produced plenty of stars over the years.

Sure, you probably think first of offensive players like Paul Hornung, Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams, Edgar Bennett, and more. But this team has also employed Reggie White, Charles Woodson, Clay Matthews, Ray Nitschke, LeRoy Butler, and more on the other side of the ball.

Player Key Stat Ray Nitschke Made 50th, 75th, and 100th anniversary NFL teams Charles Woodson Three pick-sixes in 2009 Reggie White 13 Pro Bowls, six with Green Bay Willie Davis 21 fumble recoveries LeRoy Butler Invented Lambeau Leap

Here is a look at the top 10 best defensive players in Green Bay Packers history.

1 Ray Nitschke

Linebacker, 1958-1972

John G. Zimmerman/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Stats don't necessarily tell the whole story about how tough Ray Nitschke was. Yes, he was a two-time Super Bowl champion, a five-time NFL champion, a two-time All-Pro and had one Pro Bowl appearance. Sure, he ended up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and was named to the NFL's 50th, 75th, and 100th-anniversary teams and was an all-decade player for the 1960s.

But perhaps what best defined the linebacker's legendary toughness is this story about Nitschke from his college days. While playing at the University of Illinois, Nitschke, who eschewed wearing facemasks, lost four teeth. He was hit in the mouth by the helmet of an Ohio State player during the opening kickoff, and two teeth were immediately knocked out, with the other two hanging by their roots and falling out later. He played the entire game.

This is why, along with Dick Butkus of the Chicago Bears, Nitschke often pops to mind when people think of not just Green Bay linebackers, but NFL linebackers.

2 Charles Woodson

Cornerback/safety, 2006-2012

© USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin, Appleton Post-Crescent via Imagn Content Services, LLC

While did have some great seasons with the Raiders, Charles Woodson had some of his seasons as a Packer. He was, of course, in Green Bay when the Packers won the Super Bowl in the 2010-2011 season. The year before, he led the league with nine interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns.

Besides the numbers, Woodson was known during his playing days for motivational quotes such as "talent can get you to the top but hard work keeps you there."

He was also known for aping the Heisman pose from his college teammate at Michigan, Desmond Howard. Howard may have coined the pose, but Woodson had no problem tipping his cap, so to speak, towards Howard after making a nice play.

Woodson is one of the best NFL players since the year 2000, so it stands to reason that he'd be one of the best Packers defenders ever, even if he did spend a lot of his career playing for the Raiders.

His time in Green Bay was relatively short but extremely impactful.

3 Reggie White

Defensive end, 1993-1998

USA Today-USA TODAY NETWORK

The late Reggie White was a monster on the defensive line -- the defensive end ended up in the Hall of Fame, he played for a Super Bowl winner, he was AP defensive player of the year twice, and he made the Pro Bowl an astounding 13 times, six with Green Bay, and was named an All-Pro eight times.

He played just six seasons in Green Bay after starting his career as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, yet he remains one of the best defenders ever to put on a Packer uniform.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: 43. That's how old Reggie White was when he tragically passed away.

He was also interesting for his personality. Like Woodson, he was quotable but also earned the moniker "Minister of Defense" because he was a Christian minister off the field.

He also appeared in at least one Wrestlemania event.

White died far too young at the age of 43 in 2004. The cause of death was arrhythmia. White is missed by many, and not just Packers and Eagles fans.

4 LeRoy Butler

Safety/cornerback, 1990-2001

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

We move back to the defensive backfield with Hall of Fame safety LeRoy Butler. The four-time Pro Bowler was a four-time All-Pro and a Super Bowl champ.

He picked off 38 passes during his career, but Butler is perhaps best known for creating the famed Lambeau Leap. It's tradition now, but the Leap didn't start until Butler did it in a 1993 game against the Raiders, then of Los Angeles. He forced a fumble that Reggie White recovered. White lateraled the ball to Butler, who ran it in for a touchdown and leaped into the arms of fans near the south end zone.

Packers wide receiver Robert Brooks took things a step further by leaping into the stands. Now, the Leap is performed by most Packers players after they score a touchdown. Some daring opposing players have also made the Leap after scoring.

Butler may have been a key part of some strong Packers teams, including a Super Bowl winner, during his career with Green Bay -- he never played for any other team -- but he'll be remembered for starting one of the league's most well-known and enduring traditions.

5 Clay Matthews

Linebacker, 2009-2018

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Clay Matthews was a Pro Bowl selection in each of his first four seasons and made the Pro Bowl six times overall. The linebacker is yet another Packers player who won a Super Bowl with Green Bay, and he was both the Pro Football Writers Association and Sporting News Defensive Player of the Year in 2010. He was also named an All-Pro once.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: One. That's the amount of X.com accounts Clay Matthews has for parts of his body.

But maybe Matthews is most known for giving his hair its own X.com, formerly known as Twitter, handle. The account remains active but hasn't posted in over a decade.

Matthews told ESPN his biceps weren't happy that they didn't have their own account.

With numbers like the ones he put up, he probably never needed to.

6 Henry Jordan

Defensive tackle, 1959-1969

Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

This 10-year Packers defensive tackle was a first-team All-Pro for five straight seasons. Henry Jordan also had nearly 60 sacks, though the stat wasn't official in the 1960s, when Jordan played.

This Pro Football Hall of Famer also won four NFL championships and two Super Bowls with Green Bay.

He also was a driving force behind the creation of Summerfest, the popular Milwaukee music festival that takes place annually to this day.

Jordan died at the young age of 42, but he packed a lot of life into his years.

7 Willie Davis

Defensive end/defensive tackle, 1960-1969

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Playing alongside Jordan on the defensive line, Willie Davis also had plenty of team and individual hardware. He was a five-time NFL champ and two-time Super Bowl champ, plus he was a five-time first-team All-Pro.

Unlike Jordan, he made the NFL All-Decade team in the 1960s.

He also earned the praise of none other than Vince Lombardi.

"I consider speed, agility and size the three most important attributes in a successful lineman," Lombardi told him. "Give me a man with any two of those dimensions, and he'll do okay. But give him all three, and he'll be great. We think you have all three."

Maybe that's why Davis scooped up 21 fumble recoveries during his career.

Green Bay's success in the '60s was driven, at least in part, by defense, and Davis and Jordan played a huge part.

8 Bobby Dillon

Safety, 1952-1959

© Green Bay Press-Gazette - USA TODAY Network via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Unlike the previous two players, who helped drive success for Green Bay, Bobby Dillon played for some unsuccessful Packers teams.

No matter, as Dillon did his best to help the team with the safety, picking off 52 passes in eight seasons in Green Bay. He earned four first-team All-Pro nominations.

Oh, and here's a fun fact about Dillon -- he did all of this with a glass eye. Having a glass eye didn't stop him from being a ball hawk.

He didn't lose his eye on the field -- it was from multiple childhood accidents. That's almost too bad because had he lost it on the field, that could've added to his reputation.

9 Willie Wood

Defensive back/safety, 1960-1971

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Another safety, Willie Wood was a Packer for 12 seasons throughout the '60s and into the early '70s. During that time, he was picked for the Pro Bowl eight times.

He also was a five-time NFL champ and five-time first-team All-Pro. He had 48 interceptions, so like Davis, he ended up on the NFL's 1960s All-Decade Team. And, of course, he ended up in the Hall of Fame.

Wood came into the league as an undrafted rookie at quarterback. Fortunately for Green Bay, the move to safety seemed to work out quite well.

10 Herb Adderley

Cornerback, 1961-1969

James Flores/Getty Images

The Packers of the '60s clearly had top defenses, and it's hard to figure out if it was the line or the secondary that had more success. Herb Adderley was a cornerback, and during his time with the Packers, he helped them win five NFL championships and was nominated first-team All-Pro four times. He also ended up on the 1960s All-Decade team and in the Hall of Fame.

He was also a Cowboy, and he created a minor scandal while playing with Dallas. Former Packers teammate Forrest Gregg joined the Cowboys, and the two players hugged. Given how racially segregated the Cowboys' locker room was at the time, that raised eyebrows and dropped jaws.

"Every mouth in the place went open, they’d never seen anything like that," said Dave Robinson, who also had played for the Packers, told USA Today.

Now that's a legacy.

