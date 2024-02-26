Highlights Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. opts out of testing at the NFL Combine, focusing solely on interviews with teams.

He aims to enter the draft process without hiring an agent, mirroring fellow top prospect Caleb Williams.

Despite skipping drills, Harrison Jr.'s stock remains high due to his impressive physical traits and game tape.

The Scouting Combine is set to begin this week, with countless NFL prospects invited to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. However, missing among the prospects testing will be Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who has opted not to participate in any on-field activities while in attendance. Instead, the wideout only plans to interview and meet with teams.

Similar to top quarterback prospect Caleb Williams, Harrison Jr. is also expected to go through the draft process without hiring an agent. Additionally, the expectation is that the former Buckeye will also not test at his Pro Day. This type of move is rare but not entirely unreasonable with a prospect of his caliber.

Implications on stock

Where will Harrison Jr. land in the NFL Draft?

While teams may have liked to get the chance to work with Harrison Jr. up close, the decision to opt out of all drills and testing will not have much impact on his stock. The 6'4", 205-pound wideout has all the traits to make him a top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he has produced two years of dominant stats to prove it.

There will be chatter from fans who want to see the 'desire to compete.' Still, we've seen plenty of top prospects in the past who have foregone combine testing, including Ja'Marr Chase, who had already opted out of the 2020 college football season prior to his entrance to the league.

Scouting departments have ways to track game tape for speed and have a good idea of what type of numbers the 21-year-old would produce in other drills. His stock is protected, and drastic events would need to occur for him to fall outside of the top six, and even that is too much leeway on his draft range.

Potential implications on combine

Harrison Jr. isn't the only top wideout not testing

While Harrison Jr. may be the most notable prospect to opt out of testing, there have been others to do so as well. LSU's Malik Nabers, who is GIVEMESPORT's third-ranked prospect, may not be testing in Indianapolis either, according to reports.

Notable prospects opting out of Combine testing Player Position College Caleb Williams QB USC Jayden Daniels QB LSU Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State Malik Nabers WR LSU Johnny Newton DL Illinois Cooper DeJean CB Iowa

There has been encouragement from outside the NFL to skip out on events such as the combine or cognitive testing due to the fact that a large portion of these tests can only hurt the stock of top prospects. NFL Draft evaluations run wild, so there is certainly a case to be made that avoiding these situations is the safer route.

While Harrison Jr. will not be the main factor in this shift, the more top prospects that opt out of the combine and see their stock left unchanged, the more likely we are to see other top prospects do the same in future seasons, which could hinder the Scouting Combine's appeal for the league.

Other receivers to watch for at combine

This draft has plenty of other wideouts worth tuning in for

The receiver group isn't set to work out until Saturday, March 2, so additional names could follow. However, even without the projected top two wideouts, plenty of talented receivers are set to take the field in Indianapolis, hoping to make a name for themselves or boost their already impressive draft stock.

Top WRs to watch at NFL Scouting Combine WR School Projected draft range Rome Odunze Washington Top 10 Brian Thomas Jr. LSU 1st - 2nd Round Adonai Mitchell Texas 1st - 2nd Round Xavier Worthy Texas 1st - 2nd Round Keon Coleman Florida State 1st - 2nd Round Troy Franklin Oregon 1st - 2nd Round Ladd McConkey Georgia 1st - 2nd Round Xavier Legette South Carolina 2nd Round Ja'Lynn Polk Washington 2nd - 3rd Round Devontez Walker UNC 2nd - 3rd Round

It is disappointing not to get an official number on the 40-yard dash from a prospect the caliber of Marvin Harrison Jr., or see him in action on the field his father dominated for so long as an Indianapolis Colts icon. However, the NFL Scouting Combine is an excellent platform for countless prospects to prove their worth, increase their stock, and garner teams' interest—none of which the Ohio State product needs to do.

